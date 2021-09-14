Kids with smartwatches are the new classroom nuisance

Apple has a new feature called Schooltime that allows Apple Watch wearers to block access to notifications and apps, including Messages, during school hours. Parents can set the hours using the Apple Watch app on their iPhone, if that’s what they used to set up their child’s watch, or they can do it from the control center of the child’s watch. Children can exit Schooltime if they need to make an emergency call or text, but the watch reverts to Schooltime once the call is over or the text has been sent. Parents can see if their kids are exiting Schooltime by checking the Apple Watch app on their iPhone.