Looking for a budget-friendly kitchen chimney? Check out our list of the top 7 kitchen chimneys under 15000, packed with powerful features to keep your kitchen clean and smoke-free.

Are you in the market for an affordable kitchen chimney that doesn't compromise on quality? Look no further! We've curated a list of the top 7 kitchen chimneys under ₹15000 that offer great value for money. Whether you need an auto-clean chimney or a sleek design, we have something for everyone. Let's dive into the details and help you make an informed decision for your kitchen.

The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO is a powerful kitchen chimney that comes with a high suction capacity and an auto-clean feature. It is designed to effectively remove smoke, oil, and other impurities from your kitchen. With its sleek design and easy installation, this chimney is a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h

Size: 60cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction capacity May require professional installation Auto-clean feature Sleek design

The Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean chimney is equipped with powerful suction and an auto-clean feature, making it easy to maintain. With its filterless technology, this chimney ensures efficient smoke and oil removal, keeping your kitchen clean and fresh. The warranty adds an extra layer of reliability to this product.

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1500 M³/Hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h

Size: 60cm

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction May be slightly noisy Auto-clean technology Filterless design

The Elica 600 SPT HAC NERO is a stylish and efficient kitchen chimney with a high suction capacity. Its baffle filter ensures effective oil and smoke removal, while the touch control panel adds convenience to its operation. This chimney is designed to complement modern kitchen aesthetics.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h

Size: 60cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Regular filter cleaning required High suction capacity Easy to use touch control

The Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO is a compact and powerful kitchen chimney designed for small kitchens. With its sleek and slim profile, this chimney offers high suction capacity and efficient smoke removal. The baffle filter ensures effective oil capture, making it easy to maintain.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1100 m3/h

Size: 60cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Lighting: LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design May require frequent filter cleaning High suction capacity Easy maintenance

5. Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber Auto Clean Kitchen chimney features filterless technology for efficient smoke and oil removal. With its powerful suction and auto-clean function, this chimney is designed to keep your kitchen clean and fresh. The filterless design adds convenience to maintenance.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h

Size: 60cm

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May require professional installation Powerful suction Auto-clean function

The Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW is a sleek and efficient kitchen chimney with a high suction capacity. Its baffle filter ensures effective oil and smoke removal, while the touch control panel adds convenience to its operation. This chimney is designed to complement modern kitchen aesthetics.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h

Size: 60cm

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design Regular filter cleaning required High suction capacity Easy to use touch control

The Livpure Filterless collector Warranty Comprehensive chimney is equipped with powerful suction and filterless technology for efficient smoke and oil removal. With its sleek design and comprehensive warranty, this chimney offers great value for money and reliability.

Specifications of Livpure Fenix 90 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney: Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/h

Size: 60cm

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch Control

Lighting: LED Lamps

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Filterless technology May be slightly noisy Powerful suction Comprehensive warranty

Top 4 features of best kitchen chimneys under ₹ 15000:

Best Kitchen Chimneys under ₹ 15000 Suction Capacity Filter Type Control Type Lighting Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO 1200 m3/h Baffle Filter Touch Control LED Lamps Faber Autoclean Warranty Comprehensive Autoclean 1200 m3/h Filterless Touch Control LED Lamps Elica 600 SPT HAC NERO 1200 m3/h Baffle Filter Touch Control LED Lamps Elica 600 SLIM HAC NERO 1100 m3/h Baffle Filter Push Button LED Lamps Faber Auto Clean Kitchen Filterless technology 1200 m3/h Filterless Touch Control LED Lamps Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW 1200 m3/h Baffle Filter Touch Control LED Lamps Livpure Filterless collector Warranty Comprehensive 1200 m3/h Filterless Touch Control LED Lamps

Best value for money kitchen chimney under ₹ 15000: The Livpure Filterless collector Warranty Comprehensive chimney offers the best value for money with its powerful suction, filterless technology, and comprehensive warranty. It provides great reliability and efficiency at an affordable price point.

Best overall kitchen chimney under ₹ 15000: The Elica WDFL 606 HAC NERO stands out as the best overall product with its high suction capacity, auto-clean feature, and sleek design. It offers a perfect combination of performance and aesthetics, making it a top choice for any kitchen.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best kitchen chimney under ₹ 15000: Suction power: Look for a chimney with sufficient suction power (measured in m³/hr) to effectively remove smoke and odours.

Filter type: Choose between baffle, charcoal, or cassette filters based on ease of maintenance and efficiency.

Noise level: Opt for a chimney with a lower noise level to ensure a quieter kitchen environment.

Size: Ensure the chimney size matches your stove or hob width for optimal performance.

Maintenance: Consider chimneys with easy-to-clean filters and minimal maintenance requirements.

Design: Select a design that complements your kitchen decor and offers functionality.

Warranty: Check for a good warranty and reliable after-sales service for peace of mind.

FAQs Question : What is the average price of these kitchen chimneys? Ans : The average price of these kitchen chimneys ranges from 12000 to 15000 INR, offering great value for money. Question : Do these chimneys require professional installation? Ans : While some chimneys may benefit from professional installation, most can be installed with the help of a DIY guide provided by the manufacturer. Question : What is the warranty period for these products? Ans : The warranty period for these kitchen chimneys varies from 1 to 5 years, providing assurance and peace of mind for your purchase. Question : Are these chimneys suitable for small kitchens? Ans : Yes, most of these chimneys are designed to suit small kitchen spaces, offering efficient performance without taking up too much room.