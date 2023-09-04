Kitchen exhaust fans to keep smoke and smell away while cooking: Top 10 picks

Kitchen exhaust fans to keep smoke and smell away while cooking: Top 10 picks10 min read 04 Sep 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Kitchen exhaust fans are efficient in keeping the fumes, smoke and smell from cooking out the house. Some kitchens can get very hot while cooking and a kitchen exhaust fan is just the right thing for you.
The kitchen is an essential part of every household as some members of the family spend a major part of the day in that part of the house. Since the kitchen is associated with fumes, aromas, smoke and heat generation, it is important to pay attention to its ventilation. Some kitchens have large windows and other outlets to help with the constant air circulation and ventilation, but not every kitchen is built like that.