Kitchen exhaust fans to keep smoke and smell away while cooking: Top 10 picks

Kitchen exhaust fans are efficient in keeping the fumes, smoke and smell from cooking out the house. Some kitchens can get very hot while cooking and a kitchen exhaust fan is just the right thing for you.

The kitchen is an essential part of every household as some members of the family spend a major part of the day in that part of the house. Since the kitchen is associated with fumes, aromas, smoke and heat generation, it is important to pay attention to its ventilation. Some kitchens have large windows and other outlets to help with the constant air circulation and ventilation, but not every kitchen is built like that.

Indian cooking styles include numerous spices and spice blends which can have a strong aroma and smoke, making it difficult for the person to stand in the same place while cooking. Kitchen exhaust fans can keep the smoke and smell out while maintaining a suffocation-free environment inside the kitchen.

Let's go over the 10 best kitchen exhaust fans options that you can bring home today to make your cooking experience pleasant. Read on to see which kitchen exhaust fan is the right fit for your home.

1. Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Exhaust Fan for Kitchen The Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Exhaust Fan is a stylish and efficient addition to your kitchen, bathroom, or office space. This sleek black exhaust fan not only complements your decor but also ensures a comfortable environment. With a blade size of 200mm and a high air delivery output of 490 CMH, it guarantees rapid air circulation. The remote control feature adds convenience, and its smooth, noiseless operation makes it ideal for AC cabins and conference rooms. However, the plastic finish may not be as durable as some alternatives.

Specifications: Brand: Luminous

Colour: Black

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Electric

Room Type: Bathroom, Kitchen

Special Feature: Remote Control

Wattage: 35 Watts

Finish Type: Plastic

Blade Size: 200mm

High Air Delivery Output: 490 CMH

Speed: 1350 RPM

Pros Cons Stylish design Plastic finish Efficient air circulation

2. Luminous Vento Axial 100 mm Exhaust Fan Discover the Luminous Vento Axial 100 mm Exhaust Fan, a compact and efficient ventilation solution for your kitchen, bathroom, or office. With its sleek white design, it blends seamlessly into any space while delivering powerful performance. This fan operates at a noise level that won't disrupt your peace and consumes only 18 watts of electricity. Its strong air suction capability, reaching up to 2200 RPM, swiftly clears odours and stale air. While ideal for smaller areas, it may not suit larger rooms with higher air circulation needs.

Specifications: Brand: Luminous

Colour: White

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Electric

Style: 100mm

Room Type: Kitchen, Bathroom, Office

Special Features: Compact, Noiseless, Energy Efficient, Lightweight, Durable, Strong Air Suction

Wattage: 18 Watts

Pros Cons Compact design Limited air delivery Strong air suction

3. Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan Meet the Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan, your solution for efficient ventilation in kitchens, bathrooms, and offices. With its 230mm sweep, it delivers a robust air delivery of 510 CMH while operating at a quiet 1350 RPM. The specially designed metal blade ensures longevity, and the powder-coated finish adds durability. It comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty, promising peace of mind. However, its 40-watt power consumption might be a tad higher compared to some alternatives.

Specifications: Brand: Havells

Wattage: 40

RPM: 1350

Air Delivery: 510

Suitable for: Kitchen, Bathroom, Office

Warranty: 2 Years

Finish: Choco Brown

Blade Design: Specially designed metal blade

Finish Type: Powder coated

Pros Cons Efficient air delivery Higher power consumption Durable metal blade

4. Havells Ventil Air DX 200mm Exhaust Fan The Havells Ventil Air DX 200mm Exhaust Fan is your answer for efficient ventilation in kitchens, bathrooms, and offices. With a 32-watt power consumption, it delivers a substantial air delivery of 520 CMH at a quiet 1350 RPM. Its robust motor ensures continuous operation, and the elegant white design adds a touch of sophistication to your space. The 2-year warranty is a reassuring promise of durability. However, the limited room type compatibility, primarily for kitchens, might not suit all needs.

Specifications: Brand: Havells {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Colour: White

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Room Type: Kitchen

Special Feature: High Velocity

Recommended Uses For Product: Exhausting

Wattage: 32

RPM: 1350

Pros Cons Robust motor Limited room type compatibility, suitable only for smaller spaces Elegant design

5. atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) The atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan comes with BLDC Motor and redefines ventilation with its sleek design and efficiency. Ideal for bathrooms and kitchens, it boasts a silent yet robust 1600 RPM motor, delivering an impressive air flow of 800 CMPH. With a low power consumption of 16 watts and innovative BLDC motor technology, it saves up to 65% in electricity. The easy-to-clean glossy finish and bug-resistant back flap make maintenance a breeze. However, it may not be the most suitable choice for larger spaces due to its compact size.

Specifications: Brand: atomberg

Colour: Black

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Room Type: Bathroom, Kitchen

Wattage: 16 Watts

Finish Type: Glossy

Number of Blades: 7

Air Flow Capacity: 800 CMPH

BLDC Motor Technology

Pros Cons Energy efficient BLDC motor More suitable for smaller room Silent operation

6. Hindware Zorio Ax 150mm Exhaust Fan with Low Noise The Hindware Zorio Ax 150mm Exhaust Fan is a compact powerhouse, perfect for kitchens and bathrooms. Its stainless steel design adds a touch of modernity, while its low electricity consumption at 24 watts keeps energy costs down. Enjoy low noise operation and efficient ventilation, thanks to its 2600 RPM speed and 240 m3/minute air delivery. Plus, the built-in Thermal Overload Protection ensures durability by preventing motor damage. However, its compact size may limit its effectiveness in larger rooms.

Specifications: Brand: Hindware

Colour: Stainless Steel

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Electric

Style: Zorio Ax

Room Type: Kitchen

Special Feature: Lightweight

Pros Cons Low electricity consumption Not suitable for larger spaces Low noise consumption

7. USHA Aeroclean 230MM Kitchen Exhaust The USHA Aeroclean 230MM Exhaust Fan is a kitchen essential, designed to keep your cooking space fresh and clean. Its metal construction with a goodbye oil and dust lacquer on the blades ensures durability and easy maintenance. This fan is not only oil- and moisture-resistant but also dust, scratch, and stain-resistant. Its powerful 100 percent copper motor offers high air suction performance. While it excels at keeping oil and grease away, its noise level of 70 dB might be slightly higher than desired.

Specifications: Brand: USHA

Colour: Grey

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Style: Pack of 1

Room Type: Kitchen

Special Feature: Lightweight

Recommended Uses For Product: Exhausting

Noise Level: 70 dB

Pros Cons Metal construction Noise level of 70 dB may be relatively high Oil, moisture, dust, scratch, and stain-resistant

8. atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (250mm) The atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (250mm) with BLDC Motor is a sleek and powerful addition to your bathroom or kitchen. Its ABS construction exudes modernity while its easy installation and quiet operation at just 25 dB make it a convenience powerhouse. With a 1150 CMM air delivery and energy-efficient 20W BLDC motor, it ensures effective ventilation while saving up to 65% in electricity. The added back flap keeps unwelcome bugs at bay. However, its compact size may limit its effectiveness in larger spaces.

Specifications: Brand: atomberg

Colour: Black

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Room Type: Bathroom, Kitchen

Special Feature: Ability to wash the grate with warm water and dish soap

Recommended Uses For Product: Exhausting

Noise Level: 25 dB

Wattage: 20 Watts

Blades: 5

BLDC Motor Technology

Pros Cons Energy efficient BLDC motor Not suitable for larger rooms Low noise operation

9. Anchor by Panasonic Axis Air 100mm High Speed Exhaust Fan for Kitchen The Anchor by Panasonic Axis Air 100mm High Speed Exhaust Fan is a reliable choice for kitchen and bathroom ventilation. Its compact design in elegant ivory blends seamlessly into your decor. With a power-efficient 15-watt motor, it efficiently circulates air, ensuring a fresh environment. The high-velocity airflow keeps odours and humidity at bay. However, it lacks additional features like noise reduction or overload protection. The lack of overload protection can put the motor at risk as it can get short due to excess heat or load. Nevertheless, it's a budget-friendly solution for basic ventilation needs.

Specifications: Brand: Anchor by Panasonic

Colour: Ivory

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Electric

Style: 100 MM-Ivory

Room Type: Bathroom, Kitchen

Pros Cons Efficient air circulation No overload protection Budget-friendly

10. Bajaj Maxima DX 200 mm Exhaust Fan The Bajaj Maxima DX 200 mm Exhaust Fan offers robust performance for your kitchen or bathroom. With a 200mm sweep, it provides efficient air circulation powered by a 25W motor, reaching a high RPM of 1350. Its high-speed operation delivers a refreshing breeze. The fan is backed by a 2-year warranty and comes with durable Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene construction. However, its 28W power consumption might be a tad higher than some alternatives.

Specifications: Brand: Bajaj

Colour: Black

Electric Fan Design: Exhaust Fan

Power Source: Electric

Style: Industrial

Room Type: Bathroom, Kitchen

Pros Cons Durable ABS construction Slightly higher power consumption Efficient air circulation

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Vento Deluxe 200 mm Exhaust Fan Stylish design High air delivery output (490 CMH) Remote control Luminous Vento Axial 100 mm Exhaust Fan Compact design Strong air suction (2200 RPM) Low wattage (18 Watts) Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan Compact size Powerful air delivery (510 CMH) Thermal Overload Protection Havells Ventil Air DX 200mm Exhaust Fan Compact design Energy-efficient (32 Watts) Low noise operation (70 dB) atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) Sleek and stylish design High air delivery (1150 CMM) BLDC motor technology Hindware Zorio Ax 150mm Exhaust Fan Stainless steel construction Low electricity consumption (24 Watts) Low noise operation (70 dB) USHA Aeroclean 230MM Kitchen Exhaust Metal construction with lacquered blades Oil and moisture resistant Dust, scratch, and stain-resistant atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (250mm) Sleek design Low noise operation (25 dB) Energy-efficient BLDC motor Anchor by Panasonic Axis Air 100mm Exhaust Fan Compact design High-velocity airflow Metal construction with lacquered blades Bajaj Maxima DX 200 mm Exhaust Fan High-speed operation High air delivery (500 CMH) Durable Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene build

Best value for money Among the options, the Havells Ventil Air DX 200mm Exhaust Fan stands out as the best value for money. With its compact design, efficient operation, and low wattage, it strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it an excellent choice for smaller spaces like bathrooms and kitchens.

Best overall product The atomberg Efficio Exhaust Fan (200mm) with BLDC Motor takes the crown as the best overall product. Its sleek design, high air delivery, and energy-efficient BLDC motor set it apart. It operates quietly, making it suitable for various room sizes. Additionally, its easy maintenance and bug-resistant back flap make it an all-around winner for ventilation needs.

How to find the right exhaust fan? To choose the right exhaust fan, consider the room size, purpose, and your specific needs. Start by measuring the room to determine the appropriate fan size (CFM rating). Look for features like energy efficiency (lower wattage), noise level (dB rating), and any additional functionalities such as remote control or thermal overload protection. Also, consider the construction materials for durability. Ensure the fan suits the room type (kitchen, bathroom, etc.). Read reviews and compare prices to find the best fit for your budget. Lastly, always check for warranties and after-sales support for peace of mind.

FAQs Question : How do I clean my kitchen exhaust fan? Ans : Most exhaust fans have removable grates or covers. You can clean these with warm water and mild dish soap. Ensure the fan is turned off before cleaning. Question : What is the optimal CFM rating for my kitchen exhaust fan? Ans : The CFM rating depends on your kitchen size. A general rule is 100 CFM for every 10 square feet of kitchen space. Question : Are exhaust fans easy to install myself? Ans : Installation difficulty varies by model. Some are DIY-friendly, while others may require professional installation, especially if ductwork is needed. Question : Can I use a bathroom exhaust fan in the kitchen and vice versa? Ans : It's not recommended. Kitchen exhaust fans are designed to handle grease and odors, while bathroom fans are for moisture removal. Question : Do exhaust fans come with warranties? Ans : Yes, most exhaust fans come with warranties. The length of the warranty may vary by brand and model, so check the product details.

