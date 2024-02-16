 Laptop brands to look for in 2024: We have compared top 10 models for you | Mint
 Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 10 laptop brands of 2022 and find the perfect one for your needs with our ultimate comparison guide.

Choosing the best laptop brands is a wise buying choice.Premium
In today’s fast-paced digital world, having a reliable laptop is essential. With so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to find the best one for your specific needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a comprehensive comparison of the top 10 laptop brands of 2022. Whether you are a student, professional, or gamer, we have something for everyone. From Lenovo and HP to Apple and Samsung, this guide will assist you in finding the perfect laptop that meets your requirements.

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is a powerful gaming laptop with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It features a stunning 15.6-inch display with 350 nits brightness, making it ideal for gaming and multimedia consumption.

Specifications of Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics
  • 15.6-inch 350 nits display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful gaming performanceRelatively heavy and bulky
High-quality displayAverage battery life
Ample storage and memory

2. HP Pavilion 14

The HP Pavilion 14 is a versatile laptop certified for high performance and reliability. It is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, making it suitable for work and entertainment.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 14

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • Intel Iris Xe graphics
  • 14-inch FHD display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish designLimited storage capacity
Fast and responsive performanceAverage battery life
Vibrant FHD display

3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a high-performance gaming laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. With a durable design and long-lasting battery life, it is built to handle intense gaming sessions.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Military-grade durability

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Robust gaming performanceSlightly heavy for portability
Smooth and responsive displayLimited color accuracy
Exceptional build quality

4. Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a beastly gaming machine featuring a 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It boasts a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and advanced cooling technology for optimal gaming performance.

Specifications of Acer Predator Helios 300

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Advanced cooling system

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Impressive gaming powerSubpar battery life
High refresh rate displayHeavy and bulky design
Effective cooling solution

5. HP Victus 16

The HP Victus 16 is a high-performance laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It features a 16-inch FHD display and customizable RGB backlit keyboard, making it ideal for gaming and content creation.

Specifications of HP Victus 16

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
  • 16-inch FHD 144Hz display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Customizable RGB backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Excellent gaming and creative performanceLimited battery life
Large and immersive displayRelatively heavy and thick
Personalized RGB lighting

6. MSI Katana GF66

The MSI Katana GF66 is a high-end gaming laptop featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It boasts a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and customizable RGB keyboard, delivering exceptional gaming and multimedia performance.

Specifications of MSI Katana GF66

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Customizable RGB keyboard

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Superb gaming and multimedia capabilitiesBelow-average battery life
High-speed storage and memorySlightly noisy cooling system
Immersive RGB keyboard

7. Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

The Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is a premium laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It features a 15.6-inch QLED display and long-lasting battery life, making it perfect for work and entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics
  • 15.6-inch QLED display
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Long-lasting battery

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Stunning QLED displayLimited storage capacity
Power-efficient performanceAverage gaming performance
Slim and lightweight design

8. Apple MacBook Pro 13

The Apple MacBook Pro 13 is a premium laptop powered by the latest M1 chip and integrated 8-core GPU. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display and up to 20 hours of battery life, making it perfect for professionals and creatives.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Pro 13

  • Apple M1 chip with 8-core GPU
  • 13.3-inch Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Up to 20 hours battery life
  • macOS Big Sur

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Exceptional performance and battery lifeLimited software compatibility
Vibrant Retina displayNon-upgradeable memory and storage
Silent and cool operation

9. Dell G15

The Dell G15 is a versatile laptop powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display and customizable AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard, making it suitable for gaming and productivity.

Specifications of Dell G15

  • 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics
  • 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Customizable RGB backlit keyboard

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Great balance of performance and portabilityAverage display refresh rate
Customizable RGB lightingLimited RAM capacity
Ample storage and memory

10. Apple MacBook Air 2023

The Apple MacBook Air 2023 is a sleek and lightweight laptop powered by the latest M2 chip. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display and up to 18 hours of battery life, making it perfect for everyday use and on-the-go productivity.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air 2023

  • Apple M2 chip
  • 13.3-inch Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Up to 18 hours battery life
  • macOS Monterey

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Ultra-portable and long-lasting batteryLimited ports and connectivity options
Vibrant Retina displayNon-upgradeable memory and storage
Silent and efficient performance

Comparison Table

 

Product NameProcessorGraphicsDisplayRAMStorageKeyboard
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro11th Gen Intel Core i5NVIDIA GeForce RTX 306015.6-inch 350 nits16GB1TB SSDBacklit
HP Pavilion 1411th Gen Intel Core i5Intel Iris Xe14-inch FHD8GB512GB SSDBacklit
ASUS TUF Gaming F1511th Gen Intel Core i7NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti15.6-inch FHD 144Hz16GB1TB SSDBacklit
Acer Predator Helios 30011th Gen Intel Core i7NVIDIA GeForce RTX 306015.6-inch FHD 144Hz16GB512GB SSDBacklit
HP Victus 1611th Gen Intel Core i7NVIDIA GeForce RTX 305016-inch FHD 144Hz16GB512GB SSDRGB Backlit
MSI Katana GF6611th Gen Intel Core i7NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti15.6-inch FHD 144Hz16GB1TB SSDRGB Backlit
Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey11th Gen Intel Core i7NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti15.6-inch QLED16GB512GB SSDBacklit
Apple MacBook Pro 13Apple M1 chipIntegrated 8-core GPU13.3-inch Retina8GB256GB SSDBacklit
Dell G1511th Gen Intel Core i5NVIDIA GeForce RTX 305015.6-inch FHD 120Hz8GB512GB SSDRGB Backlit
Apple MacBook Air 2023Apple M2 chipIntegrated 7-core GPU13.3-inch Retina8GB256GB SSDBacklit

Best value for money:

The HP Pavilion 14 offers the best value for money with its versatile performance, sleek design, and vibrant FHD display. It is an ideal choice for users seeking a reliable and affordable laptop for work and entertainment.

Best overall product:

The Apple MacBook Pro 13 stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional performance, stunning Retina display, and impressive battery life. It is perfect for professionals and creatives who require top-notch features and reliability.

How to find the best laptop brands:

To find the best laptop brands, evaluate their reputation for quality, customer service, and innovation. Research their product range to ensure they offer laptops that match your needs, whether for gaming, professional work, or general use. Consider durability, performance, and value for money. Read reviews, compare warranties, and check user feedback for long-term satisfaction insights.

FAQs

Question : What is the battery life of the HP Pavilion 14?

Ans : The HP Pavilion 14 offers up to 8 hours of battery life for all-day productivity and entertainment.

Question : Does the Apple MacBook Pro 13 support external displays?

Ans : Yes, the Apple MacBook Pro 13 supports up to two external displays with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

Question : Is the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 suitable for VR gaming?

Ans : Yes, the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is VR-ready and delivers smooth and immersive VR gaming experiences.

Question : Can the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey handle heavy multitasking?

Ans : Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey is equipped with ample memory and processing power for seamless multitasking.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

