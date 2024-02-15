Laptops under 30000: Top 8 power-packed picks for cost-effective performance

Finding a worthy laptop within a set budget can be a challenging task if you’re familiar with the landscape. That’s where we come in! Usually, consumers seek a balance between performance, affordability, and features when they look for laptops under ₹30,000. Our list has some of the best laptops in the under ₹30,000 category - these laptops offer cost-effective performance and serve as a gateway to productivity, entertainment, and connectivity without disrupting your budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this segment, users usually prefer to focus on essential specifications such as processing power, storage capacity, display quality, and battery life to keep up with their computing needs on a daily basis. Students, professionals, and casual users - our 8 picks cater to all kinds of users who are seeking reliability and functionality within a set budget.

We emphasise factors such as performance, build quality, and value proposition in this list, followed by a comparison table with top 3 features of each laptop. Whether you’re on the lookout for a laptop to meet your academic needs, work-from-home requirements, or to simply support your weekend binges, you will find the best companion here. The best thing about these laptops is that they promise an enriching computing experience at an affordable price. Join us as we help you uncover hidden gems in the world of computing.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00EVIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U is a modern choice for those who want a portable laptop. This Lenovo laptop has 8 GB RAM and a spacious 512 GB SSD, so that your daily experience is smooth and that you never experience lag. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with the latest computing features while weighing only 1.58 kg, making it ideal for on-the-go usage. The Cloud Grey finish will attract potential buyers who want a good looking laptop that can perform well.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00EVIN:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen processor. Limited storage capacity for the price. Ample 8 GB RAM for multitasking. Basic integrated graphics for gaming.

2. TECNO MEGABOOK T1, Intel Core 11th Gen i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD Storage),15.6-Inch (39.62 CM), Eye Comfort disply, (14.8mm Ultra Slim/70 Wh Large Battery/Windows 11/ Moonshine Silver/1.56 Kg)

The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 features an Intel Core 11th Gen i5 Processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage - which means that it has enough computing power to handle your daily demands and more. This laptop boasts a 15.6-inch Eye Comfort display, a canvas big enough for those film binge sessions. In addition, it has a 14.8mm ultra slim design and a robust 70 Wh large battery so that you may take it out for a run as you please. Running Windows 11, it comes in the elegant Moonshine Silver colour and weighs just 1.56 Kg.

Specifications of TECNO MEGABOOK T1, Intel Core 11th Gen i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD Storage),15.6-Inch (39.62 CM), Eye Comfort disply, (14.8mm Ultra Slim/70 Wh Large Battery/Windows 11/ Moonshine Silver/1.56 Kg):

Processor: Intel Core 11th Gen i5 processor

Intel Core 11th Gen i5 processor RAM: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Storage: 512GB SSD storage

512GB SSD storage Display: 15.6-Inch (39.62 CM) Eye Comfort display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel Core 11th Gen i5 processor Relatively expensive compared to other options Ample RAM (16GB) for smooth multitasking Might be bulky for frequent travellers due to its weight

3. ZEBRONICS Newly Launched NBC 1S Core I3 11Th Gen 1125G4 - (Intel,8 Gb Ram/ 512 Gb M.2 Ssd/Windows 11 Home) 15.6" 1080P, Type C Port, Fingerprint Sensor, 38.5Wh Battery (Silver)

Zebronics’ NBC 1S Core i3 11th Gen 1125G4 laptop is loaded with Intel processing power and ample memory - 8GB RAM and a spacious 512GB M.2 SSD, this laptop is primed for smooth performance. It runs on Windows 11 Home, sports a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a USB Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor for added security. The 38.5Wh battery ensures lasting productivity, wherever you might be. This laptop is available in silver and offers a balanced mix of style and performance.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Newly Launched NBC 1S Core I3 11Th Gen 1125G4 - (Intel,8 Gb Ram/ 512 Gb M.2 Ssd/Windows 11 Home) 15.6" 1080P, Type C Port, Fingerprint Sensor, 38.5Wh Battery (Silver):

Processor: Intel Core i3 11th Gen 1125G4

Intel Core i3 11th Gen 1125G4 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 512 GB M.2 SSD

512 GB M.2 SSD Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor Limited RAM (8 GB) Fast 512 GB M.2 SSD storage Battery capacity (38.5Wh)

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81WQ00MQIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 15.6-inch laptop is loaded with commendable features for your everyday computing tasks. With an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this laptop is a smooth beast. The inclusion of Windows 11 and Office 2021 can significantly enhance productivity while the 2-year warranty is an added bonus. However, the Celeron processor may struggle with demanding tasks and the 256GB SSD might not be enough for all users.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/2Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Platinum Grey/1.7Kg), 81WQ00MQIN:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen

Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB SSD

256GB SSD Operating system: Windows 11

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point. Limited processing power for demanding tasks. Lightweight and portable design. Limited storage capacity.

5. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a lightweight and sleek laptop designed for daily computing tasks. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and is equipped with 8GB of RAM - capable of meeting your computing and entertainment needs with ease. It also has a spacious 512GB SSD so that you can store all your files and apps. The integrated graphics and Windows 11 operating system can significantly improve your multimedia experience. In addition, the laptop has a fingerprint sensor for added security. Weighing just 1.8 kg, it's easy to carry around for work or study.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4020 Display size: 15.6 inches (39.62 cm), HD resolution

15.6 inches (39.62 cm), HD resolution Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Storage: 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid The 512 GB SSD provides sufficient space for files and applications. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor may not handle heavy multitasking or demanding applications efficiently. Weighing only 1.8 kg, it's easy to carry around for portability. Integrated graphics may struggle with graphics-intensive tasks like gaming or video editing.

6. HP Laptop 15, Intel Celeron N4500, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) HD, Micro-Edge, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, (Win 11, MSO 2021, Jet Black, 1.69 kg), 15s-fq3066TU

The HP laptop 15 runs on the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, has 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch HD micro-edge display will keep you on edge with crisp visuals - complemented by integrated Intel UHD Graphics and dual speakers for a good multimedia experience. Weighing only 1.69 kg, this laptop may be carried easily. However, its Celeron processor may not handle demanding tasks smoothly, and the integrated graphics may not work extremely well with high-end games and energy consuming tasks.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15, Intel Celeron N4500, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) HD, Micro-Edge, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, (Win 11, MSO 2021, Jet Black, 1.69 kg), 15s-fq3066TU:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N4500 RAM: 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) HD Micro-Edge

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ample RAM for smooth multitasking (8GB DDR4). Limited processing power for demanding tasks. Large SSD storage capacity (512GB). HD displays may not offer the best visual quality.

7. HP Laptop 15s, Intel Celeron, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), HD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers, BrightView Display (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.65 kg), fq3071TU

The HP 15s is a laptop worth considering if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on performance. This laptop boasts an Intel Celeron processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM for buttery multitasking. Its 512GB SSD offers enough storage, while Intel UHD Graphics power the visuals on its vivid 15.6-inch HD BrightView display. This laptop by HP weighs just 1.65 kg and features dual speakers, making it a useful companion for your everyday tasks. With Windows 11 and Microsoft Office 2021 pre-installed, it's ready for productivity right out of the box.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s, Intel Celeron, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), HD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers, BrightView Display (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.65 kg), fq3071TU:

Processor: Intel Celeron

Intel Celeron RAM: 8GB DDR4

8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD

512GB SSD Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adequate RAM for multitasking Intel Celeron processor may be slow Ample SSD storage for fast performance HD display might lack visual clarity

8. HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU

The HP Chromebook x360 is a gorgeous beast, sporting a 2-in-1 design and lightweight build - weighing just 1.49kg. Its micro-edge, 14-inch touchscreen display has the potential to transform how you interact with your laptop. Other specifications include 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, guaranteeing a smooth performance while leaving enough space for all your favourite apps. It runs on Chrome OS and provides a secure and comfortable computing experience.

Specifications of HP Chromebook x360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120

Intel Celeron N4120 Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Storage: 64GB eMMC

64GB eMMC Operating system: Chrome OS

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 2-in-1 functionality Limited storage capacity (64GB eMMC) Touchscreen for interactive use Limited RAM (4GB)

Best 3 features for you

Product name Display Operating system Memory Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 inch HD Thin and Light Laptop 15.6 inch HD Windows 11 Home 8 GB/512GB SDD TECNO MEGABOOK T1 15.6-Inch (39.62 CM) Windows 11 16GB RAM/512GB SSD ZEBRONICS Newly Launched NBC 1S Core I3 11Th Gen 1125G4 15.6 inch 1080P Windows 11 Home 8 GB/512GB M.2 SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron N4020 4th Gen 15.6 inch HD Thin & Light Laptop 15.6 inch Windows 11 8GB/256GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6 inch Windows 11 8GB/512GB SSD HP Laptop 15 15.6-inch HD Micro-Edge Windows 11 8GB DDR4/512GB SSD HP Laptop 15s 15.6-inch HD Windows 11 8GB DDR4/512GB SSD HP Chromebook x360 14 inch (35.6 cm) Chrome OS 64 4GB RAM/64GB eMMC

Best value for money Among the options, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Celeron N4020 stands out for its balanced features at an affordable price. With its Intel Celeron processor, 15.6-inch HD display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, it offers decent performance for everyday tasks. Additionally, the inclusion of Windows 11 and Office 2021 adds value to productivity. Its slim and lightweight design enhances portability, while the 2-year warranty provides peace of mind. For budget-conscious users seeking functionality without breaking the bank, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 offers an excellent balance of performance, features, and affordability.

Best overall product The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 with its Intel Core 11th Gen i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD stands out as the best overall product. Its 15.6-inch Eye Comfort display, thin design, and large 70 Wh battery make it a versatile option for various tasks, from work to entertainment. The inclusion of Windows 11 and the fingerprint sensor adds to its appeal. With a premium build and powerful performance, the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 offers a compelling package for users looking for a reliable and capable laptop.

How to find the right laptop under ₹ 30,000 To find the right laptop under ₹30,000, consider your specific needs and priorities. Look for laptops with at least an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 4GB RAM (preferably 8GB for better performance), and a minimum of 256GB SSD storage for faster boot times and responsiveness. Pay attention to the display size and resolution, ensuring it meets your viewing preferences. Research user reviews and expert opinions to gauge performance and reliability. Check for additional features like battery life, connectivity options, and warranty coverage. Consider refurbished or open-box options for potential savings. Finally, compare prices across different retailers and look out for discounts or promotional offers to maximise value for your budget.

FAQs Question : Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on these laptops? Ans : It depends on the specific model. Some laptops allow RAM and storage upgrades, while others may have components soldered onto the motherboard, limiting upgrade options. Question : Do these laptops come with pre-installed software? Ans : Yes, most laptops come with pre-installed operating systems and basic software like Windows or Chrome OS. Some may also include trial versions of productivity software. Question : Are these laptops suitable for gaming? Ans : Laptops in this price range generally have integrated graphics, which may not be ideal for gaming. However, they can handle casual gaming and multimedia tasks. Question : What is the battery life like on these laptops? Ans : Battery life varies depending on usage and configuration. Generally, laptops in this range offer around 4-6 hours of battery life under normal usage conditions. Question : Do these laptops come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most laptops come with a standard manufacturer's warranty, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years. It's essential to check the warranty terms and conditions for coverage details.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!