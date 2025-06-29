Large Screen TVs for immersive entertainment at home: Top 10 picks from LG, Sony, Samsung and others

There is something magical about watching your favourite movie on a large screen TV. Suddenly, your living room feels like a cinema. The sound is louder, the colours are brighter, and the drama is way more intense. If you love movie nights, sports marathons, or just watching cooking shows in stunning detail, then this is the upgrade you need. With so many choices out there, picking the best smart TV can feel a little overwhelming. But we are here to help make things easy and fun.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details ₹56,990 Get This LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details ₹43,990 Get This Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details Get Price Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details Get Price acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black) View Details Get Price View More

From 55-inch to a massive 75-inch beauty, today’s large screen TVs are more than just big. They are smart, stylish, and surprisingly affordable. Plus, they bring all your streaming apps, games, and even video calls into one sleek display. Ready to find out which model suits your home best? Scroll on and explore the best big screens that deserve a front row seat in your living room.

Enjoy immersive entertainment with Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA 2 LED Smart TV. It features stunning 4K clarity powered by the X1 Processor and smooth motion with MotionFlow XR100. Built-in Google TV gives you easy access to your favorite apps and content, while voice control and smart home compatibility add convenience. With Dolby Audio and powerful 20W speakers, plus HDMI 2.1 for advanced gaming, this TV is designed for both smart living and great viewing.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 8.4D x 124.3W x 72.9H cm Reasons to buy Excellent 4K upscaling with X1 Processor Seamless smart integration with Google TV, AirPlay, and Alexa Reason to avoid Lacks higher refresh rate Click Here to Buy Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the sharp picture, smooth Google TV interface, and easy setup; some suggest a soundbar for better audio.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Sony TV for excellent 4K visuals, smart features, brand reliability, and seamless Google integration with gaming support.

The LG 55UR7500PSC is a large screen 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV designed for rich, immersive entertainment. Running on WebOS 23 with personalized user profiles, it gives access to OTT apps, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10. The a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 ensures sharp visuals with upscaling, while AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) delivers clear audio. With Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth Surround, and ample RAM and storage, it offers a smooth, smart TV experience.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI Dimensions 23D x 123.5W x 78H cm Reasons to buy Advanced AI features for both picture and sound WebOS 23 with personalised user profiles and wide OTT app support Reason to avoid 20W sound output may not be sufficient Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the clear visuals, smooth WebOS 23 interface, and AI features; some recommend external speakers for better sound.

Why choose this product?

Pick this LG TV for its large 4K screen, smart WebOS platform, rich app support, and AI-enhanced picture and audio.

The Samsung Vision AI QLED is large screen TV that offers stunning 4K visuals powered by the Q4 AI Processor and vibrant Quantum Dot technology. With Samsung TV Plus for endless streaming, built-in SmartThings Hub for smart home control, and immersive audio from Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite, it’s designed for modern living. Ideal for users seeking a stylish, high-performance TV that combines top-notch picture quality with smart convenience and future-ready features.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50Hz Colour Titan Grey Dimensions 123.4 x 23.7 x 75.8 cm Reasons to buy Vivid Quantum Dot colours Extensive smart ecosystem Reason to avoid Refresh rate is limited to 50Hz Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vivid display and easy interface, though some feel the audio lacks punch in larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

Great for buyers seeking stunning visuals, smart AI features, and effortless connectivity with other smart home devices in a single TV.

This 55-inch large screen QLED TV by Xiaomi offers HDR10+ clarity and lifelike colours powered by advanced picture technology. Switching between streaming apps and live TV is smooth, thanks to the built-in Fire TV. Alexa handles voice commands with ease, while Dolby and DTS enhance the sound. Ideal for those seeking rich features, smart connectivity, and great value in a sleek package.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED Refresh Rate 60Hz Colour Black Dimensions 122.6 x 7.6 x 71.7 cm Reasons to buy Dolby and DTS sound support Slim bezel-less design Reason to avoid No direct support for Apple AirPlay Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the vibrant screen and voice remote, though a few mention occasional lag when switching between apps quickly.

Why choose this product?

Select this for sharp QLED visuals, smooth Fire TV experience, easy voice control and a wide variety of streaming content.

A large screen TV that blends smart functionality with elegant design, Acer’s latest model runs Google TV on Android 14 for a smooth, content-rich experience. It offers intuitive navigation, curated suggestions, and quick access to streaming services. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and MEMC enhance every frame and sound. With a frameless look and video calling support, it suits both modern family spaces and professional use.

Specifications Display 55-inch LED 4K (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60Hz Colour Black Dimensions 122.7 x 8.2 x 70.9 cm Reasons to buy Android 14 with smooth UI High fidelity 36W audio Reason to avoid Limited internal storage (16GB) Click Here to Buy acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast interface and strong audio, though some feel the plastic build doesn’t match the premium price tag.

Why choose this product?

Pick this large screen TV for smooth Google TV access, Dolby features, smart voice control, and dependable performance for daily use.

A large screen TV like the 75-inch VW GQ1 Pro Series changes the way you watch at home. Expect bold, lifelike visuals through a QLED panel and HDR10+ support. MEMC keeps fast scenes smooth, while Google TV ensures content stays at your fingertips. A 48W subwoofer adds rich depth to audio. Voice commands and a capable processor complete the experience for those who want both scale and smart functionality.

Specifications Display 75-inch QLED 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60Hz Colour Black Dimensions 170 x 2 x 100 cm Reasons to buy Huge screen with vibrant visuals High-powered sound with subwoofer Reason to avoid Needs ample wall or stand space Click Here to Buy VW 190 cm (75 inches) GQ1 Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the large screen and rich colours, though a few suggest wall mounting for better angles and overall comfort.

Why choose this product?

Select this large screen TV for its premium QLED display, smart features, and suitability for spacious rooms or home theatre setups.

Hisense offers a value-packed large screen TV that combines vibrant QLED visuals with advanced features. The 55-inch display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate for seamless picture quality. Gamers and sports fans benefit from dedicated modes that boost performance and clarity. Sound customisation options and far-field voice control enhance usability, while multiple casting choices make streaming easy. A solid pick for budget-friendly smart entertainment.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Refresh Rate 60Hz (120Hz supported with processing) Colour Grey Dimensions 111.9 x 8 x 64.9 cm Reasons to buy Great for gamers and sports fans Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos included Reason to avoid Sound output is moderate Click Here to Buy Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the picture quality impressive for the price, though some recommend adding a soundbar for better audio performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this large screen TV for affordable QLED visuals, smart features through Google TV, and reliable performance that suits everyday viewing needs.

Bold in size and packed with smart features, this large screen TV from TCL is made to impress. The 75-inch QLED display delivers stunning detail, while the AiPQ processor fine-tunes every frame. Expect lifelike sound through an ONKYO 2.1ch system backed by Dolby Atmos. Google TV integration, voice assistance, and seamless mirroring add ease. For gaming or binge-watching, it’s a sleek upgrade that transforms any space into a viewing hub.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inch Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Dimensions 166.6W x 103.5H x 34.7D cm Reasons to buy QLED brilliance with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Excellent gaming support with 120Hz Game Accelerator and VRR Reason to avoid Large screen, needs ample space Click Here to Buy TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sharp visuals, rich ONKYO sound, and smooth gaming performance. Minor UI lag is noted, but not a dealbreaker.

Why choose this product?

Go for this large screen TV for its vibrant 75-inch QLED display, great sound, gamer-friendly features, and smart TV perks without the high price.

Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K QLED model delivers striking visuals with local dimming for improved contrast and deeper blacks. Dolby Vision adds punch to colour and detail, while Google TV keeps content access smooth and intuitive. Built-in voice control via Google Assistant simplifies navigation and smart home control. Its sleek design fits effortlessly into modern homes, backed by versatile connectivity for easy setup.

Specifications Resolution 4K Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh rate 60 Hz Aspect ratio 16:9 Reasons to buy Google Assistant integration for voice control Dolby Vision HDR Reason to avoid May not be suitable for gaming Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550NP

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display and sleek look, though a few have noted concerns about service response and performance over time.

Why choose this product?

Pick this large screen TV for impressive contrast, accurate colours, and easy control through built-in Google Assistant for daily convenience.

A large screen TV that’s built for everyday fun, the Vu 50-inch QLED model shows bright colours and sharp details with its 4K display. Sound feels fuller thanks to an 88W built-in soundbar. Google TV makes it easy to browse shows, use Chromecast, or control it with your voice. Game mode, HDMI 2.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi add extra convenience for casual gaming and smooth streaming.

Specifications Screen size 50 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate 60 Hz Dimension 23.5D x 111.2W x 71.4H cm Reasons to buy 88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Audio and voice clarity 4K QLED display with HDR10+, HLG and dynamic backlight control Reason to avoid Brightness limited to 400 nits Click Here to Buy Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 4K Ultra HD (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the clear picture, strong sound, smooth performance, easy setup, and feel the large screen TV looks premium overall.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for sharp 4K visuals, rich audio from the built-in soundbar, and a smart large screen TV experience made simple.

What kind of sound performance can I expect from a large screen TV? While large screen TVs often include better built-in speakers or soundbars, many still benefit from external audio setups. Premium models may support Dolby Atmos or come with powerful subwoofers. For a more cinematic sound experience, consider pairing the TV with a dedicated sound system or soundbar.

What makes a large screen TV the best choice for home entertainment? A large screen TV delivers sharp visuals, rich colours, and smooth performance. Look for 4K resolution, smart features like Google TV or Fire TV, and voice control for convenience. Strong audio output, good connectivity options, and reliable app support also matter. These features ensure an enjoyable and hassle-free viewing experience.

How important is the operating system in a large screen TV? The operating system plays a key role in overall user experience. It determines how easy the TV is to navigate and what apps you can access. Platforms like Google TV, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS offer smooth performance, voice control, and support for major streaming services.

Factors to consider before buying the best large screen TV: Room Size: Make sure the TV fits well and offers a comfortable viewing distance.

Picture Quality: Look for 4K resolution, HDR support, and good brightness for clear and detailed visuals.

Smart Features: Choose a TV with a smooth and reliable smart platform like Google TV or Fire TV.

Audio Output: Check if the built-in speakers are powerful enough, or plan to add a soundbar.

Ports & Connectivity: Ensure there are enough HDMI and USB ports for your devices, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Ease of Use: A clean remote, voice control, and simple navigation make a big difference.

Wall Mount or Stand: Decide how you’ll place it—on a stand or mounted to save space.

Gaming Support: If you play games, check for Game Mode, low input lag, and HDMI 2.1.

Top 3 features of the best large screen TV:

Best large screen TV Display Technology Resolution Special Features Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV LED 4K Google TV, Watchlist, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built In LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED 4K WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart TV QLED 4K Q4 AI Processor , 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, Samsung Knox Security Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV QLED 4K Built-In Speaker, Chromecast, Bezel-Less Design Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV LED 4K Frameless Design, Google TV Android 14 VW 190 cm (75 inches) GQ1 Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV QLED 4K Google TV, HDR 10+, Pro Processor Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV QLED 4K Dolby Vision, 120 High Refresh Rate, 4K AI Upscaler TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV QLED 4K Dolby-Vision, Wide Color Gamut, Dynamic Color Enhancement TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV QLED 4K Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot Color Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV QLED 4K 4K Quantum Dot Technology, Integrated Soundbar