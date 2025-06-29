Large Screen TVs for immersive entertainment at home: Top 10 picks from LG, Sony, Samsung and others

There is something magical about watching your favourite movie on a large screen TV. Suddenly, your living room feels like a cinema. The sound is louder, the colours are brighter, and the drama is way more intense. If you love movie nights, sports marathons, or just watching cooking shows in stunning detail, then this is the upgrade you need. With so many choices out there, picking the best smart TV can feel a little overwhelming. But we are here to help make things easy and fun.
From 55-inch to a massive 75-inch beauty, today’s large screen TVs are more than just big. They are smart, stylish, and surprisingly affordable. Plus, they bring all your streaming apps, games, and even video calls into one sleek display. Ready to find out which model suits your home best? Scroll on and explore the best big screens that deserve a front row seat in your living room.
Enjoy immersive entertainment with Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA 2 LED Smart TV. It features stunning 4K clarity powered by the X1 Processor and smooth motion with MotionFlow XR100. Built-in Google TV gives you easy access to your favorite apps and content, while voice control and smart home compatibility add convenience. With Dolby Audio and powerful 20W speakers, plus HDMI 2.1 for advanced gaming, this TV is designed for both smart living and great viewing.
Excellent 4K upscaling with X1 Processor
Seamless smart integration with Google TV, AirPlay, and Alexa
Lacks higher refresh rate
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the sharp picture, smooth Google TV interface, and easy setup; some suggest a soundbar for better audio.
Why choose this product?
Choose this Sony TV for excellent 4K visuals, smart features, brand reliability, and seamless Google integration with gaming support.
The LG 55UR7500PSC is a large screen 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV designed for rich, immersive entertainment. Running on WebOS 23 with personalized user profiles, it gives access to OTT apps, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10. The a5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 ensures sharp visuals with upscaling, while AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1) delivers clear audio. With Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth Surround, and ample RAM and storage, it offers a smooth, smart TV experience.
Advanced AI features for both picture and sound
WebOS 23 with personalised user profiles and wide OTT app support
20W sound output may not be sufficient
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the clear visuals, smooth WebOS 23 interface, and AI features; some recommend external speakers for better sound.
Why choose this product?
Pick this LG TV for its large 4K screen, smart WebOS platform, rich app support, and AI-enhanced picture and audio.
The Samsung Vision AI QLED is large screen TV that offers stunning 4K visuals powered by the Q4 AI Processor and vibrant Quantum Dot technology. With Samsung TV Plus for endless streaming, built-in SmartThings Hub for smart home control, and immersive audio from Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Lite, it’s designed for modern living. Ideal for users seeking a stylish, high-performance TV that combines top-notch picture quality with smart convenience and future-ready features.
Vivid Quantum Dot colours
Extensive smart ecosystem
Refresh rate is limited to 50Hz
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the vivid display and easy interface, though some feel the audio lacks punch in larger rooms.
Why choose this product?
Great for buyers seeking stunning visuals, smart AI features, and effortless connectivity with other smart home devices in a single TV.
This 55-inch large screen QLED TV by Xiaomi offers HDR10+ clarity and lifelike colours powered by advanced picture technology. Switching between streaming apps and live TV is smooth, thanks to the built-in Fire TV. Alexa handles voice commands with ease, while Dolby and DTS enhance the sound. Ideal for those seeking rich features, smart connectivity, and great value in a sleek package.
Dolby and DTS sound support
Slim bezel-less design
No direct support for Apple AirPlay
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the vibrant screen and voice remote, though a few mention occasional lag when switching between apps quickly.
Why choose this product?
Select this for sharp QLED visuals, smooth Fire TV experience, easy voice control and a wide variety of streaming content.
A large screen TV that blends smart functionality with elegant design, Acer’s latest model runs Google TV on Android 14 for a smooth, content-rich experience. It offers intuitive navigation, curated suggestions, and quick access to streaming services. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and MEMC enhance every frame and sound. With a frameless look and video calling support, it suits both modern family spaces and professional use.
Android 14 with smooth UI
High fidelity 36W audio
Limited internal storage (16GB)
acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDIGU2875AT (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fast interface and strong audio, though some feel the plastic build doesn’t match the premium price tag.
Why choose this product?
Pick this large screen TV for smooth Google TV access, Dolby features, smart voice control, and dependable performance for daily use.
A large screen TV like the 75-inch VW GQ1 Pro Series changes the way you watch at home. Expect bold, lifelike visuals through a QLED panel and HDR10+ support. MEMC keeps fast scenes smooth, while Google TV ensures content stays at your fingertips. A 48W subwoofer adds rich depth to audio. Voice commands and a capable processor complete the experience for those who want both scale and smart functionality.
Huge screen with vibrant visuals
High-powered sound with subwoofer
Needs ample wall or stand space
VW 190 cm (75 inches) GQ1 Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers enjoy the large screen and rich colours, though a few suggest wall mounting for better angles and overall comfort.
Why choose this product?
Select this large screen TV for its premium QLED display, smart features, and suitability for spacious rooms or home theatre setups.
Hisense offers a value-packed large screen TV that combines vibrant QLED visuals with advanced features. The 55-inch display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a 120Hz refresh rate for seamless picture quality. Gamers and sports fans benefit from dedicated modes that boost performance and clarity. Sound customisation options and far-field voice control enhance usability, while multiple casting choices make streaming easy. A solid pick for budget-friendly smart entertainment.
Great for gamers and sports fans
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos included
Sound output is moderate
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV 55E68N (Grey)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the picture quality impressive for the price, though some recommend adding a soundbar for better audio performance.
Why choose this product?
Choose this large screen TV for affordable QLED visuals, smart features through Google TV, and reliable performance that suits everyday viewing needs.
Bold in size and packed with smart features, this large screen TV from TCL is made to impress. The 75-inch QLED display delivers stunning detail, while the AiPQ processor fine-tunes every frame. Expect lifelike sound through an ONKYO 2.1ch system backed by Dolby Atmos. Google TV integration, voice assistance, and seamless mirroring add ease. For gaming or binge-watching, it’s a sleek upgrade that transforms any space into a viewing hub.
QLED brilliance with Dolby Vision and HDR10+
Excellent gaming support with 120Hz Game Accelerator and VRR
Large screen, needs ample space
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75P71B Pro (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the sharp visuals, rich ONKYO sound, and smooth gaming performance. Minor UI lag is noted, but not a dealbreaker.
Why choose this product?
Go for this large screen TV for its vibrant 75-inch QLED display, great sound, gamer-friendly features, and smart TV perks without the high price.
Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K QLED model delivers striking visuals with local dimming for improved contrast and deeper blacks. Dolby Vision adds punch to colour and detail, while Google TV keeps content access smooth and intuitive. Built-in voice control via Google Assistant simplifies navigation and smart home control. Its sleek design fits effortlessly into modern homes, backed by versatile connectivity for easy setup.
Google Assistant integration for voice control
Dolby Vision HDR
May not be suitable for gaming
TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550NP
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the display and sleek look, though a few have noted concerns about service response and performance over time.
Why choose this product?
Pick this large screen TV for impressive contrast, accurate colours, and easy control through built-in Google Assistant for daily convenience.
A large screen TV that’s built for everyday fun, the Vu 50-inch QLED model shows bright colours and sharp details with its 4K display. Sound feels fuller thanks to an 88W built-in soundbar. Google TV makes it easy to browse shows, use Chromecast, or control it with your voice. Game mode, HDMI 2.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi add extra convenience for casual gaming and smooth streaming.
88W integrated soundbar with Dolby Audio and voice clarity
4K QLED display with HDR10+, HLG and dynamic backlight control
Brightness limited to 400 nits
Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV 50VIBE24 4K Ultra HD (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the clear picture, strong sound, smooth performance, easy setup, and feel the large screen TV looks premium overall.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for sharp 4K visuals, rich audio from the built-in soundbar, and a smart large screen TV experience made simple.
While large screen TVs often include better built-in speakers or soundbars, many still benefit from external audio setups. Premium models may support Dolby Atmos or come with powerful subwoofers. For a more cinematic sound experience, consider pairing the TV with a dedicated sound system or soundbar.
A large screen TV delivers sharp visuals, rich colours, and smooth performance. Look for 4K resolution, smart features like Google TV or Fire TV, and voice control for convenience. Strong audio output, good connectivity options, and reliable app support also matter. These features ensure an enjoyable and hassle-free viewing experience.
The operating system plays a key role in overall user experience. It determines how easy the TV is to navigate and what apps you can access. Platforms like Google TV, Samsung Tizen, and LG webOS offer smooth performance, voice control, and support for major streaming services.
Room Size: Make sure the TV fits well and offers a comfortable viewing distance.
Picture Quality: Look for 4K resolution, HDR support, and good brightness for clear and detailed visuals.
Smart Features: Choose a TV with a smooth and reliable smart platform like Google TV or Fire TV.
Audio Output: Check if the built-in speakers are powerful enough, or plan to add a soundbar.
Ports & Connectivity: Ensure there are enough HDMI and USB ports for your devices, plus Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Ease of Use: A clean remote, voice control, and simple navigation make a big difference.
Wall Mount or Stand: Decide how you’ll place it—on a stand or mounted to save space.
Gaming Support: If you play games, check for Game Mode, low input lag, and HDMI 2.1.
|Best large screen TV
|Display Technology
|Resolution
|Special Features
|Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
|LED
|4K
|Google TV, Watchlist, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built In
|LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|LED
|4K
|WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 & HLG, Game Optimizer
|Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
|QLED
|4K
|Q4 AI Processor , 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, Samsung Knox Security
|Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV
|QLED
|4K
|Built-In Speaker, Chromecast, Bezel-Less Design
|Acer 139 cm (55 inches) I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV
|LED
|4K
|Frameless Design, Google TV Android 14
|VW 190 cm (75 inches) GQ1 Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
|QLED
|4K
|Google TV, HDR 10+, Pro Processor
|Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
|QLED
|4K
|Dolby Vision, 120 High Refresh Rate, 4K AI Upscaler
|TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV
|QLED
|4K
|Dolby-Vision, Wide Color Gamut, Dynamic Color Enhancement
|TOSHIBA 139 cm (55 inches) M550NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV
|QLED
|4K
|Full Array Local Dimming, Quantum Dot Color
|Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV
|QLED
|4K
|4K Quantum Dot Technology, Integrated Soundbar
Best Bluetooth TVs: Top 10 picks for seamless wireless connectivity, immersive sound, and smart features
Best TVs under ₹40000: Top 10 smart TVs choices for impressive display and sound with the latest features and technology
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks with great visuals, seamless streaming for immersive home entertainment experience
Best high definition TVs that provide spectacular entertainment experience: Top 10 picks from LG, Mi, Sony and others
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is the ideal size for a large screen TV in a living room?
55 to 75 inches fits most living rooms well.
Can I use a large screen TV as a computer monitor?
Yes, if it supports HDMI and low input lag.
Can I control a large screen TV using my phone?
Yes, smart TVs allow mobile control via dedicated apps.
Is voice control available on all large screen TVs?
No, voice control is available only on select large screen TVs with smart features.