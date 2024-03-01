Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Laserjet printers for efficient and economical printing: Top 8 options for you

Laserjet printers for efficient and economical printing: Top 8 options for you

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best laserjet printers for all your printing needs. Compare top-rated models, read reviews, and find the most efficient and economical option for you.

Opt for laserjet printer for high printing speed.

In today's digital age, having a reliable printer is essential for both personal and professional use. Laserjet printers are known for their efficient printing, economical operation, and high-quality output. Whether you need a printer for home use or a heavy-duty machine for your office, we have compiled a list of the top 8 laserjet printers to help you make an informed decision. From compact and budget-friendly options to high-speed and multifunctional models, there's something for everyone in this comprehensive guide to the best laserjet printers available on the market.

1. HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro M15w is a compact and affordable wireless printer that offers fast and reliable printing. With its sleek design and easy setup, this printer is perfect for home use or small office environments.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro M15w Wireless Laser Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 19 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wireless
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
  • Energy efficiency: Auto-On/Auto-Off technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Compact and space-saving designLimited paper capacity
Fast and reliable wireless printingMonochrome printing only
Energy-efficient operation

2. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a Multifunction Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a is a versatile and compact multifunction printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. With its easy setup and efficient operation, this printer is ideal for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a Multifunction Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 18 ppm
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
  • Multifunction capabilities: Print, scan, copy

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile and compact designLimited connectivity options
Efficient multifunction capabilitiesMonochrome printing only
Easy setup and operation

3. HP LaserJet P1108 Monochrome Printer

The HP LaserJet P1108 is a monochrome printer that offers high-quality printing and reliable performance. With its simple and user-friendly design, this printer is an excellent choice for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP LaserJet P1108 Monochrome Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 18 ppm
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
  • Energy efficiency: HP Auto-Off technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-quality monochrome printingMonochrome printing only
User-friendly designLimited connectivity options
Energy-efficient operation

Also read: Best printers under Rs. 5,000: 7 options for affordable

4. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28w Multifunction Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28w is a versatile and efficient multifunction printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28w Multifunction Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 18 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
  • Multifunction capabilities: Print, scan, copy

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Wireless connectivityLimited paper capacity
Efficient multifunction capabilitiesMonochrome printing only
Compact and space-saving design

5. HP Laserjet 126a Color Print Laser Printer

The HP Laserjet 126a is a color laser printer that offers high-quality color printing and reliable performance. With its compact design and easy operation, this printer is perfect for both home and office use.

Specifications of HP Laserjet 126a Color Print Laser Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 8 ppm (black), 7 ppm (color)
  • Connectivity: USB 2.0
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
  • Color printing capabilities

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-quality color printingSlower printing speed for color
Compact and user-friendly designLimited paper capacity
Reliable performance

6. HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

The HP Laserjet M126nw is an all-in-one monochrome printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, this printer is ideal for small offices and home use.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 20 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
  • Multifunction capabilities: Print, scan, copy

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Wireless and USB connectivityLimited paper capacity
Efficient multifunction capabilitiesMonochrome printing only
Compact and user-friendly design

7. HP Laserjet MFP M233dw Multifunction Printer

The HP Laserjet MFP M233dw is a high-speed multifunction printer that offers printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. With its wireless connectivity and advanced features, this printer is perfect for demanding office environments.

Specifications of HP Laserjet MFP M233dw Multifunction Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 35 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wireless, Ethernet, USB 2.0
  • Paper handling: 250-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Multifunction capabilities: Print, scan, copy

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-speed printing and scanningHigher price point
Wireless and Ethernet connectivityLarge footprint
Advanced features for demanding environments

Also read: Epson printer: 7 picks for your printing needs at home

8. HP LaserJet Pro M128fn Multifunction Printer

The HP LaserJet Pro M128fn is a versatile multifunction printer that offers printing, scanning, copying, and faxing capabilities. With its reliable performance and high-quality output, this printer is an excellent choice for small businesses and professional use.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro M128fn Multifunction Printer

  • Print speed: Up to 21 ppm
  • Connectivity: Ethernet, USB 2.0
  • Paper handling: 150-sheet input tray
  • Print quality: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
  • Multifunction capabilities: Print, scan, copy, fax

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile multifunction capabilitiesLimited paper capacity
Reliable performanceMonochrome printing only
High-quality output

Comparison Table

Product NamePrint SpeedConnectivityPaper Handling
HP LaserJet Pro M15w19 ppmWireless150-sheet input tray
HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28a18 ppmUSB 2.0150-sheet input tray
HP LaserJet P110818 ppmUSB 2.0150-sheet input tray
HP LaserJet Pro MFP M28w18 ppmWireless, USB 2.0150-sheet input tray
HP Laserjet 126a8 ppm (black), 7 ppm (color)USB 2.0150-sheet input tray
HP Laserjet M126nw20 ppmWireless, USB 2.0150-sheet input tray
HP Laserjet MFP M233dw35 ppmWireless, Ethernet, USB 2.0250-sheet input tray
HP LaserJet Pro M128fn21 ppmEthernet, USB 2.0150-sheet input tray

Best value for money:

The HP LaserJet P1108 Monochrome Printer offers the best value for money with its high-quality monochrome printing, energy-efficient operation, and user-friendly design. It is an affordable and reliable option for everyday printing needs.

Best overall product:

The HP Laserjet MFP M233dw Multifunction Printer stands out as the best overall product with its high-speed printing and scanning capabilities, wireless and Ethernet connectivity, and advanced features for demanding office environments.

How to find the perfect Laserjet Printer:

When choosing a laserjet printer, consider the print speed, connectivity options, paper handling capacity, and multifunction capabilities to find the perfect product for your needs. Compare the pros and cons of each model to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the print speed of the HP LaserJet Pro M15w?

Ans : The HP LaserJet Pro M15w offers a print speed of up to 19 pages per minute for efficient printing.

Question : Does the HP Laserjet 126a support color printing?

Ans : Yes, the HP Laserjet 126a is a color laser printer that offers high-quality color printing.

Question : What are the connectivity options for the HP LaserJet P1108?

Ans : The HP LaserJet P1108 offers connectivity via USB 2.0 for easy setup and operation.

Question : How does the HP Laserjet MFP M233dw handle paper?

Ans : The HP Laserjet MFP M233dw comes with a 250-sheet input tray for efficient paper handling.

