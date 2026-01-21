Last 2 days to avail price drop deals on gaming laptops from Asus, Lenovo and more

If upgrading to a gaming laptop has been on your wishlist, this might be the moment you were waiting for. With just two days left, several popular gaming laptops are now available at reduced prices, making high-performance machines more accessible than usual. Brands like Asus and Lenovo are offering solid options that balance powerful processors, dedicated graphics cards, high refresh rate displays, and efficient cooling systems.

These price drops are especially worth checking out if you have been holding back due to budget concerns. Whether you are into competitive gaming, content creation, or simply want a fast, reliable laptop for everyday use, the current deals cover a wide range of needs and budgets. From entry-level gaming laptops to more premium models, there is something for both casual gamers and serious enthusiasts.

Since these offers are time-bound and stock can run out quickly, waiting longer could mean missing out on some genuinely good value deals.

Available during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the Acer ALG gaming laptop is a solid pick for gamers who want strong performance without overspending. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H and NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU, it handles modern games, multitasking, and creative work smoothly.

The 144Hz Full HD display ensures fluid visuals, while the premium metal body keeps it sturdy yet lightweight at 1.99kg. With a massive 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM, this 39% discounted deal on Amazon Sale is hard to ignore.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450H (12th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB Display 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD

BEST GAMING LAPTOP 2. Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13700HX, NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6"(39.6cm), 144Hz, Windows 11, Office 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JE00U7IN, 440 AI Tops, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

Listed under the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the Lenovo LOQ is built for serious gamers who want desktop-level power in a portable form. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX pairs with the new NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB GPU to deliver high FPS gaming, smooth ray tracing, and strong AI performance with 440 AI TOPS.

A 144Hz 100% sRGB display, advanced Hyperchamber cooling, and AI Engine+ make this 28% discounted Amazon Sale deal ideal for gaming, streaming, and heavy multitasking.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13700HX (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7 Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD

Available at a 27% discount during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the Lenovo LOQ 2024 is a strong mid-range gaming laptop for everyday gamers. The 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX and RTX 3050 6GB GPU deliver smooth 1080p gaming, stable FPS, and reliable multitasking.

Its 144Hz 100% sRGB display makes gameplay and content creation look sharp, while Hyperchamber cooling keeps performance consistent during long sessions.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, 100% sRGB RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD

Listed on the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) focuses on balanced performance and portability. It runs on the Intel Core 5 210H processor paired with the NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB GPU, making it capable of smooth 1080p gaming, faster AI workloads, and everyday creative tasks.

The 16-inch 144Hz display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers more screen space, while the lightweight 1.95kg design suits users who travel often. With a 21% discount, this Amazon Sale deal stands out for gamers wanting power without bulk.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5 210H (14th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB Display 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz, 16:10 RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD

Part of the Amazon Sale and Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the Acer SmartChoice ALG is a value-driven gaming laptop for users who want dependable performance at a reasonable price. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB GPU, making it suitable for popular AAA titles, esports gaming, and daily multitasking.

The 144Hz Full HD display ensures smoother visuals, while the lightweight 1.99kg design keeps it practical for everyday use. With a 19% discount, this Amazon Sale deal delivers solid gaming performance without overspending.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 Display 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD

Available during the Amazon Sale and Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the HP Victus is designed for gamers who want extra memory and stable performance for long sessions. It is powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14450HX and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB GPU, making it capable of handling modern games, streaming, and multitasking with ease.

The 24GB DDR5 RAM gives it an edge over similar models, while the 144Hz IPS display with 300 nits brightness ensures smooth and clear visuals. With a 19% discount, this Amazon Sale deal is ideal for gamers who multitask heavily.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-14450HX (14th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz, 300 nits RAM 24GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Featured in the Amazon Sale and Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the MSI Katana 15 is built for gamers who want next-gen graphics and a sharper display. It packs a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX with the new NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7 GPU, delivering strong QHD gaming performance and smoother frame rates.

The 165Hz QHD screen enhances fast-paced gameplay, while the robust cooling and 2.4kg chassis keep performance stable. With a 20% discount, this Amazon Sale deal offers serious power at a competitive price.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX (14th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB GDDR7 Display 15.6-inch QHD IPS, 165Hz RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

Available during the Amazon Sale and Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the HP Omen is a premium gaming laptop built for high-end performance and competitive play. It features a powerful 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX paired with the new NVIDIA RTX 5050 8GB GPU, delivering smooth gameplay, fast rendering, and strong AI-driven performance.

The 16-inch 2K WUXGA display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 400 nits brightness makes visuals sharp and fluid. With 20% off, this Amazon Sale deal is ideal for serious gamers and creators.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX (14th Gen) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 8GB Display 16-inch 2K WUXGA IPS, up to 165Hz RAM 24GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

Positioned in the premium segment of the Amazon Sale and Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI is built for gamers and creators who want cutting-edge hardware. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor paired with the new NVIDIA RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 GPU, delivering top-tier gaming, AI workloads, and content creation performance.

The standout OLED WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rate offers exceptional clarity, deep blacks, and ultra-smooth visuals. With a 14% discount, this Amazon Sale deal targets users who want flagship-level performance.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GDDR7 Display 16-inch WQXGA OLED, 240Hz RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

