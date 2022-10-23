Last chance! Buy Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1 at discounted price on Flipkart

Flipkart Big Diwali sale ends tonight. If you are planning to buy your next phone this Diwali, then hurry. The Walmart-owned commerce platform is giving ‘top festive offers’ on smartphones from brands like Google, Samsung, Nothing and more. In addition, you can get exchange deals on the purchase along with no-cost EMI and screen damage protection. Bank offer includes a 10% instant discount with SBI credit card and EMI transactions.
Google Pixel 6a: Available at ₹34,199
After a discount of 22%, the 6GB+128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a is listed at ₹34,199 on Flipkart. The smartphone is backed by a 4,410 mAh battery and comes powered by Google Tensor processor. The handset has an 8MP camera at the front for selfies. The device comes with a 6.14-inch HD+ screen.
The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model of Nothing Phone 1 is selling at ₹29,999 onwards in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Powering the phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor. The handset houses a 4,500mAh battery. For selfies, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. On the rear, the device has dual 50MP sensors.
Samsung Galaxy F21 FE 5G is available with an exchange discount of up to ₹3,000 on Flipkart. It is listed at a discounted price of ₹35,999 on the e-tailer’s site. The handset is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and sports a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. The smartphone has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
