The Amazon Diwali sale is about to end, and it’s your last chance to grab amazing deals on coffee tables for your home and outdoor spaces! Whether you're looking to upgrade your living room with a stylish wooden table, add a modern glass piece to your patio, or choose a versatile foldable design, this sale offers a wide variety of options at discounted prices. Top brands like Home Centre, Urban Ladder, and Solimo are part of the deal, so don't miss out! With offers that suit every budget and design preference, this is the perfect opportunity to elevate your home decor. Hurry and take advantage of these limited-time discounts before the sale ends on October 29!

1. Wakefit Coffee Table | 1 Year Warranty | Center Table, Tea Table, Center Table for Living Room, Coffee Table for Living Room, Diwali Gifts, Engineered Wood (Leonis - Columbian Walnut)

The Wakefit Coffee Table is a practical and stylish choice for modern homes. Made from durable engineered wood, it fits perfectly in living rooms as a center or tea table. Its sleek design is ideal for those looking to enhance their space with minimal effort. With a one-year warranty, it’s perfect for everyday use and serves as a thoughtful Diwali gift for family or friends.

Specifications of Wakefit Coffee Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Warranty: 1 Year

Type: Center Table, Tea Table

Ideal for: Living Room

Special Feature: Perfect as a Diwali gift

2. DecorNation Elissa Engineered Wood Painted Natural Wood Finish Coffee Table for Living Room

The DecorNation Elissa Coffee Table adds a natural wood finish touch to your living room. Crafted from engineered wood, it’s an elegant piece that complements modern interiors. Its minimalist design makes it suitable for small and spacious rooms alike. If you want a simple yet functional table that elevates your decor, the Elissa Coffee Table is a great buy.

Specifications of DecorNation Elissa Engineered Wood Coffee Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Finish: Natural Wood Finish

Ideal for: Living Room

Design: Minimalist

3. DecorNation Tyla Solid Wooden Coffee Table with Drawer Storage and Shelf - Centre Piece for Living Room, Hall, Bedroom, Office Furniture (42 x 20 x 16 in, Brown)

The DecorNation Tyla Coffee Table is both a stunning centerpiece and a functional storage unit. Made from solid wood, it comes with drawer storage and a shelf, making it ideal for those who need a stylish and practical living room solution. Perfect for a contemporary or rustic interior, this table blends seamlessly while offering ample storage.

Specifications of DecorNation Tyla Solid Wooden Coffee Table:

Material: Solid Wood

Features: Drawer Storage, Shelf

Ideal for: Living Room, Hall, Bedroom, Office

4. Nilkamal CNTBL2CG Contemporary Center Coffee Table/Tea Table/Teapoy for Home/Living Room/Office & Outdoor. (Weather Brown)

Nilkamal’s CNTBL2CG Contemporary Coffee Table is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. Its simple yet modern design makes it suitable for living rooms, offices, and even patios. The sturdy build ensures durability, while the lightweight construction makes it easy to move around. It's an affordable and versatile option for anyone looking for a multipurpose table.

Specifications of Nilkamal CNTBL2CG Contemporary Coffee Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Use: Indoor & Outdoor

Design: Contemporary

Ideal for: Home, Office

5. RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Handmade Square 20"x20" Coffee Table/Nesting Table/Side Table/Center Table with Marble MDF White Top for Living Room/Drawing Room/Balcony Gold (White) (Set of 2)

RIZIK STORE’s handmade square coffee table combines modern aesthetics with durability. Featuring a marble MDF white top and a sturdy iron frame, this coffee table is perfect for both indoor and outdoor settings. Its versatile design makes it a great addition to living rooms, balconies, or even drawing rooms, adding an elegant touch to any space.

Specifications of RIZIK STORE™ Iron Frame Coffee Table:

Material: Iron Frame, Marble MDF Top

Shape: Square (20" x 20")

Ideal for: Living Room, Balcony, Drawing Room

Design: Modern and elegant

Amazon sale 2024

6. Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table with Wheels Open Rack Storage Organizing Desk Bed Side Display Stand Fashionable Furniture Rolling Coffee Tea Table (CT-003/Wenge) DIY (80X40X30 Cm)

The Lukzer Coffee Table is designed with convenience and style in mind. Its engineered wood construction and wheels make it a versatile piece for living rooms or bedrooms. The open rack storage adds practicality, allowing you to display or store items with ease. Perfect for homes where flexibility and mobility are key.

Specifications of Lukzer Engineered Wood Center Table:

Material: Engineered Wood

Features: Wheels, Open Rack Storage

Ideal for: Living Room, Bedroom

Design: Mobile and flexible

7. DecorNation Coventry Square Sheesham Wooden Coffee Table with Square Shape - Centre Piece, Walnut Finish for Living Room, Hall, Bedroom, Office Furniture (835 x 836 x 285 mm, Brown)

The DecorNation Coventry Square Coffee Table is a beautiful blend of form and function. Made from premium Sheesham wood, this walnut-finished table serves as a striking centerpiece for any living room or office. Its square shape and sturdy build ensure it will last, while its elegant design makes it a standout addition to modern or traditional spaces.

Specifications of DecorNation Coventry Square Coffee Table:

Material: Sheesham Wood

Finish: Walnut

Shape: Square

Ideal for: Living Room, Hall, Bedroom, Office

8. ABOUT SPACE Wooden Coffee Table - Space Saving Portable Furniture

The ABOUT SPACE Wooden Coffee Table is an excellent space-saving solution for compact homes. With a solid finish and practical storage, it’s both functional and stylish. Its portable design allows you to easily move it around your living room or bedroom, making it a versatile addition to your furniture collection.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE Wooden Coffee Table:

Material: Wood

Features: Space-Saving, Portable, Storage

Ideal for: Living Room, Bedroom

9. NSdirect 36" Wood Round Coffee Table

NSdirect’s round coffee table features a wood top and sturdy metal legs, giving it a modern industrial look. Its large surface area and open shelf provide ample space for decor or storage, making it a practical yet stylish addition to any living room. This table is perfect for homes with a modern or industrial aesthetic.

Specifications of NSdirect 36" Wood Round Coffee Table:

Material: Wood Top, Metal Legs

Shape: Round

Features: Open Shelf

Ideal for: Living Room

10. X went Japanese Style Sheesham Wood Coffee Table

The X went Japanese Style Coffee Table is a unique addition to any room. Made from Sheesham wood, its low-profile design is ideal for minimalist interiors or those who appreciate Japanese-inspired decor. It’s perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or even dining areas, offering a functional and stylish solution.

Specifications of X went Japanese Style Coffee Table:

Material: Sheesham Wood

Style: Japanese-Inspired

Ideal for: Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom, Office

FAQs

Question : What material should I choose for my coffee table?

Ans : Coffee tables come in various materials like wood, metal, glass, and marble. Choose a material that complements your room’s decor and suits your lifestyle. For example, solid wood offers durability, while glass adds a modern and sleek touch.

Question : How do I select the right size coffee table?

Ans : The coffee table should be proportional to your seating arrangement. A good rule is that the length should be about two-thirds of your sofa’s length and the height should be level with or slightly lower than the sofa's seat.

Question : What’s the best coffee table shape for small spaces?

Ans : Round or oval coffee tables are ideal for small spaces, as they allow better movement around the furniture and avoid sharp corners.

Question : Can coffee tables provide storage?

Ans : Yes, many coffee tables come with built-in storage options, such as shelves, drawers, or hidden compartments, making them practical for organizing magazines, remotes, or other essentials.

Question : How do I maintain a wooden coffee table?

Ans : Regularly dust your wooden coffee table with a soft cloth and avoid placing hot items directly on the surface to prevent damage. Using coasters and placemats can help protect the wood from spills and scratches.

