Last day of Amazon Electronics Days on Amazon: Save big on laptops, tablets and smartwatches

Last day to grab massive savings during Amazon Electronics Days! Enjoy top deals on laptops, tablets, and smartwatches before the sale ends. Don't miss out on exclusive discounts.

Amit Rahi
Published20 May 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Final chance to save big on electronics at Amazon today.

FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6" FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WSView Details...

₹30,990

Get This

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERINView Details...

₹38,200

Get This

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kgView Details...

₹47,990

Get This

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211INView Details...

₹44,990

Get This

HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6"/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu/fd0111tuView Details...

₹50,490

Get This
Amazon Electronics Days includes amazing offers and deals on best-selling gadgets, including laptops, tablets and smartwatches. This Amazon sale is coming to an end today, so it's your last chance to grab these offers and deals on your favourite gadgets from top brands.

Here we are listing the top gaming laptops from brands like Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more of your favourite brands. Grab iPads for your creative journey or get the best Android tablet from Samsung to work, entertainment and play. And if you are looking for smartwatches,  the sale got that too.

Get laptops with up to 44% off during Amazon Sale

Laptops are available at up to 44% off, making it an excellent time to upgrade for work, study or entertainment. From everyday notebooks to performance models, there's something to suit every need. Whether you're a student, professional or casual user, the range of discounts during this Amazon sale makes it worth browsing before the best deals are gone.

Gaming laptops avaialble at up to 29% off during Amazon Sale

Gaming laptops are now more accessible with discounts of up to 29%. Whether you're into AAA titles or competitive esports, this sale includes top brands and high-spec models designed to deliver smooth, lag-free performance. If you’ve been waiting to boost your gaming setup, now’s the perfect time to invest in a powerful machine without overspending.

Up to 34% off on Apple iPads during Amazon Sale

Apple iPads are now available at a flat 34% off, combining sleek design, powerful performance and premium build quality. Ideal for both work and play, iPads offer unmatched versatility. With the Amazon sale in full swing, it's a great opportunity to own one of the most popular tablets in the market at a significantly reduced price.

Save up to 46% on Samsung tablets during Amazon Sale

Samsung tablets are being offered at up to 46% off, covering a wide range of models from budget-friendly options to flagship devices. Whether you need a tablet for reading, streaming or productivity, Samsung’s line-up has something for every user. Thanks to this Amazon sale, top-tier Android tablets are now more affordable than ever.

Save up to 51% on premium smartwatches from best selling brands

Premium smartwatches are receiving a huge 51% discount, making this the perfect chance to pick up a stylish and functional wearable. Track fitness, monitor health, manage notifications and more – all from your wrist. The Amazon sale is a great time to invest in a feature-rich smartwatch without the premium price tag typically attached to high-end models.

Get up to 90% off on budget smartwatches in Amazon Sale

Budget smartwatches are going for up to 90% off, offering fantastic value for first-time users or those looking for an affordable backup. These devices still offer key features like fitness tracking, call alerts and sleep monitoring. Don’t miss this Amazon sale if you’re after a simple, efficient wearable without spending a fortune – deals like these don’t come often.

FAQs
Amazon Electronics Days is a limited-time sale event offering major discounts on a wide range of electronics, including laptops, tablets, and smartwatches.
The sale is available for a limited period and today is the final day to grab the best deals.
Yes, both Apple iPads and Samsung tablets are included with discounts of up to 34% and 46% respectively.
Yes, select gaming laptops are available at up to 29% off during this sale.
Budget smartwatches are seeing discounts as high as 90%, while premium models are up to 51% off.

