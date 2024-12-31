Our Picks
Don’t miss the last day of Amazon’s end of year deals on TVs, offering discounts of up to 70% on top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup without overspending. From 4K Ultra HD screens to Smart TVs packed with features like Dolby Vision and Alexa integration, there’s something for every budget and preference.
Choose from affordable TVs or premium options with advanced technologies designed for cinematic brilliance. Amazon’s wide selection ensures that you find the ideal fit, whether it’s for a compact bedroom or a spacious living room. Take advantage of these unbeatable prices and fast delivery to make your 2025 viewing experience unforgettable.
Act now—time is running out to grab the best TVs on Amazon at jaw-dropping discounts. Upgrade today for the ultimate entertainment at home.
The Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV brings vibrant visuals and smart functionality at an unbeatable price. Perfect for compact spaces, this TV offers Google TV integration for endless entertainment. Grab this gem during the last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs for an incredible viewing experience without stretching your budget. Don’t miss out on this fantastic offer!
Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Compact size, ideal for small rooms
Reasons to avoid
Not suitable for large spaces
Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)
The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart LED TV delivers stunning visuals and smart entertainment options. Powered by Crystal Processor 4K, this TV ensures vivid colours and crisp clarity. Take advantage of the last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs to bring home premium entertainment at an unbeatable price. With voice assistants and multiple connectivity options, it’s perfect for immersive viewing and endless streaming.
Specifications of Samsung 43-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ultra HD 4K resolution for sharp visuals
Reasons to avoid
Limited port options for high connectivity
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
Also read: Best 43 inch smart TVs: Top 10 choices from Samsung, LG and more with unbeatable value for every home
The Sony BRAVIA 55-inch 3 Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV delivers breathtaking picture clarity with AI-assisted smart features. Perfect for cinephiles, it offers exceptional colour accuracy and smooth motion with Sony’s cutting-edge technology. On the last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs, grab this powerhouse for an upgraded entertainment experience. With Google TV integration, it’s the ultimate choice for seamless streaming and AI-powered convenience.
Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 55-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning 4K resolution with AI-powered visuals
Reasons to avoid
Premium pricing compared to competitors
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)
Also read: Huge price drop on Samsung TV models on Amazon: Up to 40% and ₹10,000 off on exchange, offers expire on December 31
The TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Google TV is a blend of style and performance. With stunning Ultra HD visuals, seamless Google TV integration, and Dolby Audio, it elevates your entertainment experience. On the Last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs, this bezel-less marvel is a must-buy for those seeking cinematic immersion. Its metallic design and smart features add sophistication and convenience to any living room.
Specifications of TCL 55-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Metallic bezel-less design for a premium look
Reasons to avoid
Limited brightness in well-lit rooms
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)
The LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with vibrant colours and sharp details. With smart features powered by webOS, this model provides easy access to popular streaming services. On the last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs, it’s your chance to grab this sleek, performance-packed TV. Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, it combines both style and functionality at an affordable price.
Specifications of LG 43-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp 4K picture quality for immersive viewing
Reasons to avoid
Limited brightness in bright rooms
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)
Also read: Amazon smart TV sale ends on Dec 31! Grab up to 65% off on top-selling models
The TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers an expansive screen with stunning clarity. The bezel-less design and Google TV features provide an immersive viewing experience with seamless access to apps and streaming services. On the last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs, grab this giant screen TV for an affordable price and transform your living room into a cinematic experience. Perfect for large spaces!
Specifications of TCL 75-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 75-inch display for cinematic viewing
Reasons to avoid
Can be too large for small rooms
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)
The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers clear, crisp visuals with vibrant colours. Featuring 4K resolution and smart TV capabilities, this TV brings content to life with stunning picture quality. With the last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs, it's the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system. Enjoy seamless streaming and a premium viewing experience with this affordable smart TV.
Specifications of Samsung 43-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K resolution for sharp and clear visuals
Reasons to avoid
Audio quality may not satisfy audiophiles
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
The MI 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers stunning picture clarity and seamless streaming. With Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, and 4K resolution, this TV takes your home entertainment experience to the next level. Last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs makes it the perfect time to grab this excellent smart TV at a great price, ideal for those looking to upgrade their setup.
Specifications of MI 43-inch TV
Also read: Get the best 24 inch TVs with sharp visuals delivering top-notch entertainment ideal for perfect for small rooms
The Sony BRAVIA 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV delivers superior image quality with vibrant colours and sharp details. It comes with Google Assistant for seamless voice control and integrated apps for a smart TV experience. Last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs makes it a perfect time to grab this high-performance TV for your home, offering incredible value for a 4K entertainment upgrade.
Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 55-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning 4K visuals with vibrant colours
Reasons to avoid
Lacks some advanced sound system features
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)
The LG 55-inch QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart WebOS TV delivers exceptional image clarity with advanced QNED technology. With vibrant colours and ultra-realistic visuals, it's designed for the ultimate viewing experience. Last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs is the best time to grab this state-of-the-art TV at a fantastic price, elevating your home entertainment to a new level.
Specifications of LG 55-inch TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced QNED technology for stunning visuals
Reasons to avoid
High-end price may not suit all budgets
LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)
The Sony BRAVIA 3 Series K-75S30B, with its expansive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD screen, delivers stunning visuals and AI-enhanced Smart Google TV capabilities. Dolby Vision and Atmos create a theatre-like experience at home. Seamless voice control and connectivity options ensure effortless usability. Make the most of the last day of Amazon end of year deals on TVs and upgrade your space with this cinematic masterpiece.
Specifications of Sony BRAVIA TV
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Immersive 75-inch screen for cinematic visuals
Reasons to avoid
Requires significant wall or room space
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-75S30B (Black)
Also read: Energy saving smart TVs to lower power bills this winter season: Elite options for your binge watching sessions
What is the difference between 4K and Full HD TVs?
4K TVs have four times the resolution of Full HD, delivering sharper, more detailed images. They are ideal for larger screens and streaming services offering 4K content, providing a cinema-like experience. Full HD is sufficient for smaller screens or casual viewing.
Are smart TVs worth buying in 2024?
Smart TVs are highly recommended in 2024, offering seamless access to streaming platforms, apps, and voice assistants. They support advanced connectivity options, making them ideal for tech-savvy users. Smart TVs also come with regular software updates to improve performance and add new features.
Which screen size is best for a home TV?
The ideal screen size depends on your room size and viewing distance. For small rooms, 32-43 inches is suitable. For larger spaces, 55 inches and above provide an immersive experience. Always consider the recommended distance of 1.5 times the screen size.
What should I check before buying a new TV?
Key factors include screen resolution (4K, 8K, or Full HD), smart features, connectivity options (HDMI, USB), and sound quality. Verify compatibility with popular streaming services and ensure it suits your room's size. Look for trusted brands and read reviews for informed decisions.
Top 3 features of the best TVs with Amazon end of year sale
|Best TVs
|Product features
|Ideal for
|Buy if
|Xiaomi Smart TV A 32 HD
|HD Ready, Google TV, Compact Design
|Small rooms and budget buyers
Compact TV with smart features under ₹15,000
|Samsung D Series 43 Vivid Pro
|Crystal 4K, HDR, Multiple Connectivity Options
|Family TV or daily entertainment
Affordable 4K Ultra HD TV with vivid colours
|Sony BRAVIA 3 55 AI Google TV
|4K UHD, AI-powered Google TV, Dolby Vision & Atmos
|Movie buffs and gamers
Premium smart features and audio-visual quality
|TCL 55 Metallic Bezel-Less 4K TV
|4K Ultra HD, Bezel-Less Design, Google TV
|Modern homes with larger spaces
Stylish TV with immersive visuals
|LG 43 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
|4K UHD, WebOS, Voice Assistant Support
|Family use and voice control fans
Versatile TV for balanced performance
|TCL 75 Metallic Bezel-Less 4K TV
|Huge 75” 4K UHD, Bezel-Less, Smart Google TV
|Home theatres or large families
Massive screen and theatre-like visuals
|Samsung D Series 43 Vivid
|Crystal 4K, HDR, Slim Design
|Urban households
Reliable 4K TV with superior colour accuracy
|MI 43 X Series 4K Ultra HD TV
|Google TV, Dolby Audio, 4K UHD
|Modern urban homes
Affordable 4K with Dolby Audio
|Sony BRAVIA 2 55 Google TV
|4K UHD, Dolby Vision & Atmos, Gaming Optimisation
|Gamers and binge-watchers
Feature-packed TV for premium entertainment
|LG 55 QNED-75 QNED 4K TV
|4K UHD QNED, WebOS, Advanced Voice Control
|Tech enthusiasts
Cutting-edge QNED tech with sleek aesthetics
|Sony BRAVIA 3 75 AI Google TV
|75” 4K UHD, AI-powered, Dolby Vision & Atmos
|Luxury seekers and theatre setups
Exceptional cinematic and smart experience
FAQs
Question : What is HDR in TVs?
Ans : HDR enhances colour, contrast, and brightness, delivering more lifelike visuals for movies, sports, and gaming enthusiasts.
Question : How important is refresh rate in TVs?
Ans : A higher refresh rate, like 120Hz, ensures smoother motion, making it essential for gaming and fast-paced sports.
Question : Do all smart TVs support voice assistants?
Ans : Not all smart TVs have voice assistants; check for compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, or built-in voice control.
Question : What’s the advantage of bezel-less TVs?
Ans : Bezel-less TVs provide a sleek look and maximise screen space, ensuring a more immersive viewing experience.
Question : Can I use a TV as a computer monitor?
Ans : Yes, many TVs with HDMI ports and 4K resolution work well as computer monitors for gaming or multitasking.
