Last day of Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Get top tablets for all budgets at up to 71% off

It’s the last day of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival and if you’re still mulling over the perfect tech upgrade, now’s the time to act. From budget-friendly basics to devices that deliver serious punch, this year’s tablet lineup is nothing short of impressive. Discounts run deep across trusted names - Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Nokia, Redmi, Acer, and OnePlus, making it hard to ignore what’s at stake. Whether you need a reliable companion for online classes, a sharp display for binge sessions, or a sleek powerhouse for work, there’s a deal waiting in just your size and style. Don’t let hesitation cost you, once these offers are gone, it’ll be a while before prices look this good again. As the clock ticks down, the best picks are disappearing fast, making today your last, best shot at a genuine steal with the Amazon sale.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Lenovo Tab M10 HD LED Tablet (10.1-inch, 2GB, 16GB, Cellular, WiFi Calling + WiFi, SLATE Black)
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab4 10 TB-X304F 10.1 Inch, 2GB RAM+16GB Storage, Wi-Fi, Slate Black Tablet
{{/featuredFlag}} {{^featuredFlag}}{{#percentage}}
Featured
{{/percentage}}{{/featuredFlag}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M | 11.45” 60 Hz IPS Display, 450 nits, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera,Fingerprint Reader,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14,BT 5.2, Slim Metal Body,Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Silver
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz Refresh|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3| 10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo {Smartchoice Tab M11 |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Nokia T10 Android™ 12 Tablet with 8” HD Display, 8MP Rear Camera, AI face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi + 4G Volte | 3 + 32GB
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 HD LED Tablet (10.1-inch, 2GB, 16GB, Cellular, WiFi Calling + WiFi, SLATE Black)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab M10 HD 10.1” Android Tablet (32GB)
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets with 8 HD Display, 8 MP Rear Camera, AI Face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi | 3 + 32 GB, 8 Inches - Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Redmi Pad SE 4G | MediaTek Helio G55| 8.7-inc Display | 6650mAh Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 64GB | 1340 x 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Original Ideatab Pro Keyboard| Detachable 3-Point Pogo-Pin Connectors| Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad (Ultra Thin,Productivity Enabling Hot Keys,16 Intuitive Function Keys,ZG38C06035),Black
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab4 10 TB-X304F 10.1 Inch, 2GB RAM+16GB Storage, Wi-Fi, Slate Black Tablet
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
DOMO Slate S10 DC 4G Calling Tablet PC with 4GB RAM | 64GB | Volte | GPS | Bluetooth [Black]
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, Massive 11 (27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hours of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Aero Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Redmi Pad Pro 5G | Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 12.1-inch/30.7cm XL Display | 33+ Days Ultra-Long Standby | 10000mAh (typ) Battery | Powered by HyperOS | 8GB, 256GB | Wi-Fi 6 + 5G | Graphite Grey
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Iconia Tab iM11-12M | 11.45” 60 Hz IPS Display, 450 nits, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16MP Rear + 8MP Front Camera,Fingerprint Reader,Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling), Android 14,BT 5.2, Slim Metal Body,Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Silver
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Matte Edition with Paper-Like 12.7 3K Display & Pen Plus|144Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM|AI-Enabled|MediaTek Dimensity 8300|4 JBL Speakers | 45W Charger|1Year ADP Free
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos |Sage Green
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Mirage Purple
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Google Pixel 11 Tablet - Android Standalone Tablet Only - 128GB - WiFi - Porcelain [Latest]
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz Refresh|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free| Teal
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz Refresh|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3| 10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Pink
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Lavender
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Google Pixel Tablet With Charging Speaker Dock - Android Tablet With 11-Inch Screen, Smart Home Controls, And Long-Lasting Battery - Rose/Porcelain - 128 Gb - Bluetooth
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi+ 5G Tablet, Graphite
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, S Pen in-Box, 36.99 cm (14.6 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Beige
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
{{/percentage}}
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dive into unbeatable tech deals with tablets under ₹10,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival - enjoy discounts up to 71% off. Explore trusted options from Lenovo, Nokia, and Redmi, perfect for learning, streaming, or everyday browsing. This is your chance to grab feature-packed tablets at seriously low prices. With limited stock and top brands included, these savings won’t wait. This Amazon sale, shop now and save big!
If you’ve been eyeing a tablet upgrade, now’s your window. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings tablets under ₹25,000 down by up to 55%, including models from Lenovo, Samsung, Redmi, and OnePlus. This Amazon sale has picked out the best for work, movies, or family video calls. Don’t let these deals slip by.
Tablets under ₹40,000 are seeing major price drops during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, some by up to 50% off. Top picks from Acer, Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus make it easy to jump into premium features without the usual splurge. Time to treat yourself before the best models disappear this Amazon sale.
If you’ve been wanting a premium tablet without the top-shelf price tag, this is your moment. Tablets under ₹50,000 are now going for up to 42% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Choices from Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo cover everything from creative projects and work on-the-go to winding down with a film. With offers like these, top-notch performance and stunning displays finally feel within reach. Don’t let the best deals pass you by this Amazon sale.
Tech enthusiasts, take note: tablets under ₹70,000 are now within closer reach thanks to the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, with savings up to 28% off. Whether it’s the latest from Samsung or a powerhouse iPad from Apple, this sale puts premium screens and smooth performance at the heart of your digital life. Perfect for work or play, but these deals won’t last long during Amazon sale.
Push your tech boundaries with tablets under ₹1,00,000, now up to 44% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Discover top-tier picks from Samsung and Apple, think stunning displays, rapid performance, and pro-level features for serious productivity or entertainment. These deals don’t come around often, so if you’ve been dreaming of an upgrade, now’s definitely the time to make it happen.
Similar articles for you
Unbelievable price drop on Android tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Up to 60% off on Samsung, Lenovo
10 Smartchoice tablets from top brands, curated for everyday use, up to 45% off before Amazon Prime Day Sale
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which brands offer the best tablet deals during the festival?
Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, Nokia, Redmi, Acer, and OnePlus all headline the festival with deep discounts on various models.
Can I get a tablet suitable for online classes under ₹10,000?
Yes, several Lenovo, Nokia, and Redmi tablets under ₹10,000 are ideal for online classes and daily browsing.
Are higher-end tablets discounted as well?
Premium tablets from Apple and Samsung are available with significant discounts, making top performance accessible for less during the festival.
Do these deals include warranty and after-sales support?
All tablets sold on Amazon come with manufacturer warranties and nationwide after-sales support for peace of mind.
How long do these festival offers last?
These special offers end today, making this your last chance to grab major discounts on top tablets for all budgets.