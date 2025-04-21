Last day of Amazon Prime Shopping Days! Up to 40% off on fans, coolers and more | Best deals revealed

Still scrolling? Don’t wait too long, the Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale ends today! If you’ve been eyeing that stylish new fan, a powerful air cooler, or a home appliance upgrade, now’s your final chance to grab it at a jaw-dropping price. With discounts going up to 45% on cooling appliances and everyday essentials, this is the kind of sale you don’t want to sleep on.

That’s not all, enjoy extra savings with bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options that make it even easier to shop smart. Prepping for summer or just want to revamp your home with top-rated gadgets, this sale is packed with unmissable deals.

Ready to see what’s hot before it’s gone? We’ve handpicked the best offers for you. Scroll down and start adding to your cart, before the clock runs out!

Best deals on the last day of Amazon Prime Shopping Days

Fans at up to 50 % off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale Beat the heat without burning a hole in your pocket! Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of fans, including ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, and more. Looking for energy-efficient models, stylish designs, or high-speed cooling, there’s something for every need and budget. Top brands like Havells, Crompton, and Atomberg are part of the sale, ensuring quality and performance. Plus, enjoy additional perks like exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and bank discounts to maximise your savings. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home cooling setup.

Coolers at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days The Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale is offering up to 50% off on air coolers and it ends today. This is your last chance to grab powerful desert coolers, compact personal coolers, and energy-efficient models from top brands like Symphony, Crompton, Bajaj, and more at half the price. With additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options, there’s no reason to delay. These coolers are flying off the shelves, and so is time! Grab yours before the clock hits midnight, because once this deal’s gone, it’s really gone.

Amazon Prime Shopping Days: Grab mixer grinders at up to 60% off A good mixer grinder is a kitchen essential. From grinding spices to making chutneys, blending smoothies, or preparing dosa batter, it saves time and effort while adding versatility to your cooking. Choose from top brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, and Butterfly, all known for powerful motors, multi-purpose jars, and long-lasting performance. Want to save even more? Use bank card offers for instant discounts, exchange your old appliance, or opt for no-cost EMI options to make your purchase budget-friendly. With such deep discounts and extra benefits, this is your chance to get a premium appliance without overspending.

Water purifiers at up to 45% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days Clean, safe drinking water is a must in every household — and a good water purifier ensures just that. During the Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale, you can grab water purifiers at up to 45% off, but the clock is ticking. The sale ends tonight! A water purifier helps eliminate harmful bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other impurities from tap or borewell water. Whether you opt for an RO, UV, or gravity-based model, these devices are essential for protecting your family's health. Many modern purifiers also come with advanced features like mineral retention, smart alerts, and multi-stage filtration.

Vacuum cleaner deals at up to 80% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days Say goodbye to dust, pet hair, and stubborn dirt — because Amazon Prime Shopping Days are offering vacuum cleaners at up to 80% off, and it’s your last chance to clean up both your home and your budget! From deep cleaning carpets and sofa corners to tackling hardwood floors, curtains, and even car interiors, a vacuum cleaner makes cleaning effortless and more hygienic. Choose from compact handheld models, robotic vacuums, or powerful upright cleaners based on your space and lifestyle. They save you time, reduce allergens, and make daily cleaning way less tiring.

Air fryers at up to 60% off on Amazon Prime Shopping Days Craving crispy fries or crunchy snacks without the guilt? It’s time to bring home an air fryer, and with up to 60% off during the Amazon Prime Shopping Days Sale, there’s never been a better time to buy! But the catch is, the sale ends tonight.

Air fryers are game-changers for your kitchen. They let you cook your favorite fried foods using little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to traditional frying. From aloo tikki and samosas to chicken wings and brownies, air fryers can do it all — bake, grill, roast, and reheat — with quick, even cooking. They’re also easy to clean and perfect for small kitchens or busy lifestyles.

Similar articles for you Best 3 blade fans for your home in 2025: Here are our top 10 picks you should consider

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.