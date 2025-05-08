Last day of Amazon Sale 2025: Explore Unmissable deals on the best Apple iPads to boost your work and creativity

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best OverallApple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space GreyView Details
₹30,400
Highest discount2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)View Details
₹32,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – YellowView Details
₹36,999
Value For MoneyApple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹34,999
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹95,904
With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 coming to an end, this is the perfect time to upgrade your tech with powerful features at unbeatable prices. The best iPad models now come with M-series chips, vibrant Liquid Retina displays, and support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. From the sleek iPad Air to the performance-driven iPad Pro, you can pick the one that fits your needs. Enjoy seamless multitasking, stunning visuals and all-day battery life. These iPad deals during the Amazon sale are ideal for students, professionals and creatives alike.
Take advantage of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to get exciting discounts on the latest iPads with 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6E and high-quality cameras. No matter your purpose, the best Apple iPad on sale right now offers speed, style and versatility in one device. Shop now before stocks run out.
The Apple iPad (9th Gen) offers great value with its 10.2-inch Retina display, fast A13 Bionic chip, and all-day battery life. Its 12MP front camera with Centre Stage is ideal for video calls, while iPadOS boosts productivity with multitasking features. Be it learning, work, or entertainment, this iPad delivers smooth performance and a rich app ecosystem. It is certainly a good buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.
Excellent performance with A13 chip
Long battery life
Limited storage options
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its smooth performance, sharp display, and camera quality for calls. Many mention it's great for everyday tasks.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this iPad if you want Apple’s reliability, great visuals, and performance at a pocket-friendly price.
This Amazon Summer Sale 2025, check out the 9th Gen Apple iPad, known for powerful performance and ample storage with a 256GB capacity and A13 Bionic chip. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone delivers vibrant visuals, while the front 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Centre Stage ensures smooth video calls. With both Wi-Fi and Cellular support, it keeps you connected on the go—ideal for work, learning, or entertainment.
Large 256GB storage
Excellent display with True Tone
iPadOS may require a learning curve for new users
2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fast performance, vibrant display, and convenience of cellular connectivity—perfect for travel and daily use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this iPad for high storage, reliable performance, and seamless connectivity wherever you are.
The Apple iPad (10th Gen) in Yellow combines style and power with its A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and 256GB storage. Its all-screen design and fast Wi-Fi 6 make it perfect for multitasking, creative work, and entertainment. With 12MP front and rear cameras, it’s ideal for video calls and content creation. A vibrant choice for anyone looking to upgrade during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Sleek all-screen design
Fast performance with A14 Bionic chip
Apple Pencil and Keyboard sold separately
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Yellow
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the colourful design, fast Wi-Fi, and sharp display. Many highlight smooth multitasking and reliable day-long performance.
Why choose this product?
Pick this iPad for bold colour, fast Wi-Fi, and high performance during Amazon Sale 2025—it’s fun and functional.
The Apple iPad (10th Gen) in Blue blends power, style, and versatility with its A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With 256GB of storage and superfast Wi-Fi 6, it’s designed for smooth multitasking, content creation, streaming, and gaming. Dual 12MP cameras enhance video calls and photography, while the colourful, all-screen design makes it a standout buy—especially during Amazon Sale 2025.
Sharp front and back cameras
Wi-Fi 6 ensures faster browsing and streaming
Higher price than entry-level models
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the vibrant screen, colour design, and snappy performance. Many find it ideal for work, study, and streaming.
Why choose this product?
Go for this iPad if you want powerful specs, ample storage, and a stylish design that stands out during Amazon Sale 2025.
The Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, M4) in Space Black is a powerhouse in a sleek, ultra-thin design. Powered by the blazing-fast M4 chip and equipped with a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display, it redefines performance and visual brilliance. With 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and advanced cameras, this iPad Pro is ideal for creators, professionals, and power users—especially during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Brilliant XDR display with ProMotion and True Tone
Next-gen M4 chip offers elite performance
Accessories sold separately
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the speed, display quality, and camera system. It’s hailed as a productivity and creative powerhouse with future-ready features.
Why choose this product?
Pick this iPad Pro for unmatched speed, precision display, and pro-level performance—ideal for creators and professionals during Amazon Sale 2025.
The all-new 11-inch iPad (2025) packs the fast and efficient A16 chip, a vibrant Liquid Retina display, and 5G connectivity into a sleek, stylish body. With 128GB of storage, all-day battery life, and advanced cameras, it strikes the perfect balance for users who want performance and portability. Now available in Silver and other colours as part of Amazon Sale 2025.
Smooth performance with A16 chip
Touch ID for secure access
Base storage capped at 128GB (upgrade costs extra)
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its speed and 5G connectivity, calling it a reliable everyday iPad for both productivity and entertainment. The display and camera performance also get frequent praise.
Why choose this product?
Go for this iPad if you want next-gen performance, stunning visuals, and mobile connectivity without stepping into the Pro range—especially when it’s available at a great price during Amazon Sale 2025.
The new 13-inch iPad Air (2024) offers powerful M2 performance, a large and vibrant Liquid Retina display, and excellent productivity features in a sleek, lightweight design. With 128GB storage, landscape cameras, and all-day battery life, this iPad Air is perfect for work, creativity, and entertainment. Certainly a smart deal during the Amazon Sale 2025.
Large, sharp, and colour-accurate Liquid Retina display
Wi-Fi 6E ensures superfast wireless connectivity
128GB base storage may be limiting for power users
Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the big screen and fast performance, especially for multitasking and media. The landscape camera placement is a hit for video calls, and many mention it's ideal for both students and professionals.
Why choose this product?
Pick this iPad Air if you want M2 power and a larger screen for multitasking, content creation, or entertainment—without stretching your budget into the iPad Pro range.
iPads run on Apple's iPadOS, offering smooth performance, long-term software support, high-quality displays, and access to the App Store’s vast collection of iPad-optimised apps. Apple’s ecosystem integration (with iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch) is a major advantage.
Most iPads now support the Apple Pencil (either 1st gen, USB-C, or Pro), and several support Magic Keyboards or Keyboard Folios. Check compatibility with the model you're buying if stylus or keyboard input is important to you.
Not really as iPads can handle many tasks like writing, drawing, presentations, and video calls. But if you rely on software that only runs on macOS or Windows, or need extensive multitasking, a laptop may still be necessary.
|Best Apple iPad
|Storage
|Screen Size
|Special Features
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip
|64GB
|10.2 inches
Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life
Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip
|256 GB
|10.2 inches
|Fast Wi-Fi and 4G LTE
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip
|256 GB
|10.9 inches
12MP Back Camera, Touch ID
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip
|256 GB
|10.9 inches
|Apple Pencil, Wi-Fi 6
Apple iPad Pro (M4)
|256 GB
|11 inches
Wi-Fi 6E, Ultra Retina XDR Display
Apple iPad A16 chip
|256 GB
|11 inches
Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, Touch ID
Apple iPad Air (M2)
|128 GB
|13 inches
Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life
Refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more are at 46% off during Amazon Summer Appliances Fest
Get new smart TVs at 60% off to watch IPL in clarity and style: Top picks during Amazon sale from Sony, Samsung, more
Symphony, Usha and more in Amazon Sale 2025">Sale on Air Coolers! Up to 35% off on air coolers from Bajaj, Symphony, Usha and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Best AC brands in India 2025: Top 10 picks for superior cooling, smart controls, energy efficiency and durability
Best gaming headphones in 2025 with massive discounts on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on the top 10 picks
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.