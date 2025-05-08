Last day of Amazon Sale 2025: Explore Unmissable deals on the best Apple iPads to boost your work and creativity

Our Picks Best Overall Highest discount Value For Money FAQs

With the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 coming to an end, this is the perfect time to upgrade your tech with powerful features at unbeatable prices. The best iPad models now come with M-series chips, vibrant Liquid Retina displays, and support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. From the sleek iPad Air to the performance-driven iPad Pro, you can pick the one that fits your needs. Enjoy seamless multitasking, stunning visuals and all-day battery life. These iPad deals during the Amazon sale are ideal for students, professionals and creatives alike.

Take advantage of the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 to get exciting discounts on the latest iPads with 128GB storage, Wi-Fi 6E and high-quality cameras. No matter your purpose, the best Apple iPad on sale right now offers speed, style and versatility in one device. Shop now before stocks run out.

The Apple iPad (9th Gen) offers great value with its 10.2-inch Retina display, fast A13 Bionic chip, and all-day battery life. Its 12MP front camera with Centre Stage is ideal for video calls, while iPadOS boosts productivity with multitasking features. Be it learning, work, or entertainment, this iPad delivers smooth performance and a rich app ecosystem. It is certainly a good buy during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Specifications Display 25.91 cm (10.2-inch) Retina, 2160 x 1620 pixels Processor A13 Bionic chip Storage 64 GB Cameras 12MP front, 8MP back Reasons to buy Excellent performance with A13 chip Long battery life Reason to avoid Limited storage options Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its smooth performance, sharp display, and camera quality for calls. Many mention it's great for everyday tasks.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this iPad if you want Apple’s reliability, great visuals, and performance at a pocket-friendly price.

This Amazon Summer Sale 2025, check out the 9th Gen Apple iPad, known for powerful performance and ample storage with a 256GB capacity and A13 Bionic chip. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone delivers vibrant visuals, while the front 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Centre Stage ensures smooth video calls. With both Wi-Fi and Cellular support, it keeps you connected on the go—ideal for work, learning, or entertainment.

Specifications Display 25.91 cm (10.2-inch) Retina with True Tone Processor A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine Storage 256 GB Cameras 8MP rear, 12MP Ultra Wide front with Centre Stage Reasons to buy Large 256GB storage Excellent display with True Tone Reason to avoid iPadOS may require a learning curve for new users Click Here to Buy 2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fast performance, vibrant display, and convenience of cellular connectivity—perfect for travel and daily use.

Why choose this product?

Choose this iPad for high storage, reliable performance, and seamless connectivity wherever you are.

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) in Yellow combines style and power with its A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and 256GB storage. Its all-screen design and fast Wi-Fi 6 make it perfect for multitasking, creative work, and entertainment. With 12MP front and rear cameras, it’s ideal for video calls and content creation. A vibrant choice for anyone looking to upgrade during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Display 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256 GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP back Reasons to buy Sleek all-screen design Fast performance with A14 Bionic chip Reason to avoid Apple Pencil and Keyboard sold separately Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Yellow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the colourful design, fast Wi-Fi, and sharp display. Many highlight smooth multitasking and reliable day-long performance.

Why choose this product?

Pick this iPad for bold colour, fast Wi-Fi, and high performance during Amazon Sale 2025—it’s fun and functional.

The Apple iPad (10th Gen) in Blue blends power, style, and versatility with its A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With 256GB of storage and superfast Wi-Fi 6, it’s designed for smooth multitasking, content creation, streaming, and gaming. Dual 12MP cameras enhance video calls and photography, while the colourful, all-screen design makes it a standout buy—especially during Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Display 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256 GB Cameras 12MP front and 12MP rear Reasons to buy Sharp front and back cameras Wi-Fi 6 ensures faster browsing and streaming Reason to avoid Higher price than entry-level models Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vibrant screen, colour design, and snappy performance. Many find it ideal for work, study, and streaming.

Why choose this product?

Go for this iPad if you want powerful specs, ample storage, and a stylish design that stands out during Amazon Sale 2025.

The Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, M4) in Space Black is a powerhouse in a sleek, ultra-thin design. Powered by the blazing-fast M4 chip and equipped with a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display, it redefines performance and visual brilliance. With 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and advanced cameras, this iPad Pro is ideal for creators, professionals, and power users—especially during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Display 28.22 cm (11-inch) Ultra Retina XDR Resolution 2420 x 1668 pixels Processor M4 chip with 10-core CPU & GPU Storage 256 GB Reasons to buy Brilliant XDR display with ProMotion and True Tone Next-gen M4 chip offers elite performance Reason to avoid Accessories sold separately Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the speed, display quality, and camera system. It’s hailed as a productivity and creative powerhouse with future-ready features.

Why choose this product?

Pick this iPad Pro for unmatched speed, precision display, and pro-level performance—ideal for creators and professionals during Amazon Sale 2025.

The all-new 11-inch iPad (2025) packs the fast and efficient A16 chip, a vibrant Liquid Retina display, and 5G connectivity into a sleek, stylish body. With 128GB of storage, all-day battery life, and advanced cameras, it strikes the perfect balance for users who want performance and portability. Now available in Silver and other colours as part of Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Display 27.69 cm (11-inch) Liquid Retina Resolution 2360 x 1640 pixels Processor Apple A16 chip Storage 128 GB Reasons to buy Smooth performance with A16 chip Touch ID for secure access Reason to avoid Base storage capped at 128GB (upgrade costs extra) Click Here to Buy Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its speed and 5G connectivity, calling it a reliable everyday iPad for both productivity and entertainment. The display and camera performance also get frequent praise.

Why choose this product?

Go for this iPad if you want next-gen performance, stunning visuals, and mobile connectivity without stepping into the Pro range—especially when it’s available at a great price during Amazon Sale 2025.

The new 13-inch iPad Air (2024) offers powerful M2 performance, a large and vibrant Liquid Retina display, and excellent productivity features in a sleek, lightweight design. With 128GB storage, landscape cameras, and all-day battery life, this iPad Air is perfect for work, creativity, and entertainment. Certainly a smart deal during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Specifications Display 33.02 cm (13-inch) Liquid Retina Resolution 2732 x 2048 pixels Processor Apple M2 chip Storage 128 GB Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C Reasons to buy Large, sharp, and colour-accurate Liquid Retina display Wi-Fi 6E ensures superfast wireless connectivity Reason to avoid 128GB base storage may be limiting for power users Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Air 13″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the big screen and fast performance, especially for multitasking and media. The landscape camera placement is a hit for video calls, and many mention it's ideal for both students and professionals.

Why choose this product?

Pick this iPad Air if you want M2 power and a larger screen for multitasking, content creation, or entertainment—without stretching your budget into the iPad Pro range.

What makes an iPad different from other tablets? iPads run on Apple's iPadOS, offering smooth performance, long-term software support, high-quality displays, and access to the App Store’s vast collection of iPad-optimised apps. Apple’s ecosystem integration (with iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch) is a major advantage.

Do all iPads support the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard? Most iPads now support the Apple Pencil (either 1st gen, USB-C, or Pro), and several support Magic Keyboards or Keyboard Folios. Check compatibility with the model you're buying if stylus or keyboard input is important to you.

Can iPads replace a laptop? Not really as iPads can handle many tasks like writing, drawing, presentations, and video calls. But if you rely on software that only runs on macOS or Windows, or need extensive multitasking, a laptop may still be necessary.

Factors to consider before buying the best Apple iPad: Purpose of Use : Work, entertainment, education, or creative tasks

: Work, entertainment, education, or creative tasks Display Size : 10.2-inch, 11-inch, or 13-inch, based on your portability and viewing needs

: 10.2-inch, 11-inch, or 13-inch, based on your portability and viewing needs Processor (Chip) : A-series for basic tasks, M-series for power users

: A-series for basic tasks, M-series for power users Storage Options : 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB

: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Wi-Fi vs Cellular : Choose cellular if you want internet access on the go

: Choose cellular if you want internet access on the go Apple Pencil & Keyboard Compatibility : Essential for artists, writers, or students

: Essential for artists, writers, or students iPadOS Features : Support for multitasking, external displays, or Scribble

: Support for multitasking, external displays, or Scribble Accessory Support: Ensure your model works with your preferred stylus or case Top 3 features of the best Apple iPad:

Best Apple iPad Storage Screen Size Special Features Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip 64GB 10.2 inches Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip 256 GB 10.2 inches Fast Wi-Fi and 4G LTE Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip 256 GB 10.9 inches 12MP Back Camera, Touch ID Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip 256 GB 10.9 inches Apple Pencil, Wi-Fi 6 Apple iPad Pro (M4) 256 GB 11 inches Wi-Fi 6E, Ultra Retina XDR Display Apple iPad A16 chip 256 GB 11 inches Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, Touch ID Apple iPad Air (M2) 128 GB 13 inches Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life