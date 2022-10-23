Last day of Amazon sale: Deals on ‘best selling’ smartwatches under 5,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is near its end now. The annual festival sale started on September 23, 2022 and will finally end tonight after a month. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, gadgets and other electronics. If you are still looking to buy a new premium smartwatch, then here’s a list that you may like. We have curated a list of premium smartwatches that you can buy under ₹5,000.
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz
The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is listed at a price of ₹3,499 instead of ₹6,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹250 on RuPay Debit Cards with minimum purchase of ₹2000. The Bluetooth calling smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and comes with 500 nits of peak brightness. This watch features more than 100 watch faces and offers 100 sports modes.
Fire-Boltt Visionary
The Fire-Boltt Visionary is available for purchase at ₹3,700 instead of ₹17,999. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹250 on RuPay Debit Cards with minimum purchase of ₹2000. This Bluetooth calling smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and comes with an AI voice assitance. This watch features more than 100 sports modes and comes equipped with SPO2 feature along with heart rate monitoring.
Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max
The Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max is up for grab at a discounted price of ₹3,999 instead of ₹11,999. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹250 on RuPay Debit Cards with minimum purchase of ₹2000. This Bluetooth calling smartwatch features a 1.9-inch AMOLED display and comes with AI powered health metrics. This watch is equipped with features like blood pressure monitor, sleep and stress tracker, activity tracker, notifications, heart rate monitor and more.
Amazfit GTS2 Mini
The Amazfit GTS2 Mini comes at a price of ₹4,499 instead of ₹7,999. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹250 on RuPay Debit Cards with minimum purchase of ₹2000. 10% instant discount up to ₹250 on RuPay Debit Cards with minimum purchase of ₹2000. This Bluetooth calling smartwatch features a 1.55-inch AMOLED display and comes with female health tracker options. Moreover, it is equipped with features like blood pressure monitor, sleep and stress tracker, activity tracker, notifications, heart rate monitor and more.