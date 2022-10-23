Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is near its end now. The annual festival sale started on September 23, 2022 and will finally end tonight after a month. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, gadgets and other electronics. If you are still looking to buy a new smartphone, then here’s a list that you may like. We have curated a list of premium phones that you can buy under ₹40,000

OnePlus 10R 5G: Available at ₹ 36,999

OnePlus 10R 5G is selling with a discount of 16% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80watt SuperVOOC charge support. The handset runs MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and has a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A53: Available at ₹ 30,499

After a discount of 22%, Samsung Galaxy A53 can be purchased at ₹30,499 on Amazon. The smartphone comes powered by a 5nm octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 64MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) technology. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and features a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

iQOO 9 5G: Available at ₹39,990

iQOO 9 5G is available with a discount of 20% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The handset is available with an extra ₹8000 off on exchanging old device. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 120warr Flash Charge support. The technology is claimed to charge 50% battery in just 6 minutes and 100% battery in just 18 minutes.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone: Available at ₹38,999

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is selling at a discounted price of ₹38,999. It is available at 29% off on Amazon. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ true 10-bit AMOLED display and has a 120 Hz refresh rate along with 480Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset and has a 108MP camera on the back.

Oppo F21s Pro: Available at ₹25,999

After a discount of 19%, Oppo F21s Pro can be purchased at ₹25,999 in the Amazon sale. The handset has a triple camera setup on the back. It is equipped with a 64MP main camera paired with 2MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and offers 33watt SUPERVOOC charging.