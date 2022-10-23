Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Last day of Amazon sale: Offers on ‘best selling’ premium phones under 40,000

2 min read . 02:40 PM ISTLivemint
OnePlus 10R 5G is selling with 16% discount

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will end tonight. The sale started on September 23 and lasted almost a month.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is near its end now. The annual festival sale started on September 23, 2022 and will finally end tonight after a month. The sale offers discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, gadgets and other electronics. If you are still looking to buy a new smartphone, then here’s a list that you may like. We have curated a list of premium phones that you can buy under 40,000

OnePlus 10R 5G: Available at 36,999

OnePlus 10R 5G is selling with a discount of 16% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80watt SuperVOOC charge support. The handset runs MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and has a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A53: Available at 30,499

After a discount of 22%, Samsung Galaxy A53 can be purchased at 30,499 on Amazon. The smartphone comes powered by a 5nm octa-core processor. It is equipped with a 64MP camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) technology. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery and features a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

iQOO 9 5G: Available at 39,990

iQOO 9 5G is available with a discount of 20% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The handset is available with an extra 8000 off on exchanging old device. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 120warr Flash Charge support. The technology is claimed to charge 50% battery in just 6 minutes and 100% battery in just 18 minutes.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone: Available at 38,999

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is selling at a discounted price of 38,999. It is available at 29% off on Amazon. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ true 10-bit AMOLED display and has a 120 Hz refresh rate along with 480Hz touch sampling rate. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset and has a 108MP camera on the back.

Oppo F21s Pro: Available at 25,999

After a discount of 19%, Oppo F21s Pro can be purchased at 25,999 in the Amazon sale. The handset has a triple camera setup on the back. It is equipped with a 64MP main camera paired with 2MP macro camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and offers 33watt SUPERVOOC charging.

