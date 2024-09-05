Today is the final day of Amazon’s Appliances Festival Sale, offering deep discounts on a variety of home essentials like refrigerators, washing machines, and chimneys and more. With top brands available at significantly reduced prices with up to 56% off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances. From high-capacity refrigerators to efficient washing machines, there are plenty of deals to explore.

This article covers some of the best offers, helping you make smart choices as the sale winds down. It’s an excellent opportunity to refresh your home with energy-efficient and advanced appliances without overspending. Don’t miss out on these last-minute deals, as they provide great value for anyone looking to enhance their household.

1. LG 242 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-N292DPZY, Shiny Steel, Smart Connect & Multi Air Flow)

The LG 242 L Frost-Free Refrigerator is an excellent choice for small families. With its smart inverter compressor, it provides energy efficiency, less noise, and long-lasting durability. The 3 toughened glass shelves offer plenty of storage, while the 28-litre vegetable box with humidity control keeps produce fresh. The Multi Air Flow system ensures even cooling throughout the fridge, making it reliable for daily use. Ideal for families of 2–3 members, this refrigerator balances performance and convenience.

Specifications of LG 242 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 242 L (Fresh Food: 181 L, Freezer: 62 L)

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Compressor: Smart Inverter

Shelves: 3 Toughened Glass Shelves

Special Features: Multi Air Flow, Humidity Controller, Anti-bacterial Gasket, Temperature Control Knob

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Additional Features: Frost Free, Auto Defrost, 28 L Vegetable Box, Ice Tray

2. Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 215 L Direct-Cool Refrigerator offers impressive energy efficiency with a 5-star rating, perfect for small families. Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet operation and uses 50% less power, making it economical to run. Features like Power Cool, Eco Mode, and Auto Express Cooling provide flexible cooling options, while the base stand drawer offers additional storage for non-refrigerated items. With its sleek design and long-lasting freshness, this fridge is a great blend of style and function.

Specifications of Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 215 L (Fresh Food: 197 L, Freezer: 18 L)

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter Compressor

Shelves: 3 Toughened Glass Shelves

Special Features: Power Cool, Eco Mode, Auto Express Cooling, e-Defrost, Door Alarm, Base Stand Drawer

Warranty: 1 year on product, 20 years on compressor

Additional Features: Smart Connect Inverter, Up to 15 Days of Fresh Food, Stabilizer-Free Operation, Lock & Key

3. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

The LG 7 Kg front-load washing machine with Direct Drive technology delivers exceptional wash quality while being energy and water efficient. With 10 wash programs, it caters to all fabric types, from soiled cotton to delicate woolens. The Hygiene Steam and built-in heater ensure clothes are washed at high temperatures, killing bacteria effectively. Ideal for families of 3-4 members, its 5-star energy rating and 1200 RPM speed make it a great addition to any home.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Wash Programs: 10 (Cotton, Mix, Baby Care, Delicate, etc.)

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Smart Diagnosis, Touch Panel

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Material: Stainless Steel Drum

4. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm filterless chimney offers powerful suction of 1200 m3/hr, ensuring a smoke-free and odourless kitchen. With motion sensor technology, operating this chimney is as easy as waving your hand. The filterless autoclean feature reduces maintenance, while the touch control panel enhances convenience. Ideal for medium to large kitchens, this sleek chimney is designed to function smoothly while blending well with modern interiors.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor

Type: Wall Mounted, Curved Glass

Special Features: Autoclean, Filterless Technology

Warranty: 5 years on motor, 2 years comprehensive

Colour: Black

5. Haier 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Haier 6 Kg top-load washing machine is compact yet powerful, featuring 8 wash programs for different fabric types. Its Oceanus Wave drum design ensures gentle care for your clothes, while the 780 RPM motor provides quick washing and drying. Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating, it’s perfect for smaller families. The machine’s affordability, durability, and ease of use make it a practical choice for households looking for a reliable washing solution.

Specifications of Haier 6 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Spin Speed: 780 RPM

Wash Programs: 8 (Normal, Soak, Delicate, Tub Dry, etc.)

Special Features: Oceanus Wave Drum, Near Zero Pressure

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Colour: Titanium Grey

6. Faber 60 Cm 1500 M³/Hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty On Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made In India(Hood Primus Plus Energy In Hcsc Bk 60,Touch&Gesture Control,Black)

The Faber 60 cm kitchen chimney is equipped with a powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, making it perfect for kitchens that experience heavy cooking. Its autoclean feature and baffle filter make maintenance a breeze, while the touch and gesture controls ensure ease of operation. Ideal for modern kitchens, the sleek design, low noise level, and 12-year motor warranty make this chimney a durable and efficient addition.

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1500 M³/Hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Noise Level: 59 dB

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 12 years on motor

Dimensions: 48 x 60 x 60 cm

Colour: Black

7. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z, Waterfall Circulation, Digital Display, Middle Free Silver)

This LG 8 Kg top-load washing machine is designed for large families, combining energy efficiency with advanced washing technology. The TurboDrum ensures a powerful wash, while the 5-star rating provides up to 36% energy savings. With 8 wash programs catering to all fabric types, from delicate to heavily soiled clothes, it offers versatility and convenience. The stainless steel drum and smart inverter technology ensure durability and quiet operation.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 8 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Spin Speed: 700 RPM

Wash Programs: 8 (Normal, Gentle, Quick Wash, Strong, etc.)

Special Features: TurboDrum, Smart Inverter, Aqua Reserve

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor

Colour: Middle Free Silver

8. LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Quartz Heater)

The LG 28 L convection microwave oven is a versatile appliance for families. With features like grilling, defrosting, reheating, and baking, it simplifies everyday cooking. It also boasts 251 auto-cook menus, perfect for preparing Indian recipes and healthy dishes. The Quartz Heater ensures safe cooking, and the stainless steel cavity enhances durability. Whether you’re roasting garlic or baking a cake, this microwave is built to meet a variety of culinary needs.

Specifications of LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven:

Capacity: 28 L

Power Consumption: Grill - 1200 W, Convection - 1950 W

Special Features: 251 auto cook menus, Quartz Heater, Ghee in 12 minutes

Warranty: 1 year on product

Additional Features: Child lock, Steam Clean, Keep Warm

Colour: Black

9. IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The IFB 6 Kg front-load washing machine brings AI technology to everyday laundry. Its neural network algorithm detects fabric type and optimizes the wash cycle accordingly, delivering superior wash quality. With an energy-efficient 5-star rating, 8 wash programs, and a 1000 RPM spin speed for faster drying, this machine is perfect for small families. The Trishield protection and 4-year warranty make it a durable and reliable choice.

Specifications of IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine:

Capacity: 6 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Spin Speed: 1000 RPM

Wash Programs: 8 (Mixed, Cotton Normal, Woollens, Express Wash, etc.)

Special Features: AI-powered wash, Trishield Protection, In-built heater

Warranty: 4 years comprehensive, 10 years on motor

Colour: Grey

10. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

Samsung’s 28L convection microwave oven is designed for larger families, offering functions like grilling, reheating, defrosting, and even curd making. With its ceramic enamel cavity, it ensures durability and easy cleaning. The touch key pad provides easy operation, and the auto-cook modes simplify meal preparation. Perfect for Indian cooking, this microwave is a versatile tool for making everything from grilled dishes to dough proofing.

Specifications of Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making:

Capacity: 28 L

Special Features: Curd making, Ceramic enamel cavity, Auto-cook modes

Control Type: Touch Key Pad

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on ceramic enamel cavity

Colour: Black

Questions to consider before purchasing an appliance:

1. What capacity of washing machine should I choose based on my family size?

Answer: For small families (2-3 members), a 6-7 Kg washing machine, like the IFB 6 Kg Front Load or Haier 6 Kg Top Load, would be suitable. Larger families (4-6 members) may need an 8 Kg model, such as the LG 8 Kg Top Load Washing Machine.

2. Is a convection microwave oven the right choice for my cooking needs?

Answer: If you enjoy baking, grilling, and defrosting along with regular reheating, a convection microwave, like the LG 28 L or Samsung 28L, is ideal. It provides more cooking versatility than solo microwaves, making it great for varied meal prep.

3. How important is a high suction capacity in a kitchen chimney?

Answer: If your cooking involves a lot of frying or grilling, a chimney with higher suction power (like the Faber 1500 m³/hr or Elica 1200 m³/hr) will efficiently remove smoke and grease, keeping your kitchen air clean and fresh.

4. Should I choose a washing machine with AI-powered technology?

Answer: If you want a washing machine that automatically adjusts settings based on fabric type and load size, an AI-powered model like the IFB 6 Kg AI Powered Washing Machine offers optimized washing performance with minimal effort.

FAQs

Question : What is the benefit of using a washing machine with Direct Drive technology?

Ans : Direct Drive technology, as seen in the LG 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, eliminates the need for belts and pulleys, resulting in less vibration and noise. This also improves the machine’s durability and energy efficiency.

Question : How does filterless technology in kitchen chimneys reduce maintenance?

Ans : Filterless chimneys, like the Elica 60 cm Autoclean Chimney, use a sealed motor that prevents oil and grease from clogging the system. The lack of filters means no regular filter cleaning, making it more convenient and low-maintenance.

Question : What are the advantages of stainless steel drums in washing machines?

Ans : Stainless steel drums, found in machines like the Haier 6 Kg Top Load and LG 8 Kg Top Load, are more durable, rust-resistant, and hygienic, ensuring longer life and a cleaner wash compared to plastic or enamel drums.

Question : What is the advantage of having an in-built heater in a washing machine?

Ans : An in-built heater, such as in the IFB 6 Kg AI Powered Washing Machine, allows the machine to heat water for a more effective wash, especially useful for removing stains, bacteria, and allergens from clothes.

Question : How does the curd-making feature in a microwave oven work?

Ans : Microwaves like the Samsung 28L Convection Microwave feature a dedicated curd-making mode, which maintains a stable temperature inside the cavity, ideal for fermenting curd. This simplifies the process and ensures consistent results.

