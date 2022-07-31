Last day of Croma’s Everything Apple Sale: Details on best offers

Croma lists Apple iPhone 13 with a 128GB storage model for a price of Rs. 66,990 instead of Rs. 79,900. This product comes with an effective price discount that includes additional bank discounts. The Apple handset’s 256 GB storage variant is available on sale for ₹75,990 instead of ₹89,990. iPhone 13 was also available on sale in India in September 2021. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic SoC, featuring a display of a 6.1-inch OLED screen.