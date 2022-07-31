Last day of Croma’s Everything Apple Sale: Details on best offers

Last day of Croma’s Everything Apple Sale: Details on best offers2 min read . 11:36 AM IST
- Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro, and iPhone 13 among others discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale.
Croma’s “Everything Apple Sale July 2022" reaches its last day. It began on July 28, 2022. The sale offers several Apple products at heavy discounts. The multi-brand store Croma will also offer discounts on product accessories with up to 67 per cent off.
As per the store, the Apple products on sale would be available with discounts up to Rs15,000 off, which includes bank discounts.
Here is a list of the best offers.
Apple iPhone 13 (Available for ₹66,990 instead of ₹79,900)
Croma lists Apple iPhone 13 with a 128GB storage model for a price of Rs. 66,990 instead of Rs. 79,900. This product comes with an effective price discount that includes additional bank discounts. The Apple handset’s 256 GB storage variant is available on sale for ₹75,990 instead of ₹89,990. iPhone 13 was also available on sale in India in September 2021. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic SoC, featuring a display of a 6.1-inch OLED screen.
Apple iPhone 12 (Available for ₹53,990 instead of ₹65,900)
Croma offers Apple’s iPhone 12 with a 64GB storage variant at ₹53,990 instead of ₹65,900. This offer price includes additional bank discounts offered by Croma. The smartphone’s 128Gb storage variable is available for ₹58,990 instead of ₹70,900. iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic SoC and it features a display of a 6.1-inch OLED screen.
Apple iPhone 11 (Available for ₹42,990 instead of ₹49,990)
Croma has listed the 64Gb storage variant of the Apple iPhone at a price of Rs. 42,990 instead of Rs. 49,990. This is the discounted price which includes bank discounts that will be availed by the customers. The handset’s 128GB storage variant will be available for ₹49,990 instead of ₹54,900 in Croma stores.
Apple Macbook Pro 14-inch (2021) (Available for ₹1,75,410 instead ₹1,94,900)
Croma is offering a discount upto Rs. 19,490, including the bank discounts. Apple Mackbook Pro 14-inch 2021 with M1 Pro Chip is available for ₹1,75,410 instead ₹1,94,900 in Croma stores. The top-notch laptop features HDR support, P3 wide color gamut, and XDR output.
Apple Watch SE (Available for ₹26,990 instead of ₹29,900)
Croma is offering Apple Watch SE GPS at a discounted price of Rs. 26,990 instead of ₹29,900 for the 40mm size variant. The was launched in September 2020.
