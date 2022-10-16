Flipkart Big Diwali sale ends today: Top deals on smart TVs under 20,000

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has entered its last day. It offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a budget level smart TV this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smart TVs from Realme, LG, OnePlus and others. We have curated a list of smart TVs deals under ₹20,000.
LG (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV
This smart TV is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale at a discounted price of ₹12,980 instead of ₹21,990. Customers can avail a bank discount of 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card, up to ₹1,750. Additionally, customers can get up to ₹11,000 off on exchange offers. The television comes with 50Hz refresh rate, includes WebOS operating system and supports 10 W sound output.
Thomson 9A Series
The Thomson 9A Series 40-inch smart TV is listed at a discounted price of ₹14,999 instead of ₹21,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Customers can avail a bank discount of 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card, up to ₹1,750. Additionally, customers can get up to ₹11,000 off on exchange offers. The television comes with 60Hz refresh rate, includes Android 9.0 operating system and supports 24 W sound output.
OnePlus Y1 (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV
The OnePlus Y1 TV comes at a discounted price of ₹18,999 instead of ₹27,999. Customers can avail a bank discount of 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card, up to ₹1,750. Additionally, customers can get up to ₹16,999 off on exchange offers. The television comes with 60Hz refresh rate, runs on Android operating system and supports 20 W sound output.