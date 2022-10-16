Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart Big Diwali sale ends today: Top deals on smart TVs under 20,000

2 min read . 05:45 PM ISTGovind Choudhary
The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has entered its last day. It offers 10% instant discount for SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers. If you are planning to buy a budget level smart TV this festive season, then here’s a deal for you. The e-tailer is giving offers on smart TVs from Realme, LG, OnePlus and others. We have curated a list of smart TVs deals under 20,000.

LG (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV

This smart TV is available during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale at a discounted price of 12,980 instead of 21,990. Customers can avail a bank discount of 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card, up to 1,750. Additionally, customers can get up to 11,000 off on exchange offers. The television comes with 50Hz refresh rate, includes WebOS operating system and supports 10 W sound output.

Thomson 9A Series

The Thomson 9A Series 40-inch smart TV is listed at a discounted price of 14,999 instead of 21,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Customers can avail a bank discount of 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card, up to 1,750. Additionally, customers can get up to 11,000 off on exchange offers. The television comes with 60Hz refresh rate, includes Android 9.0 operating system and supports 24 W sound output.

OnePlus Y1 (40 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus Y1 TV comes at a discounted price of 18,999 instead of 27,999. Customers can avail a bank discount of 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card, up to 1,750. Additionally, customers can get up to 16,999 off on exchange offers. The television comes with 60Hz refresh rate, runs on Android operating system and supports 20 W sound output.

realme (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The realme 108 cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is up for grabs at 19,999 instead of 35,999. Customers can avail a bank discount of 10% off on Kotak Bank Credit Card and SBI Credit Card, up to 1,750. Additionally, customers can get up to 11,000 off on exchange offers. The television comes with 60Hz refresh rate, runs on Android operating system and supports 24 W sound output.

