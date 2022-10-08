Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Last day of Flipkart Big Dussehra sale: Best smartphone deals under 15,000

Last day of Flipkart Big Dussehra sale: Best smartphone deals under 15,000

Flipkart Big Dussehra sale offers discounts on phones from Vivo, Realme, Samsung and others
2 min read . 03:56 PM ISTLivemint

  • Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is a four-day long sale
  • It started on October 5.

Flipkart Big Dussehra sale ends today. Are you still wondering which phone to buy that is high on both performance and battery, and is easy on your pocket at the same time? Then, fret not. We have a list of smartphones that are selling under 15,000 on Flipkart and are a value for money. Take a look

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed at 13,999 on Flipkart right now. The handset is available with a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. There are exchange offers as well on the device. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and has a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last a day with single charge.

Poco M4 Pro

The 6GB RAM model of Poco M4 Pro is currently available at 12,249 in the Flipkart sale. Buyers can get an instant discount of up to 10% on the phone’s purchase. Black, Blue and Yellow are the colour variants of the phone. It has a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and comes powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Vivo T1X

After a 29% off on its original price, Vivo T1X can be purchased at 11,999 on Flipkart. There is a 10% off with HDFC Bank cards along with netbanking offers. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and features an 8MP camera at the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C35

Realme C35 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is available at a discounted price of 13,999 in Flipkart Big Dussehra sale. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen. Bank offers include 5% cashback on purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and feature 50MP triple camera setup at the back.

