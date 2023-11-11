Last Day of Flipkart Diwali Sale! Deals on iPhone 14, Nothing Phone (2) and other smartphones you shouldn't miss
Check out the Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Nothing Phone (2), and Oppo Find N3 Flip for the best deals on premium smartphones.
Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy a new smartphone. This festive season, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets and other gadgets. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season.