Check out the Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, Nothing Phone (2), and Oppo Find N3 Flip for the best deals on premium smartphones.

Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy a new smartphone. This festive season, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets and other gadgets. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you are in the market for a premium smartphone with excellent processor, display, and great battery backup, hurry up as today marks the last day of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023. Hence, we have put together a selection of smartphones that cover all your needs. Here are the best premium smartphones you should not miss.

APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) The APPLE iPhone 14 (Blue, 128 GB) is currently available at a price tag of ₹57,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions. The Apple’s handset is powered by the powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Yellow colour options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. Speaking of the display, this smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G ( 12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM) . This smartphone is currently up for grabs on Flipkart at ₹124999. Customers can avail extra ₹1750 off on SBI Credit Card and Credit EMI transactions. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G boasts a powerful performance driven by its octa-core processor, featuring a dynamic combination of a 3.36 GHz single core, 2.8 GHz quad-core, and 2 GHz tri-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with a substantial 12 GB RAM for seamless multitasking.

The device sports a visually immersive 6.8-inch display with a pixel density of 501 PPI, utilizing Dynamic AMOLED 2x technology and a rapid 120 Hz refresh rate. In the photography department, the smartphone excels with a sophisticated quad-camera setup, including a remarkable 200 MP primary lens, accompanied by 12 MP, 10 MP, and an additional 10 MP sensors, complemented by an LED flash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the front, it features a 12 MP camera for stunning selfies. Powering the device is a robust 5000 mAh battery

Nothing Phone (2) (12 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM) It is currently retailing at ₹49999. The Nothing Phone (2) boasts impressive camera capabilities, featuring a 50MP primary camera equipped with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.88 aperture and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. This primary sensor offers support for both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). Additionally, it comes packed with various features such as Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode, and Document Mode, enhancing the photography experience.

Complementing the primary sensor is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor, offering a wide 114-degree field of view. This camera also supports EIS, ensuring stable and steady shots. On the front side, the smartphone boasts a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.45 aperture and a 1/2.74-inch sensor size, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OPPO Find N3 Flip (12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM) It is currently selling at ₹94999. The Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts a 6.8-inch full-HD LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a dynamic refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Its 3.26-inch cover display features an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 900 nits.

Powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, it comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera, along with a 32MP selfie camera on the inner screen.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,300mAh battery with 44W SuperVOOC charging, and compact dimensions of 85.54 x 75.78 x 16.45mm (closed) and 166.2 x 75.78 x 7.79mm (open). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.