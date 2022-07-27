Last day of Flipkart Mobile Big Saving Days sale: Details on best offers

Flipkart announces ‘Mobile Savings Days July 2022’ offering great deals on a range of latest smartphones and accessories. The sale started on July 23, 2022, and it will end on July 27, 2022. Consumers can avail of great deals on Oppo Reno8 5G, Google Pixel 6a, iPhone 12, and many other smartphones. The maximum discount on an Apple phone is on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 which is now available at INR 51,999 instead of INR 65,900.

