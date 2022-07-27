Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Last day of Flipkart Mobile Big Saving Days sale: Details on best offers

Last day of Flipkart Mobile Big Saving Days sale: Details on best offers

Below are the prices of some of the best deals on smartphones.
2 min read . 06:16 PM ISTLivemint

  • Flipkart ‘Mobile Savings Days July 2022’ offers great discounts on latest smartphones. The three day sale started on July 23, 2022, ending on July 27, 2022. The maximum discount on an Apple phone is on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 which is now available at INR 51,999 instead of INR 65,900.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Flipkart announces ‘Mobile Savings Days July 2022’ offering great deals on a range of latest smartphones and accessories. The sale started on July 23, 2022, and it will end on July 27, 2022. Consumers can avail of great deals on Oppo Reno8 5G, Google Pixel 6a, iPhone 12, and many other smartphones. The maximum discount on an Apple phone is on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 which is now available at INR 51,999 instead of INR 65,900.

Here are the prices of some of the best deals on smartphones during the Mobile Savings Days’:

iPhone 12 - 128 GB

INR 56,999 instead of INR 79,900 (19% off)

iPhone 12 - 64 GB

INR 51,999 instead of INR 65,900 (21% off)

iPhone 12 - 256 GB

INR 74,999 instead of INR 80,900 (7% off)

REDMI Note 10T 5G - 64 GB

INR 11,900 instead of INR 16,999 (29% off)

REDMI Note 10S - 64 GB 

INR 12,999 instead of INR 16,999 (23% off)

OPPO Reno8 5G - 128 GB

INR 29,999 instead of 38,900 (23% off)

Xiaomi 11i 5G -128 GB

INR 26,999 instead of INR 31,999 (15% off)

VIVO T1 44W - 128 GB

INR 14,499 instead of INR 19,990 (27% off)

POCO M4 5G - 128 GB

INR 12,749 instead of INR 18,999 (32% off)

POCO X4 Pro 5G - 64 GB

INR 15,999 instead of INR 22,999 (30% off)

POCO X4 Pro 5G -128 GB

INR 16,999 insead of 23,999 (29% off)

Customers can enjoy 10 per cent instant discount using credit and debit cards of Citibank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The e-commerce giant also offers zero-cost EMI payment options, mobile protection schemes, and exchange offers on some selected products.

Apart from Apple smartphones, consumers can also get discounts on brands like LAVA, Infinix, Micromax, Moto, Samsung, and Realme amongst others. Consumers can avail of discounts up to INR 10,000 discount on iPhone 12.

Additionally, the Flipkart is also offering some elements of surprise as ‘surprise coupons’ with most purchases. These coupons will be valid till Big Billion Days 2022 sale of Flipkart. 

