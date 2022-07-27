Last day of Flipkart Mobile Big Saving Days sale: Details on best offers

Flipkart ‘Mobile Savings Days July 2022’ offers great discounts on latest smartphones. The three day sale started on July 23, 2022, ending on July 27, 2022. The maximum discount on an Apple phone is on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 which is now available at INR 51,999 instead of INR 65,900.
Flipkart announces ‘Mobile Savings Days July 2022’ offering great deals on a range of latest smartphones and accessories. The sale started on July 23, 2022, and it will end on July 27, 2022. Consumers can avail of great deals on Oppo Reno8 5G, Google Pixel 6a, iPhone 12, and many other smartphones. The maximum discount on an Apple phone is on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 which is now available at INR 51,999 instead of INR 65,900.
Here are the prices of some of the best deals on smartphones during the Mobile Savings Days’:
Customers can enjoy 10 per cent instant discount using credit and debit cards of Citibank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The e-commerce giant also offers zero-cost EMI payment options, mobile protection schemes, and exchange offers on some selected products.
Apart from Apple smartphones, consumers can also get discounts on brands like LAVA, Infinix, Micromax, Moto, Samsung, and Realme amongst others. Consumers can avail of discounts up to INR 10,000 discount on iPhone 12.
Additionally, the Flipkart is also offering some elements of surprise as ‘surprise coupons’ with most purchases. These coupons will be valid till Big Billion Days 2022 sale of Flipkart.
