Diwali 2025 last-minute sale alert: iPhone 16 under ₹35,000? Grab this festive deal on Flipkart before it ends

Diwali 2025: Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 16 ( 128GB storage) variant. Now available under 35,000, inclusive of all offers, the Apple flagship features a 6.1” display, A18 chip, and iOS 18 customisation. It delivers proven performance. Here are three reasons to buy.

Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Oct 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Diwali 2025: iPhone 16 could be available for an effective price of under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000
Diwali 2025: iPhone 16 could be available for an effective price of under ₹40,000(Unsplash)

Diwali 2025: As India celebrates Diwali today, on October 20, the festive season sales across all e-commerce giants have reached almost their end. Amazon and Flipkart are still offering massive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and many other electronics. In case you missed earlier, need not worry, interested buyers can still order at the last minute while the festive sales are on their final rounds.

If you are looking for a great deal on the iPhone 16, this is the right time to upgrade your old smartphone or switch to iOS from Android, as the flagship from Apple has received a massive discount on Flipkart, bringing its price under 35,000 (inclusive of all the offers).

How the deal on iPhone 16 works

The iPhone 16 (128GB variant) is selling at 57,999 instead of 69,900 on Flipkart. Customers can further reduce their price by 3500 using the SBI credit card. Interestingly, interested buyers can also exchange their old smartphone for a value of up to 46,990, depending on their Pincode and the condition of the old device.

The iPhone 16 (128GB variant) is selling at 57,999 instead of 69,900 on Flipkart. Customers can further reduce their price by 3500 using the SBI credit card.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 features a 15.54 cm (6.1”) Super Retina XDR display with rounded corners, constructed from aerospace-grade aluminium and Ceramic Shield material. It is powered by the A18 chip, which supports advanced photo and video functions, Apple Intelligence, and console-level gaming while maintaining energy efficiency.

This device includes an Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, a 48MP Fusion camera, and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens, along with the latest-generation Photographic Styles. The battery supports up to 22 hours of video playback and can be charged via USB-C or MagSafe.

Also Read | From Flipkart to Vijay Sales: Who's offering more discounts on iPhone 16 Pro?
Also Read | Flipkart Diwali Bonanza: Top 5 deals on premium mobiles you shouldn't miss

Running iOS 18, the phone allows customisation of Home Screen icons, enhanced photo organisation, and animated effects in iMessage. Safety features include Crash Detection, which can call emergency services in severe car accidents.

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 in 2025

  1. Cost-Effectiveness: The iPhone 16 is currently available at a significantly reduced price. The price of this device has crashed by up to 25,000, inclusive of all the offers, making it an attractive option for those seeking premium features without the premium price tag.
  2. Proven Performance: Equipped with the A18 chip, the iPhone 16 delivers robust performance suitable for everyday tasks, gaming, and photography. Its 15.54 cm (6.1”) Super Retina XDR display and advanced camera system ensure a high-quality user experience.

  • Availability and Supply: The higher demand for iPhone 17 has made the availability of iPhone 16 more visible. Retailers have reported shortages of the iPhone 17 series, particularly in India; hence iPhone 16 is a good option to consider. For those prioritising value, reliability, and immediate availability, the iPhone 16 presents a compelling option.

Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsDiwali 2025 last-minute sale alert: iPhone 16 under ₹35,000? Grab this festive deal on Flipkart before it ends
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.