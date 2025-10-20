Diwali 2025 last-minute sale alert: iPhone 16 under ₹35,000? Grab this festive deal on Flipkart before it ends

Diwali 2025: As India celebrates Diwali today, on October 20, the festive season sales across all e-commerce giants have reached almost their end. Amazon and Flipkart are still offering massive discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops and many other electronics. In case you missed earlier, need not worry, interested buyers can still order at the last minute while the festive sales are on their final rounds.

If you are looking for a great deal on the iPhone 16, this is the right time to upgrade your old smartphone or switch to iOS from Android, as the flagship from Apple has received a massive discount on Flipkart, bringing its price under ₹35,000 (inclusive of all the offers).

How the deal on iPhone 16 works The iPhone 16 (128GB variant) is selling at ₹57,999 instead of ₹69,900 on Flipkart. Customers can further reduce their price by ₹3500 using the SBI credit card. Interestingly, interested buyers can also exchange their old smartphone for a value of up to ₹46,990, depending on their Pincode and the condition of the old device.

iPhone 16 Specifications The iPhone 16 features a 15.54 cm (6.1”) Super Retina XDR display with rounded corners, constructed from aerospace-grade aluminium and Ceramic Shield material. It is powered by the A18 chip, which supports advanced photo and video functions, Apple Intelligence, and console-level gaming while maintaining energy efficiency.

This device includes an Ultra Wide camera with autofocus, a 48MP Fusion camera, and a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens, along with the latest-generation Photographic Styles. The battery supports up to 22 hours of video playback and can be charged via USB-C or MagSafe.

Running iOS 18, the phone allows customisation of Home Screen icons, enhanced photo organisation, and animated effects in iMessage. Safety features include Crash Detection, which can call emergency services in severe car accidents.

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 in 2025 Cost-Effectiveness: The iPhone 16 is currently available at a significantly reduced price. The price of this device has crashed by up to ₹ 25,000, inclusive of all the offers, making it an attractive option for those seeking premium features without the premium price tag. Proven Performance: Equipped with the A18 chip, the iPhone 16 delivers robust performance suitable for everyday tasks, gaming, and photography. Its 15.54 cm (6.1”) Super Retina XDR display and advanced camera system ensure a high-quality user experience.

