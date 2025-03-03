Our Picks Best overall product Trusted brand Stylish choice Value for money Best brand in segment FAQs

A refrigerator is the heart of a kitchen. The latest side by side refrigerators bring spacious interiors, energy-efficient cooling, and smart organisation to make daily life easier. Designed for larger households, they offer precise temperature control, advanced airflow systems, and dedicated compartments to keep food fresher for longer.

Beyond just storage, these models prioritise efficiency, cutting down on electricity costs while ensuring consistent cooling. Many also come with modern additions like inverter compressors and quick-freeze functions, making them a practical upgrade for any home.

If you're looking for a reliable, well-designed option, here are the top 10 side by side refrigerators that deliver the perfect balance of performance, convenience, and long-term value.

The latest side by side refrigerators are designed for efficiency and flexibility. Samsung’s Convertible 5-in-1 Mode lets you switch storage settings to match your needs. Twin Cooling Plus maintains ideal humidity, while the AI-powered SmartThings app optimises performance. With a Digital Inverter Compressor, it runs quieter, consumes 50% less power, and comes with a 20-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 653L – ideal for families with 5+ members Energy Efficiency 3-Star rating, 547 units/year consumption Cooling Technology Twin Cooling Plus, AI Energy Mode, Convertible 5-in-1 Reasons to buy Adaptive storage with Convertible 5-in-1 Mode for better organisation Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet operation and long-term savings Reason to avoid No in-door water or ice dispenser Requires ample space due to its large size Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise its smart storage modes and quiet operation, with many appreciating the Twin Cooling system for keeping food fresh longer.

Why choose this product? Perfect for larger households needing flexible storage and energy-efficient performance, this Samsung model combines AI technology with practical design for long-term value.

The latest side by side refrigerators bring convenience and energy efficiency. LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor reduces energy waste while keeping food fresher for longer. Multi Air Flow cooling ensures even temperature distribution. Smart Diagnosis helps troubleshoot issues quickly, while the Express Freeze function chills items faster. With tempered glass shelves and a spacious 655L capacity, it’s built for larger households.

Specifications Capacity 655L – ideal for families with 5+ members Cooling Technology Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Smart Inverter Compressor Energy Efficiency Designed for lower power consumption and stable cooling Convenience Features Smart Diagnosis, LED display, door alarm Reasons to buy Smart cooling technology keeps food fresh longer Spacious interior with sturdy tempered glass shelves Reason to avoid No built-in water dispenser Manual ice maker instead of automatic Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Reliable cooling and efficient performance, with spacious compartments and quiet operation, making it a great choice for large families.

Why choose this product? With a powerful cooling system, smart features, and energy efficiency, this refrigerator offers practical storage and long-term durability.

What can you expect with the latest side by side refrigerators? A combination of AI-driven cooling with flexible storage. Samsung’s Convertible 5-in-1 Mode lets you adjust compartments based on your needs. Twin Cooling Plus ensures optimal freshness, while the non-plumbed water and ice dispenser adds convenience. WiFi connectivity and SmartThings AI Energy Mode offer smarter energy management, making it a practical choice for large households.

Specifications Capacity 633L – designed for families of 5+ Cooling System Twin Cooling Plus, Precise Cooling, Power Freeze Convenience Convertible 5-in-1, built-in look, WiFi connectivity Extra Features Fingerprint-resistant finish, digital inverter compressor, SmartThings app support Reasons to buy Customisable storage with 5-in-1 convertible modes Non-plumbed water and ice dispenser for easy access Reason to avoid No automatic door opening Premium pricing compared to similar models Click Here to Buy Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Spacious, quiet, and energy-efficient, with flexible storage and a convenient ice dispenser, making everyday use more seamless and hassle-free.

Why choose this product? With smart cooling, adjustable storage, and AI-powered efficiency, this refrigerator delivers long-term reliability with modern convenience.

Keep your family's food fresh with the LG 655L side-by-side refrigerator. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, designed for large households. No more worrying about ice build-up thanks to its frost-free design. Enjoy consistent cooling with Multi Air Flow, and quick freezing with Express Freeze. Smart Diagnosis helps you fix issues swiftly. The inverter compressor saves energy, keeping your bills low and your food tasting better for longer. Organise everything with ample tempered glass shelves and drawers.

Specifications Capacity 655L Compressor Smart Inverter Shelves Tempered Glass Lighting Top LED (Fridge & Freezer). Reasons to buy Spacious storage efficient cooling Reason to avoid Large footprint potential for high energy consumption. Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Plenty of room, keeps food very fresh. Smart Diagnosis is a handy feature, though it's quite a large appliance.

Why choose this product? Get reliable cooling, smart features, and ample space in a stylish, energy-efficient side-by-side refrigerator, perfect for busy families.

Flexibility is key with the Haier 602L side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, offering a 100% convertible fridge space, so you adapt storage as needed. Expert Inverter technology ensures quiet, efficient cooling. Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh keeps food fresh, while the jumbo ice maker provides ample ice. Manage settings easily with the external digital display.

Specifications Capacity 602L – designed for families of 5+ Cooling System Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh Technology, Expert Inverter Technology. Convenience 100% Convertible Fridge Space, External Digital Display. Extra Features Jumbo Ice Maker, Anti Bacterial Gasket, Expert Inverter. Reasons to buy Adaptable storage with 100% convertible fridge space. Quiet and efficient cooling with Expert Inverter. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating. Potential for large size issues. Click Here to Buy Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? They like the convertible feature and quiet operation, but some mention it is quite large.

Why choose this product? For adaptable storage, reliable cooling, and a feature-rich side-by-side refrigerator, ideal for families needing flexibility.

Adapt to any need with the Samsung 653L AI-enabled side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, offering 5-in-1 convertible modes to optimise storage. Twin Cooling Plus maintains freshness, and the digital inverter ensures quiet, efficient operation. Control it all via WiFi and the SmartThings app, with AI energy mode for further savings. The fingerprint-resistant finish keeps it looking smart.

Specifications Capacity 653L – designed for families of 5+ Cooling System Twin Cooling Plus, Power Freeze, Power Cool. Convenience Convertible 5-in-1, WiFi connectivity, SmartThings app. Extra Features Fingerprint-resistant finish, digital inverter compressor, SmartThings AI Energy Mode. Reasons to buy Customisable storage with 5-in-1 convertible modes. Smart connectivity and AI-powered energy savings. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating. Initial setup of smart features can be complex. Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Spacious, quiet, and the 5-in-1 modes are useful, though some find the smart app setup a little complex.

Why choose this product? For a smart, adaptable refrigerator with reliable cooling, perfect for those who want flexibility and modern convenience.

Keep your kitchen stylish and your food fresh with the Midea 510L side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, featuring a stainless steel finish and an inverter compressor for efficient, consistent cooling. Spill-proof toughened glass shelves make cleaning easy, and ample compartments provide organised storage. Enjoy a practical, elegant addition to your home.

Specifications Capacity 510L – designed for families of 5+ Cooling System Inverter Compressor. Convenience Frost-Free Operation. Extra Features Stainless Steel Finish, Toughened Glass Shelves. Reasons to buy Energy-efficient inverter compressor. Stylish stainless steel finish. Reason to avoid Fewer smart features. 510L capacity, smaller than some competitors. Click Here to Buy Midea 510L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRFS5920SSLF, Silver, SS Finish)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People like the look and the cooling performance, but some mention a lack of advanced features.

Why choose this product? For a reliable, stylish side-by-side refrigerator that focuses on essential cooling and a premium finish.

Control your fridge from anywhere with the Haier 602L WiFi-enabled side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, offering 100% convertible space for versatile storage. Expert Inverter technology ensures quiet, efficient cooling. Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh keeps food fresh, and the jumbo ice maker provides ample ice. Manage settings easily via WiFi or the external display.

Specifications Capacity 602L – designed for families of 5+ Cooling System Expert Inverter Technology, Magic Cooling. Convenience 100% Convertible Fridge Space, WiFi Connectivity. Extra Features Jumbo Ice Maker, Anti Bacterial Gasket, External Digital Display. Reasons to buy 100% convertible space for flexible storage. WiFi connectivity for remote control. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating. Potential for large size issues. Click Here to Buy Haier 602 L, 3 Star, WiFi Enabled, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter 2-Door Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People appreciate the convertible space and WiFi features, but note the size and energy rating.

Why choose this product? For a smart, adaptable refrigerator with reliable cooling and remote control, ideal for modern households.

Enjoy efficient cooling with the Voltas Beko 472L side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, featuring a ProSmart Inverter Compressor for quiet, consistent performance. Electronic temperature control and Multi Air Flow keep food fresh. Spill-proof shelves and dual LED lighting add convenience. Stabilizer-free operation ensures reliability. A stylish, practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 472L – designed for families of 5+ Cooling System ProSmart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow. Convenience Electronic Temperature Control and Display. Extra Features Spill-proof Toughened Glass Shelves, Dual LED Illumination. Reasons to buy Quiet and efficient ProSmart Inverter Compressor. Reliable stabilizer-free operation. Reason to avoid 472L capacity, smaller than some competitors. Fewer smart features. Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People find it quiet and appreciate the consistent cooling, though some mention the smaller capacity.

Why choose this product? For a reliable, efficient side-by-side refrigerator that focuses on core cooling performance and ease of use.

Enjoy smart, fresh food with the LG 630L WiFi side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, featuring AI ThinQ to optimise cooling and a convertible freezer. DoorCooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+ keep food fresher. The water and ice dispenser with UV Nano ensures clean refreshment. Control settings from anywhere with WiFi, making daily life easier and more convenient.

Specifications Capacity 630L – designed for families of 5+ Cooling System DoorCooling+, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter. Convenience WiFi Convertible, Water & Ice Dispenser (UV Nano). Extra Features AI ThinQ, Hygiene Fresh+, SpacePlus Ice System. Reasons to buy Smart AI and WiFi features for convenience. Water and ice dispenser with UV Nano for hygiene. Reason to avoid 3-star energy rating. Potential for complex smart feature setup. Click Here to Buy LG 630 L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Inverter Wi-Fi Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2024 Model, GL-L257CPZ3, Shiny Steel, Convertible, Door Cooling, Multi Air Flow | With Water & Ice Dispenser)

What are buyers saying on Amazon? People like the smart features and water dispenser, but some mention the energy rating.

Why choose this product? For a feature-rich, smart side-by-side refrigerator that prioritises convenience and fresh food storage.

Is a side-by-side refrigerator energy-efficient for my large family? Consider models with inverter compressors and high energy star ratings. These features reduce power consumption, saving money long-term. Look for models with smart features that optimise cooling based on usage, further enhancing efficiency.

Will a side-by-side refrigerator's storage meet my diverse needs? Prioritise models with adjustable shelves, convertible zones, and ample door storage. Side-by-side fridges offer organised access to both fresh and frozen foods. Features like dedicated produce drawers and wine racks add to the convenience.

Does a side-by-side refrigerator offer features that simplify daily life? Look for models with water and ice dispensers, WiFi connectivity, and smart diagnostics. These features provide easy access to chilled water, remote monitoring, and troubleshooting, saving time and effort. Frost-free operation eliminates manual defrosting.

How does a side-by-side refrigerator enhance my kitchen's aesthetic and functionality? Choose a model with a finish that complements your kitchen décor, such as stainless steel or black glass. Consider features like fingerprint resistance and built-in looks. Ensure the dimensions fit your space, and that the layout provides easy access to frequently used items.

Factors to consider when buying a new side by side refrigerator Size and Capacity : Ensure it fits your space and meets your storage needs.

: Ensure it fits your space and meets your storage needs. Energy Efficiency : Look for high star ratings and inverter compressors.

: Look for high star ratings and inverter compressors. Features : Consider water/ice dispensers, smart connectivity, and convertible zones.

: Consider water/ice dispensers, smart connectivity, and convertible zones. Layout and Shelving : Check for adjustable shelves and organised compartments.

: Check for adjustable shelves and organised compartments. Build Quality and Finish : Choose durable materials and a style that matches your kitchen.

: Choose durable materials and a style that matches your kitchen. Warranty and Service: Verify the warranty and availability of reliable service. Top 3 features of the best side by side refrigerators

Latest side by side refrigerators Capacity Cooling features Energy efficiency Samsung 653L (Silver) 653L Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, AI Energy Mode 3 Star LG 655L (Steel) 655L Smart Inverter, Multi Air-Flow, Express Freeze Smart Inverter Samsung 633L (Dispenser) 633L Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Water/Ice Dispenser 3 Star LG 655L (Black) 655L Smart Inverter, Multi Air-Flow, Express Freeze Smart Inverter Haier 602L (Steel) 602L Expert Inverter, Magic Cooling, Convertible 3 Star Samsung 653L (Black) 653L Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, AI Enabled 3 Star Midea 510L (Silver) 510L Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow Inverter Compressor Haier 602L (WiFi) 602L Expert Inverter, Magic Cooling, WiFi Enabled 3 Star Voltas Beko 472L 472L ProSmart Inverter, Multi Air Flow ProSmart Inverter LG 630L (WiFi) 630L Smart Inverter, DoorCooling+, AI ThinQ, Water/Ice Dispenser 3 Star

Similar articles for you Best refrigerators with latest tech at over 45% off in the Amazon Pre Summer Sale; top brands include Samsung, Whirlpool