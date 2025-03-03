Hello User
Latest side by side refrigerators with advanced cooling technologies for fresher food: Top 10 picks

Latest side by side refrigerators with advanced cooling technologies for fresher food: Top 10 picks

Bharat Sharma

Upgrade your kitchen with the latest side-by-side refrigerators featuring advanced cooling technologies. These models ensure fresher food, better energy efficiency, and ample storage. Here are the top 10 picks offering smart organisation, precise temperature control, and modern designs.

Top 10 side-by-side refrigerators with advanced cooling technologies for fresher food and energy efficiency.
Our Picks Best overall product Trusted brand Stylish choice Value for money Best brand in segment

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall product

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

Trusted brand

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

Stylish choice

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

Value for money

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

Best brand in segment

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

Midea 510L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRFS5920SSLF, Silver, SS Finish)

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, WiFi Enabled, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter 2-Door Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass)

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)

A refrigerator is the heart of a kitchen. The latest side by side refrigerators bring spacious interiors, energy-efficient cooling, and smart organisation to make daily life easier. Designed for larger households, they offer precise temperature control, advanced airflow systems, and dedicated compartments to keep food fresher for longer.

Beyond just storage, these models prioritise efficiency, cutting down on electricity costs while ensuring consistent cooling. Many also come with modern additions like inverter compressors and quick-freeze functions, making them a practical upgrade for any home.

If you're looking for a reliable, well-designed option, here are the top 10 side by side refrigerators that deliver the perfect balance of performance, convenience, and long-term value.

The latest side by side refrigerators are designed for efficiency and flexibility. Samsung’s Convertible 5-in-1 Mode lets you switch storage settings to match your needs. Twin Cooling Plus maintains ideal humidity, while the AI-powered SmartThings app optimises performance. With a Digital Inverter Compressor, it runs quieter, consumes 50% less power, and comes with a 20-year warranty.

Specifications

Capacity
653L – ideal for families with 5+ members
Energy Efficiency
3-Star rating, 547 units/year consumption
Cooling Technology
Twin Cooling Plus, AI Energy Mode, Convertible 5-in-1

Reasons to buy

Adaptive storage with Convertible 5-in-1 Mode for better organisation

Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet operation and long-term savings

Reasons to avoid

No in-door water or ice dispenser

Requires ample space due to its large size

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise its smart storage modes and quiet operation, with many appreciating the Twin Cooling system for keeping food fresh longer.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for larger households needing flexible storage and energy-efficient performance, this Samsung model combines AI technology with practical design for long-term value.

The latest side by side refrigerators bring convenience and energy efficiency. LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor reduces energy waste while keeping food fresher for longer. Multi Air Flow cooling ensures even temperature distribution. Smart Diagnosis helps troubleshoot issues quickly, while the Express Freeze function chills items faster. With tempered glass shelves and a spacious 655L capacity, it’s built for larger households.

Specifications

Capacity
655L – ideal for families with 5+ members
Cooling Technology
Multi Air Flow, Express Freeze, Smart Inverter Compressor
Energy Efficiency
Designed for lower power consumption and stable cooling
Convenience Features
Smart Diagnosis, LED display, door alarm

Reasons to buy

Smart cooling technology keeps food fresh longer

Spacious interior with sturdy tempered glass shelves

Reasons to avoid

No built-in water dispenser

Manual ice maker instead of automatic

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reliable cooling and efficient performance, with spacious compartments and quiet operation, making it a great choice for large families.

Why choose this product?

With a powerful cooling system, smart features, and energy efficiency, this refrigerator offers practical storage and long-term durability.

What can you expect with the latest side by side refrigerators? A combination of AI-driven cooling with flexible storage. Samsung’s Convertible 5-in-1 Mode lets you adjust compartments based on your needs. Twin Cooling Plus ensures optimal freshness, while the non-plumbed water and ice dispenser adds convenience. WiFi connectivity and SmartThings AI Energy Mode offer smarter energy management, making it a practical choice for large households.

Specifications

Capacity
633L – designed for families of 5+
Cooling System
Twin Cooling Plus, Precise Cooling, Power Freeze
Convenience
Convertible 5-in-1, built-in look, WiFi connectivity
Extra Features
Fingerprint-resistant finish, digital inverter compressor, SmartThings app support

Reasons to buy

Customisable storage with 5-in-1 convertible modes

Non-plumbed water and ice dispenser for easy access

Reasons to avoid

No automatic door opening

Premium pricing compared to similar models

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Spacious, quiet, and energy-efficient, with flexible storage and a convenient ice dispenser, making everyday use more seamless and hassle-free.

Why choose this product?

With smart cooling, adjustable storage, and AI-powered efficiency, this refrigerator delivers long-term reliability with modern convenience.

Keep your family's food fresh with the LG 655L side-by-side refrigerator. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, designed for large households. No more worrying about ice build-up thanks to its frost-free design. Enjoy consistent cooling with Multi Air Flow, and quick freezing with Express Freeze. Smart Diagnosis helps you fix issues swiftly. The inverter compressor saves energy, keeping your bills low and your food tasting better for longer. Organise everything with ample tempered glass shelves and drawers.

Specifications

Capacity
655L
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Shelves
Tempered Glass
Lighting
Top LED (Fridge & Freezer).

Reasons to buy

Spacious storage

efficient cooling

Reasons to avoid

Large footprint

potential for high energy consumption.

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Plenty of room, keeps food very fresh. Smart Diagnosis is a handy feature, though it's quite a large appliance.

Why choose this product?

Get reliable cooling, smart features, and ample space in a stylish, energy-efficient side-by-side refrigerator, perfect for busy families.

Flexibility is key with the Haier 602L side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, offering a 100% convertible fridge space, so you adapt storage as needed. Expert Inverter technology ensures quiet, efficient cooling. Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh keeps food fresh, while the jumbo ice maker provides ample ice. Manage settings easily with the external digital display.

Specifications

Capacity
602L – designed for families of 5+
Cooling System
Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh Technology, Expert Inverter Technology.
Convenience
100% Convertible Fridge Space, External Digital Display.
Extra Features
Jumbo Ice Maker, Anti Bacterial Gasket, Expert Inverter.

Reasons to buy

Adaptable storage with 100% convertible fridge space.

Quiet and efficient cooling with Expert Inverter.

Reasons to avoid

3-star energy rating.

Potential for large size issues.

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They like the convertible feature and quiet operation, but some mention it is quite large.

Why choose this product?

For adaptable storage, reliable cooling, and a feature-rich side-by-side refrigerator, ideal for families needing flexibility.

Adapt to any need with the Samsung 653L AI-enabled side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, offering 5-in-1 convertible modes to optimise storage. Twin Cooling Plus maintains freshness, and the digital inverter ensures quiet, efficient operation. Control it all via WiFi and the SmartThings app, with AI energy mode for further savings. The fingerprint-resistant finish keeps it looking smart.

Specifications

Capacity
653L – designed for families of 5+
Cooling System
Twin Cooling Plus, Power Freeze, Power Cool.
Convenience
Convertible 5-in-1, WiFi connectivity, SmartThings app.
Extra Features
Fingerprint-resistant finish, digital inverter compressor, SmartThings AI Energy Mode.

Reasons to buy

Customisable storage with 5-in-1 convertible modes.

Smart connectivity and AI-powered energy savings.

Reasons to avoid

3-star energy rating.

Initial setup of smart features can be complex.

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Spacious, quiet, and the 5-in-1 modes are useful, though some find the smart app setup a little complex.

Why choose this product?

For a smart, adaptable refrigerator with reliable cooling, perfect for those who want flexibility and modern convenience.

Keep your kitchen stylish and your food fresh with the Midea 510L side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, featuring a stainless steel finish and an inverter compressor for efficient, consistent cooling. Spill-proof toughened glass shelves make cleaning easy, and ample compartments provide organised storage. Enjoy a practical, elegant addition to your home.

Specifications

Capacity
510L – designed for families of 5+
Cooling System
Inverter Compressor.
Convenience
Frost-Free Operation.
Extra Features
Stainless Steel Finish, Toughened Glass Shelves.

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient inverter compressor.

Stylish stainless steel finish.

Reasons to avoid

Fewer smart features.

510L capacity, smaller than some competitors.

Midea 510L Side By Side Refrigerator with Inverter (MRFS5920SSLF, Silver, SS Finish)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People like the look and the cooling performance, but some mention a lack of advanced features.

Why choose this product?

For a reliable, stylish side-by-side refrigerator that focuses on essential cooling and a premium finish.

Control your fridge from anywhere with the Haier 602L WiFi-enabled side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, offering 100% convertible space for versatile storage. Expert Inverter technology ensures quiet, efficient cooling. Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh keeps food fresh, and the jumbo ice maker provides ample ice. Manage settings easily via WiFi or the external display.

Specifications

Capacity
602L – designed for families of 5+
Cooling System
Expert Inverter Technology, Magic Cooling.
Convenience
100% Convertible Fridge Space, WiFi Connectivity.
Extra Features
Jumbo Ice Maker, Anti Bacterial Gasket, External Digital Display.

Reasons to buy

100% convertible space for flexible storage.

WiFi connectivity for remote control.

Reasons to avoid

3-star energy rating.

Potential for large size issues.

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, WiFi Enabled, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter 2-Door Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KGU1, Black Glass)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People appreciate the convertible space and WiFi features, but note the size and energy rating.

Why choose this product?

For a smart, adaptable refrigerator with reliable cooling and remote control, ideal for modern households.

Enjoy efficient cooling with the Voltas Beko 472L side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, featuring a ProSmart Inverter Compressor for quiet, consistent performance. Electronic temperature control and Multi Air Flow keep food fresh. Spill-proof shelves and dual LED lighting add convenience. Stabilizer-free operation ensures reliability. A stylish, practical choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
472L – designed for families of 5+
Cooling System
ProSmart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow.
Convenience
Electronic Temperature Control and Display.
Extra Features
Spill-proof Toughened Glass Shelves, Dual LED Illumination.

Reasons to buy

Quiet and efficient ProSmart Inverter Compressor.

Reliable stabilizer-free operation.

Reasons to avoid

472L capacity, smaller than some competitors.

Fewer smart features.

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (2024 Model, RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX, Electronic Temperature Control and Display)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People find it quiet and appreciate the consistent cooling, though some mention the smaller capacity.

Why choose this product?

For a reliable, efficient side-by-side refrigerator that focuses on core cooling performance and ease of use.

Enjoy smart, fresh food with the LG 630L WiFi side-by-side. This is one of the latest side by side refrigerators, featuring AI ThinQ to optimise cooling and a convertible freezer. DoorCooling+ and Hygiene Fresh+ keep food fresher. The water and ice dispenser with UV Nano ensures clean refreshment. Control settings from anywhere with WiFi, making daily life easier and more convenient.

Specifications

Capacity
630L – designed for families of 5+
Cooling System
DoorCooling+, Multi Air Flow, Smart Inverter.
Convenience
WiFi Convertible, Water & Ice Dispenser (UV Nano).
Extra Features
AI ThinQ, Hygiene Fresh+, SpacePlus Ice System.

Reasons to buy

Smart AI and WiFi features for convenience.

Water and ice dispenser with UV Nano for hygiene.

Reasons to avoid

3-star energy rating.

Potential for complex smart feature setup.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People like the smart features and water dispenser, but some mention the energy rating.

Why choose this product?

For a feature-rich, smart side-by-side refrigerator that prioritises convenience and fresh food storage.

Is a side-by-side refrigerator energy-efficient for my large family?

Consider models with inverter compressors and high energy star ratings. These features reduce power consumption, saving money long-term. Look for models with smart features that optimise cooling based on usage, further enhancing efficiency.

Will a side-by-side refrigerator's storage meet my diverse needs?

Prioritise models with adjustable shelves, convertible zones, and ample door storage. Side-by-side fridges offer organised access to both fresh and frozen foods. Features like dedicated produce drawers and wine racks add to the convenience.

Does a side-by-side refrigerator offer features that simplify daily life?

Look for models with water and ice dispensers, WiFi connectivity, and smart diagnostics. These features provide easy access to chilled water, remote monitoring, and troubleshooting, saving time and effort. Frost-free operation eliminates manual defrosting.

How does a side-by-side refrigerator enhance my kitchen's aesthetic and functionality?

Choose a model with a finish that complements your kitchen décor, such as stainless steel or black glass. Consider features like fingerprint resistance and built-in looks. Ensure the dimensions fit your space, and that the layout provides easy access to frequently used items.

Factors to consider when buying a new side by side refrigerator

  • Size and Capacity: Ensure it fits your space and meets your storage needs.
  • Energy Efficiency: Look for high star ratings and inverter compressors.
  • Features: Consider water/ice dispensers, smart connectivity, and convertible zones.
  • Layout and Shelving: Check for adjustable shelves and organised compartments.
  • Build Quality and Finish: Choose durable materials and a style that matches your kitchen.
  • Warranty and Service: Verify the warranty and availability of reliable service.

Top 3 features of the best side by side refrigerators

Latest side by side refrigeratorsCapacityCooling featuresEnergy efficiency
Samsung 653L (Silver)653LConvertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, AI Energy Mode3 Star
LG 655L (Steel)655LSmart Inverter, Multi Air-Flow, Express FreezeSmart Inverter
Samsung 633L (Dispenser)633LConvertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, Water/Ice Dispenser3 Star
LG 655L (Black)655LSmart Inverter, Multi Air-Flow, Express FreezeSmart Inverter
Haier 602L (Steel)602LExpert Inverter, Magic Cooling, Convertible3 Star
Samsung 653L (Black)653LConvertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, AI Enabled3 Star
Midea 510L (Silver)510LInverter Compressor, Multi Air FlowInverter Compressor
Haier 602L (WiFi)602LExpert Inverter, Magic Cooling, WiFi Enabled3 Star
Voltas Beko 472L472LProSmart Inverter, Multi Air FlowProSmart Inverter
LG 630L (WiFi)630LSmart Inverter, DoorCooling+, AI ThinQ, Water/Ice Dispenser3 Star

FAQs

Question : Are side-by-side refrigerators energy efficient?

Ans : Modern models with inverter compressors and good energy ratings can be, but size impacts consumption.

Question : Do side-by-side fridges need plumbing?

Ans : Models with water and ice dispensers require plumbing; standard models do not.

Question : Are side-by-side refrigerators noisy?

Ans : Inverter technology minimises noise, but some operational sounds are normal during cooling cycles.

Question : Can I convert the freezer to a fridge?

Ans : Some models offer convertible zones, allowing you to switch freezer space to fridge space.

Question : How do I clean a side-by-side refrigerator?

Ans : Use a soft cloth and mild detergent for the interior and exterior, and regularly clean the condenser coils.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.
