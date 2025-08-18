Latest touch screen computer monitors in 2025 are setting new standards for interactive displays and performance

Many people struggle with monitors that don’t meet their needs, such as poor touch sensitivity, low resolution, or inability to handle multiple tasks smoothly. These issues can slow down productivity and cause frustration.

Our Picks FHD Touch Screen Display Portable Touch Monitor Capacitive Touch Monitor PS4 Portable Monitor Gaming Travel Monitor Portable IPS Monitor FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price FHD Touch Screen Display Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Touch-Screen Monitor 1920 x 1080 at 60 Hz| IPS Panel|Built-in Devices USB Hub|Brightness: 250 cd/m²|16.7 Million Colors|Color Gamut 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976)|P2418HT-Black View Details ₹24,890 Get This Portable Touch Monitor INNOCN - 15.6" Portable Monitor, FHD 1080P Laptop Touchscreen, USB C, HDMI, Travel External Display, Second Monitor for MacBook Windows, Tablets, Android Chrome View Details ₹21,709 Get This Capacitive Touch Monitor Caredy Display Screen, 7 Inch Small Portable Lcd Hdmi 1024X600 Ultra Hd Display Screen Capacitive Touch Screen Support Backlight Control For Computer Monitor, Blue View Details ₹13,987 Get This Visual Beat 15.6” Portable USB Type-C Monitor Touchscreen, 1080P FHD, IPS, 10-Point Touch External Screen with Premium Smart Cover Dual Speakers for Xbox,PS4,Switch,Laptop,PC,Phone,Mac,Surface View Details ₹40,778 Get This PS4 Portable Monitor HOWENS Portable Touchscreen Monitor 15.6 inch, FHD 1920×1080 IPS Portable Monitor for Laptop Touchscreen HDMI VGA DVI Touchable Support VESA Mount Compatible with Laptops PC PS5/4 View Details ₹29,811 Get This View More

The latest touch screen computer monitors in 2025 resolve these problems with responsive touch technology, sharper displays, and improved connectivity. These monitors offer a more seamless experience for professional tasks and casual use, providing users with a reliable tool for various needs without the usual limitations.

Top 10 latest touch screen computer monitors:

The Dell 24 inch FHD touch screen monitor offers a crisp 1920x1080 resolution with an IPS panel for wide viewing angles. With 250 cd/m² brightness, it delivers clear visuals, while the 72% colour gamut ensures accurate colours.

The built-in USB hub enhances convenience, and its responsive touch screen provides smooth interactions. Perfect for professional and home use, this monitor is a great option for those looking for reliable performance. It’s one of the latest touch screen computer monitors.

Specifications Screen Size 24 inch (60.96 cm) Resolution 1920 x 1080 Panel Type IPS Brightness 250 cd/m² Colour Gamut 72% (CIE 1931), 84% (CIE 1976) Reasons to buy Responsive touch screen for easy navigation. Wide colour gamut for more accurate, vibrant colours. Reason to avoid Brightness might not be sufficient for very bright rooms. No higher refresh rate for gaming enthusiasts.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked its touch accuracy and colour quality for both work and play.

Why choose this product?

Great touch response and vibrant colours, ideal for everyday use.

The Innocn 15.6 inch portable monitor is a must have for anyone looking for a latest touch screen computer monitor. Its FHD 1080P display provides crisp, clear visuals, making it right for productivity, media consumption, or gaming.

With USB-C and HDMI connectivity, it’s easy to hook up to your MacBook, Windows laptop, tablet, or even Android devices for a seamless experience. If you're traveling or working remotely, it gives you more space to multitask effectively and interact with content through its touch interface.

Specifications Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution FHD 1080P Connectivity USB-C, HDMI Display Type Touchscreen Compatibility MacBook, Windows, Tablets, Android, Chrome Reasons to buy Portable and convenient for travel and work on the go. Supports multiple devices with USB-C and HDMI ports. Reason to avoid Small screen size may not suit all users for extended use. Lacks built-in audio, requiring external speakers or headphones.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy setup and touchscreen quality for on-the-go productivity.

Why choose this product?

The simple plug-and-play setup ensures a smooth experience for various devices.

CAPACITIVE TOUCH MONITOR 3. Caredy Display Screen, 7 Inch Small Portable Lcd Hdmi 1024X600 Ultra Hd Display Screen Capacitive Touch Screen Support Backlight Control For Computer Monitor, Blue Loading Suggestions...

The Caredy 7 inch display screen offers a latest touch screen computer monitor with a capacitive touch interface for precise control. Its compact size and HDMI compatibility make it ideal for use as a portable monitor or secondary screen for your laptop or PC.

This monitor also features backlight control for improved viewing in different lighting conditions. Its small form factor ensures it fits in almost any workspace, while the touch screen offers a smooth, interactive experience.

Specifications Screen Size 7 inches Resolution 1024x600 Display Type Capacitive Touchscreen Input HDMI Features Backlight control Reasons to buy Compact and portable, ideal for on-the-go use. High-definition resolution for clear visuals. Reason to avoid Small screen size may not suit larger tasks. Lacks built-in speakers, requiring external audio for sound.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the monitor's portability and clarity for small display needs.

Why choose this product?

The backlight control feature ensures optimal viewing in various environments.

The Visual Beat 15.6 inch portable USB type-C monitor offers a stunning 1080P FHD resolution, providing sharp visuals and smooth interaction with its 10 point capacitive touch feature.

The built-in dual speakers and premium smart cover add extra value, ensuring portability and convenience. Its versatile design makes it compatible with Xbox, PS4, Switch, laptops, phones, and more.

Specifications Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1080P FHD Display Type IPS Touchscreen Touch Points 10 Connectivity USB Type-C Compatibility Xbox, PS4, Switch, Laptop, PC, Phone, Mac, Surface Reasons to buy High-definition touchscreen offers vibrant visuals. Dual speakers and smart cover enhance usability. Reason to avoid Smaller screen size may not be ideal for everyone. USB-C compatibility required for full functionality.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

People like its portability and multi-device compatibility for gaming and work.

Why choose this product?

The 10 point touchscreen and excellent audio make it an ideal travel companion.

This touchscreen monitor offers great visual experience with FHD 1920x1080 resolution and vibrant IPS display. It's the perfect companion for laptops, PCs, PS4/PS5, and more.

Its HDMI, VGA, and DVI inputs provide easy connectivity across multiple devices, while the touchscreen feature adds an extra layer of interactivity. This is the latest touch screen computer monitor for anyone needing mobility and high-quality display options.

Specifications Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution FHD 1920×1080 Display Type IPS Touchscreen Connectivity HDMI, VGA, DVI VESA Mount Support Yes Compatibility Laptops, PCs, PS4/PS5 Reasons to buy Versatile connectivity options with HDMI, VGA, and DVI. VESA mount support for flexible setup. Reason to avoid Lacks built-in speakers, requiring external audio. Smaller screen size may not be suitable for extended use.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers mentioned its clear display and multi device compatibility.

Why choose this product?

VESA compatibility allows for flexible mounting and setup.

The Smart Pixel 65 inches touch screen monitor is the ideal solution for interactive learning and business environments. Offering a stunning 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, this latest touch screen computer monitor delivers crystal clear visuals.

With Android 14, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, it’s a powerful, all-in-one display that caters to schools, colleges, offices, and home use. Its touchscreen interface allows for seamless interaction, while the large screen size makes it best for presentations and collaborative workspaces.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OS Android 14 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Reasons to buy 4K UHD resolution ensures stunning visuals. Android 14 OS with ample storage for apps and media. Reason to avoid Larger screen size may not be suitable for small spaces. Requires a stable internet connection for full functionality.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buy this for its clarity and smooth performance for interactive use.

Why choose this product?

It’s a versatile and powerful interactive display for education and business.

The Caperave 15.6 inch monitor is a slim and versatile external monitor perfect for on-the-go use. Featuring an FHD IPS display with tempered glass, it delivers clear and vibrant visuals.

This latest touch screen computer monitor offers HDMI and USB-C compatibility, ensuring it works seamlessly with laptops, tablets, and other devices. With a built-in speaker and a convenient kickstand, it is ready to provide a great viewing experience anywhere.

Specifications Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution FHD (1920 x 1080) Display Type IPS Touchscreen Connectivity HDMI, USB-C Additional Features Tempered glass, built-in speaker, kickstand Reasons to buy High-definition IPS touchscreen for crisp visuals. Portable design with built-in speaker and kickstand. Reason to avoid Screen size may not be ideal for those needing larger displays. External speakers required for better sound quality.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Mentioned about its portability and clear display for work and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

It offers a perfect balance of portability and high-definition touchscreen capability.

GAMING TRAVEL MONITOR 8. leoXsys Portable Touch 15.6 Inch 1080P Travel Monitor with Speaker Loading Suggestions...

The leoXsys portable touch 15.6 inch monitor is an ultra-slim, high-performance display with HDR support, designed for those who need a portable and reliable screen on the go. As the latest touch screen computer monitor, it offers an immersive 1080P experience, vibrant IPS display, and smooth touch interaction.

The monitor includes built-in speakers and a cover stand for added convenience. It also supports VESA mounting, making it ideal for both professional and personal use, whether you're traveling or working from home.

Specifications Screen Size 15.6 inches Resolution 1080P (1920 x 1080) Display Type IPS, HDR Connectivity HDMI, USB-C Features Built-in speakers, ultra-slim design, cover stand Compatibility Laptops, MacBook, Surface, PC, PS5 Reasons to buy HDR support and IPS screen for vibrant and clear visuals. Ultra-slim design and portable for easy travel. Reason to avoid Built-in speakers may not provide the best sound quality. Smaller screen size may not be sufficient for extended work sessions.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the portability and picture quality for work and entertainment.

Why choose this product?

It offers high definition visuals and portability in one device.

The Visual Beat Portable Touch Screen Monitor 17.3 inch brings a larger, high-quality display to your fingertips. With its latest touch screen computer monitor features, it offers a 1080P IPS resolution and USB-C, HDMI compatibility, making it an ideal second display for laptops, PCs, MacBooks, PS3/4/5, Xbox, and Switch.

Its 17.3-inch screen size delivers ample space for work or gaming, while dual speakers and a smart cover make it perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications Screen Size 17.3 inches Resolution 1080P (1920 x 1080) Display Type IPS Touchscreen Connectivity USB-C, HDMI, USB 2.0 Features Dual speakers, smart cover, VESA mount support Reasons to buy A large 17.3-inch screen provides ample workspace. Built-in dual speakers and smart cover for added convenience. Reason to avoid Larger size may not be ideal for tight spaces. Lacks built-in storage or higher resolution for professional video work.

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

The screen size and versatility of this monitor is best for gaming and work.

Why choose this product?

The dual speakers and VESA support make it a well-rounded, portable solution.

How does the touch sensitivity of a monitor impact its usability? Touch sensitivity directly affects the smoothness and accuracy of interaction with the screen. The latest touchscreen monitors typically use capacitive technology, which is more responsive and accurate compared to older resistive types. A higher number of touch points (like 10-point touch) allows for simultaneous multi-touch gestures, which is beneficial for tasks like gaming, drawing, or multitasking. This ensures a more natural, fluid user experience, especially on larger screens.

What’s the difference between IPS and TN touchscreen displays, and which is better? IPS (In-Plane Switching) and TN (Twisted Nematic) are two common display technologies. IPS panels provide superior colour accuracy and wider viewing angles, making them ideal for tasks like photo editing or watching movies. On the other hand, TN panels are typically faster with lower response times, making them a popular choice for gaming. However, TN screens often have poorer colour reproduction and narrower viewing angles compared to IPS displays. For general use and productivity, IPS is generally the better choice.

What are the advantages of having a portable touchscreen monitor? Portable touchscreen monitors offer flexibility, allowing you to extend your display while on the go. These monitors are lightweight and compact, making them ideal for remote work or travel. They often come with USB-C or HDMI connectivity, ensuring compatibility with laptops, tablets, and even gaming consoles. With a portable touchscreen, you can work or enjoy media in any environment, whether at a café, during meetings, or while traveling, providing a second screen when needed.

Factors to consider when purchasing a latest touchscreen computer monitor: Display Quality : Choose IPS or OLED for better colours and viewing angles. IPS is great for general use, while OLED offers deeper contrast.

: Choose IPS or OLED for better colours and viewing angles. IPS is great for general use, while OLED offers deeper contrast. Resolution : Full HD (1080P) is enough for most, but 4K is ideal for high end work and larger screens.

: Full HD (1080P) is enough for most, but 4K is ideal for high end work and larger screens. Touch Sensitivity : Capacitive touch is more responsive than resistive. Go for multi-touch (10 points) for smooth gestures.

: Capacitive touch is more responsive than resistive. Go for multi-touch (10 points) for smooth gestures. Screen Size : Larger screens (24 inches +) are perfect for multitasking, while smaller ones (15 to 17 inches) are better for portability.

: Larger screens (24 inches +) are perfect for multitasking, while smaller ones (15 to 17 inches) are better for portability. Connectivity : Make sure it has HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort for easy device connection.

: Make sure it has HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort for easy device connection. Portability : Slim, lightweight monitors are great for travel and mobile work setups.

: Slim, lightweight monitors are great for travel and mobile work setups. Build Quality: Go for durable construction and protective features like tempered glass. Top 3 features of the latest touchscreen computer monitors:

Latest Touchscreen Computer Monitors Technology Display Type Key Features Dell 24" (60.96 cm) FHD Touch-Screen Monitor Capacitive Touch FHD (1920x1080) IPS 24" screen, FHD resolution, touch-responsive, wide viewing angles, sleek design. INNOCN 15.6" Portable Monitor Capacitive Touch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Portable, ultra-slim, USB-C, HDMI connectivity, built-in speakers, lightweight. Caredy Display Screen, 7 Inch Small Portable LCD Capacitive Touch LCD, 1024x600 Compact, portable, HDMI connection, built-in speaker, travel-friendly. Visual Beat 15.6” Portable USB Type-C Monitor Capacitive Touch FHD (1920x1080) IPS USB-C & HDMI connectivity, portable, built-in speakers, slim design. HOWENS Portable Touchscreen Monitor 15.6 Inch Capacitive Touch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Travel monitor, dual speakers, built-in kickstand, USB-C/HDMI compatibility. Smart Pixel 65 Inches 4K UHD Touch Screen Capacitive Touch 4K UHD (3840x2160) Large 65-inch, UHD resolution, Android 14, interactive flat panel, VESA support. CAPERAVE 15.6 Inch Portable Touch Screen Capacitive Touch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Ultra-slim design, built-in speakers, kickstand, HDMI & USB-C compatibility. leoXsys Portable Touch 15.6 Inch 1080P Travel Monitor Capacitive Touch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Travel-friendly, dual speakers, slim, USB-C and HDMI connectivity, VESA support. Visual Beat Portable Touch Screen Monitor 17.3'' Capacitive Touch FHD (1920x1080) IPS 17.3" screen, multi-device compatibility, USB-C, HDMI, built-in speakers, VESA.

Similar stories for you: Top 10 best 2K monitors in 2025 that offer big visual upgrade without the 4K price