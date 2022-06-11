Laundry Jet: This mechanism may change the way how clothes are being washed. Watch Video1 min read . 12:30 PM IST
- Unlike a traditional laundry chute, the Laundry Jet can be used regardless of if a home is multi-level or single-storey building
In what can be termed as the future of washing clothes, a revolutionary way of cleaning clothes has been developed which is termed as Laundry Jet.
In what can be termed as the future of washing clothes, a revolutionary way of cleaning clothes has been developed which is termed as Laundry Jet.
Carrying laundry through your home has been an age old, never ending, repetitive manual chore, however the Laundry Jet is vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room. Unlike a traditional laundry chute, the Laundry Jet can be used regardless of if a home is multi-level or single-storey because it is not reliant solely on gravity. It can be installed seamlessly into any custom laundry room design and existing laundry rooms. This is a must-have laundry item for any family or individual looking for a convenient and safe way to transport clothes to the laundry room from any room in the house.
Carrying laundry through your home has been an age old, never ending, repetitive manual chore, however the Laundry Jet is vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room. Unlike a traditional laundry chute, the Laundry Jet can be used regardless of if a home is multi-level or single-storey because it is not reliant solely on gravity. It can be installed seamlessly into any custom laundry room design and existing laundry rooms. This is a must-have laundry item for any family or individual looking for a convenient and safe way to transport clothes to the laundry room from any room in the house.
Recently a Twitterati on Twitter shared a video of the same in which the netizen showed how this system works. He tweeted,"The Laundry Jet is the first vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room."
Watch video:
To use the Laundry Jet system, simply open the nearest port to activate the system. Using the open port, feed dirty laundry, bed sheets, and even damp towels into the open port to be transported into the laundry room. The system is activated when the port is opened and deactivated when the port is closed, thus conserving power and energy. The noise produced by the system at the ports is barely louder than a whisper so as not to disrupt the everyday activities