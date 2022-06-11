Carrying laundry through your home has been an age old, never ending, repetitive manual chore, however the Laundry Jet is vacuum powered laundry chute that transports laundry from any room with ports installed, to the laundry room. Unlike a traditional laundry chute, the Laundry Jet can be used regardless of if a home is multi-level or single-storey because it is not reliant solely on gravity. It can be installed seamlessly into any custom laundry room design and existing laundry rooms. This is a must-have laundry item for any family or individual looking for a convenient and safe way to transport clothes to the laundry room from any room in the house.