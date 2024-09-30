Lava Agni 3 India launch on October 4: Processor, display, camera details and everything expected
The upcoming Lava Agni 3, debuting on October 4, promises features like Dolby ATMOS sound, OIS camera support, and could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.
Homegrown smartphone maker Lava is gearing up to launch the latest edition in its mid-range Agni series with a Dolby ATMOS speaker setup and cameras with support for OIS. The new iteration, Lava Agni 3 will make its debut in India on October 4 and while the company hasn't shared many details yet, leaks have given us a look at much of what could be in store.