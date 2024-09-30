Homegrown smartphone maker Lava is gearing up to launch the latest edition in its mid-range Agni series with a Dolby ATMOS speaker setup and cameras with support for OIS. The new iteration, Lava Agni 3 will make its debut in India on October 4 and while the company hasn't shared many details yet, leaks have given us a look at much of what could be in store. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lava Agni 3 specifications: In the official teaser video released for the Lava Agni 3, the phone can be seen with curved edges on the back and a rectangular camera island. Rumours suggest that the phone could come with a customisable button similar to the 'Action Button' on the iPhone 16 series. Furthermore, the Agni 3 could come with a display on the back, similar to what we saw on the Xiaomi 11 Ultra in the past.

Similar to its predecessor, the Agni 3 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the same chipset we saw in the CMF Phone 1 and Motorola Edge 50 Neo. It is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, there are no rumours about the storage or RAM type and we'll have to wait for the official announcement for more details.

On the optics front, the Agni 3 could come with a quad camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra wide, 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Agni 3 is expected to run on Lava's own UI, which is close to stock Android, based on Android 14. The upcoming mid-ranger could pack a 5,000mAh battery and come with support for 66W fast charging.