Lava has launched the Agni 3 in India, marking its latest addition to the midrange smartphone segment. The handset will go on sale via Amazon starting on 9 October. It comes in two elegant colour options: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass.

Pricing

The Lava Agni 3 is priced competitively, starting at ₹20,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, though this version does not include a charging adapter. A bundle with a charger is available for ₹22,999, while the top variant featuring 256GB of storage, including a charger, is priced at ₹24,999.

Specifications and Features

The dual-SIM Lava Agni 3 operates on Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive three major OS updates alongside four years of security patches. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,200x2,652 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers peak brightness levels of up to 1,200 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use.

This device boasts a 1.74-inch AMOLED touch display located on the rear panel. This mini screen enables users to manage calls, control music, set alarms, and even take selfies with the rear cameras.

Under the hood, the Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor built on a 4nm process, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone supports an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, giving users extra performance when needed. Storage options max out at 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, though there is no support for external storage expansion.

The phone features a triple-camera system on the back, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and an 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). A 16MP front-facing camera with EIS is also on board for stable selfies and video calls.

Other key features include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, which can charge the phone to 50 per cent in just 19 minutes, as per the company.

