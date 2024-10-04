Lava Agni 3 launched in India with Dimensity 7300X processor: Check price, specifications and more
Lava has launched the Agni 3 in India, priced from ₹20,999. It features Android 14, a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, and a triple-camera system. Available starting 9 October, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and includes a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging.
Lava has launched the Agni 3 in India, marking its latest addition to the midrange smartphone segment. The handset will go on sale via Amazon starting on 9 October. It comes in two elegant colour options: Heather Glass and Pristine Glass.
