Lava Agni 3 5G Review: Not your average mid-ranger
Lava Agni 3 5G Review: Lava's latest mid-range offering packs a lot of premium features in the sub- ₹20,000 price bracket, such as an Action Key, dual AMOLED displays, a telephoto camera, an IP64 rating and a clean UI. However, the Indian smartphone maker does stumble in a few key areas.
Over the past few years, Lava's Agni series has gained a lot of attention in tech circles for offering innovative features at an affordable price. The latest addition, the Agni 3, continues this trend with tempting features such as a dual AMOLED display, an action button, a glass sandwich design and a 3x telephoto lens, all at a starting price of ₹19,999.