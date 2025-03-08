The Lava Agni 3 runs on Android 14, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It's currently discounted on Amazon, available for ₹ 16,998 with offers, including cashback for AmazonPay users. The phone boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Lava's first dual display phone, the Agni 3 is getting a big discount on Amazon, taking to a price well under ₹20,000. The mid-range device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and competes with the likes of CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Infinix Note 40 Pro at this price point.

Lava Agni 3 price cut on Amazon: Lava Agni 3 (without charger) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently priced at ₹20,998 on Amazon. However, the e-commerce giant is also offering a ₹4,000 instant-off coupon, which brings the price down to ₹16,998.

Additionally, people who pay using the AmazonPay ICICI Bank card can reduce the price by another ₹850, including the cashback offered with the card. Note that this cashback will be in the form of an Amazon Pay balance added after the card statement in the coming month.

While there is a similar offer running for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant as well, which takes the effective price of this device to around ₹20,000. There is currently no offer for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant with the charging adapter.

Lava Agni 3 specifications: Lava Agni 3 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,200x2,652 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers peak brightness levels of up to 1,200 nits, making it ideal for outdoor use.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It runs on Android 14 and Lava has promised to provide three major OS updates alongside four years of security patches for this device.

Under the hood, the Agni 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor built on a 4nm process, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone supports an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, giving users extra performance when needed.