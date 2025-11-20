Lava Agni 4 launched in India with AMOLED display and Dimensity 8350 SoC: Price, specifications and more

Lava has introduced the Agni 4 in India, the latest addition to its mid-range smartphone portfolio and the successor to last year’s Agni 3. The new handset brings notable upgrades in design, performance and AI features, while maintaining the brand’s focus on clean software and durable build quality.

Lava Agni 4: Pricing in India The Lava Agni 4 is priced at ₹22,999 for its single configuration featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Lava notes that this introductory price includes promotional debit and credit card offers. The phone will be available from Amazon starting 25 November at 12PM IST and comes in two colourways: Phantom Black and Lunar Mist.

Lava Agni 4: Specifications and features

Lava Agni 4: Specifications and features Design and Display Lava has equipped the Agni 4 with a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits of local peak brightness and a pixel density of 446ppi. The handset features an aluminium alloy frame, slim 1.7mm bezels and a matte AG glass rear panel.

Durability features include a Super Anti-Drop Diamond Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and splashes. The company also highlights a new Wet Touch Control mode designed to improve touch response with damp or oily fingers.

Hardware and Performance Powering the device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Lava claims the phone achieves over 1.4 million points in AnTuTu v10. The Agni 4 also incorporates a VC liquid-cooling system featuring a 4,300 sq mm heat dissipation area to help maintain stable performance during gaming and intensive tasks.

Cameras The handset carries a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, a 50MP selfie camera with electronic image stabilisation handles selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 4K at 60fps.

AI Features Lava debuts its new Vayu AI platform on the Agni 4, offering conversational system controls and multiple AI agents. These include tools such as AI Math Teacher, AI English Teacher, AI photo editing and image generation assistants, AI call summaries and horoscope features.

Google’s Circle to Search is also supported, alongside voice- and vision-based intelligence features.

Battery and Additional Features The Agni 4 houses a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, which Lava says can take the handset to 50% in just 19 minutes. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, anti-theft alerts and an anti-peeping mode.

Connectivity options span 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Type-C, 4G LTE and an IR blaster. The phone also includes dual stereo speakers and a microphone.