Lava Agni 4 to launch in India on 20 November: here's what to expect

Lava has confirmed that its newest member in the company's top-of-the-line Agni series will be making its debut on November 20. The Lava Agni 4 is confirmed to come with a metal frame and a pill-shaped camera module with a dual camera setup.
The homegrown brand is confirmed to come with a dual speaker setup and a flat display. Unlike last year, the phone isn't expected to come with a secondary display on the back. Lava has also said it will be using a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, though it hasn't revealed the exact chip yet.
If leaks are to be believed, the Lava Agni 4 could come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is likely to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, which is also the chipset seen on the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Infinix GT 30 Pro.
Moreover, the phone could also feature UFS 4.0 storage, which could help solidify the phone's premium position in the mid-range segment.
Meanwhile, leaks suggest a 7,000mAh battery for the phone, but there is no clarity yet on the charging capacity. A Lava smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery was recently spotted on the IECEE certification website, which more or less coroborrates that it could be the Agni 4, given that previous Lava devices have sported a 5,000mAh battery.
The Agni 3 came with a 66W charger inside the box, which is the same setup that we could see on its successor.
The dual camera setup on the back could be a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. The phone could come with a bloatware-free, close-to-stock Android skin that we have seen on earlier phones from the brand.
There aren't currently any leaks about the pricing of the Agni 4. However, the Agni 3 came at a starting price of ₹20,999, which suggests that the Agni 4 could be priced under ₹25,000. Given the specs and the price range, the Agni 4 could compete directly against the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 5, Infinix GT 30, and Poco X7.
