Lava Agni 4 vs Infinix GT 30 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5: Which phone offers better value under ₹25,000?

Lava has launched its top of the line smartphone, the Agni 4 in India with a premium looking design and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The phone competes in the sub- ₹25,000 price bracket against the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 5 and Infinix GT 30 Pro. But which phone is the better choice for you in this price range? Let's find out in this comparison.

Check out the specifications of all the three phones below:

Feature Lava Agni 4 Infinix GT 30 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 5 Display 6.67" 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz, 2400 nits brightness 6.78" 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz, 4500 nits brightness 6.77" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 1430 nits peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350 MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 storage 256GB UFS 4.0 storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage RAM 8GB LPDDR5X RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM Rear Camera 50MP OIS main + 8MP ultrawide 108MP main + 8MP ultrawide 50MP OIS main + 8MP ultrawide Selfie camera 50MP 13MP 16MP Battery 5,000mAh + 66W charging 5500mAh + 45W charging 7100mAh + 80W charging Software Stock Android, Android 15 XOS 15, Android 15 OxygenOS 15, Android 15 OS support 3 OS updates + 4 years of security patches 2 OS updates + 3 years of security patches 4 OS updates + 6 years of security patches Build & Extras Aluminium frame, glass back Plastic build. RGB lights on back, shoulder triggers for gaming Plastic build IP rating IP64 IP64 IP65

Design: The Agni 4 stands out from the competition with its aluminium frame and a new horizontal camera module. The phone also features a glass back with muted colours, which gives it a sort of flagship vibe despite the moderate pricing.

However, the Infinix GT 30 Pro is also equally impressive despite having a plastic build. The phone comes with RGB lighting for dropping alerts about notifications and calls or even just tuning to music. It also packs GT shoulder triggers which act as customisable buttons during games.

The Nord CE 5, on the other hand, feels remarkably ordinary in comparison to the other two devices. However, the CE 5 does have a slightly higher IP65 water and dust resistance rating compared to the IP64 rating on the other two phones.

Display: All three phones come with AMOLED displays but the Infinix GT 30 Pro and Lava Agni 4 come with a higher resolution 1.5K panel. Meanwhile, the GT 30 Pro also supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate, which does come in handy, especially for gamers.

In terms of outdoor visibility, all three devices are extremely legible either in bright outdoors or during indoor lighting.

Lava Agni 4 display

Processor: Do not fall for the marketing fluff from MediaTek; consider the processor on all three devices to be the same, with probably slight adjustments in performance as per OEM requirements. In any case, the Dimensity 8350 is a very capable processor and one can expect it to handle not just day-to-day tasks with ease but even hardcore gaming.

All three phones support LPDDR5X RAM, which is a welcome step in this segment, but the Nord CE 5 lags behind the other two devices with slower UFS 3.1 storage.

Battery: The Agni 4 and GT 30 Pro get completely beaten by the Nord CE 5, which packs a massive 7,100mAh battery and support for 80W wireless charging.

In terms of software as well, OnePlus leads the race with its fast and fluid OxygenOS UI, and the Nord CE 5 should also be eligible for the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update in a couple of months.

The GT 30 comes a close second in terms of features in its XOS 15 UI. However, Infinix has some work to do before establishing a reliable reputation on software updates.

Meanwhile, the Agni 4 comes with Android 15-based stock Android, which means it lags behind many other devices that have launched in recent months or will come in the future. Similar to Infinix, Lava also doesn't have a very reliable reputation on software update policy.

Camera: While Infinix would probably lead the camera department on specs alone, I would personally much more prefer the Nord CE 5's camera, with OnePlus's camera tuning delivering great results for the price point.

Meanwhile, I am yet to test out the cameras of the Agni 4, so it isn't possible to comment on the image quality just yet. Watch out for the Agni 4 review coming out in a few days.

Which phone offers better value under ₹ 25,000? If you are a hardcore gamer, I would still recommend the GT 30 Pro due to its customisable shoulder triggers, gaming-specific features and higher refresh rate display. However, you will have to compromise on the charging speeds and the battery capacity along with an older Android 15-based UI.

For someone who prefers to have a big battery and reliable cameras, the Nord CE 5 continues to be among the most solid choices in this price range. However, a lower resolution display and slightly slower storage speeds are some of the drawbacks that you will have to live through.