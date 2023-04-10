Lava Blaze 2 debuts in India with 5,000mAh battery: Check price

Lava Blaze 2 debuts in India with 5,000mAh battery: Check price2 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Homegrown mobile brand Lava has expanded its smartphone range with the launch of all-new Lava Blaze 2. The handset is an entry-level phone that carries a price tag of ₹8,999.
Lava Blaze 2 will compete against budget offerings by Redmi, Motorola and Realme in the same price segment. It will go on sale in the country on April 18. The smartphone will be available via Amazon and Lava India channels.
Lava Blaze 2 comes with a glass finish design on the back. There is a punch-hole camera cutout at the front. However, the device lacks 5G connectivity.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS 2.5D curved display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and 720x1600 pixel resolution. Glass Black,Glass Blue and Glass Orange are the colour variants of the device.
Lava Blaze 2 runs on Android 12 operating system. The company claims to offer a "bloat-free Android experience" with the phone. Lava promises an upgrade to Android 13 with the Blaze 2 along with two years of security updates.
To perform camera duties, the smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup on the rear. There is a 13MP primary camera. For selfies and video calling, Lava Blaze 2 is equipped with an 8MP camera at the front. Camera features include beauty, HDR, night, portrait, panorama, slow motion, time-lapse, and audio notes.
The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes with 18W charging adapter and has a USB Type-C charging port.
Lava Blaze 2 is powered by a Unisoc T616 processor. The chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
The device weighs 203 grams and measures 164.96x76.1x8.6mm. 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth version 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac are some of the connectivity features on Lava Blaze 2.
