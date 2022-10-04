Lava Blaze 5G: At ₹10,000, cheapest 5G smartphone to be launched before Diwali2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 06:30 AM IST
Built on MediaTekDimensity 700 chipset, the smartphone will have 50 megapixels AI triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera
Lava International's 5G smartphone was unveiled by Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India Mobile Congress in Delhi. Priced at ₹10,000, the Lava Blaze 5G is set to become the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The affordable 5G smartphone will be launched before Diwali.