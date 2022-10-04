Lava International's 5G smartphone was unveiled by Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the India Mobile Congress in Delhi. Priced at ₹10,000, the Lava Blaze 5G is set to become the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The affordable 5G smartphone will be launched before Diwali.

Lava International President and Business head Sunil Raina had earlier expressed the desire to introduce an affordable 5G smartphone for India. At ₹10,000, the Lava Blaze 5G is likely to fulfill the agenda.

This handset is believed to sport a glass back and will look similar to the Lava Blaze Pro which the company launched recently. It is powered by MediaTek chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Blaze 5G would come in blue and green colour options.

"It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next-generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point. With the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all," Lava International President and Business head Sunil Raina said.

Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year, he said. Built on Media Tek Dimensity 700 chipset, the smartphone will have 50 megapixels (MP) AI triple rear camera and 8 MP front camera and come with an anonymous call recording feature.

This handset from Lava packs 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by installing a microSD card. The 5G smartphone runs Android 12 operating system and comes with dual SIM support.

The Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

"The new 5G smartphone aims to make cutting-edge technology accessible to all. This collaboration is a part of our commitment to furthering the government’s Design in India vision," MediaTek India Managing Director Anku Jain said.