Lava Blaze 5G goes on sale in India for first time: Check price, offer details

Lava Blaze 5G: Price and availability

The Lava Blaze 5G goes on sale officially from November 15 at 12PM via Amazon. The handset comes at a price of ₹10,999 and it is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India at the moment. As part of the introductory offer, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of ₹9,999. It comes in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options.