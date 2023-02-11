Lava Blaze 5G new variant with more RAM and storage launched: Check price, specs
- The company is offering the smartphone variant at an introductory price of ₹11,499 as of now. This smartphone features a glass black design and is offered in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options. It will be available for purchase on the company’s official website and via Amazon.
Lava has added a new variant to its Lava Blaze 5G smartphone variants. The company has launched the new powerful variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. To recall, the Lava Blaze 5G was initially showcased by the Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, during the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) which took place last year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×