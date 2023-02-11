Lava Blaze 5G new variant with more RAM and storage launched: Check price, specs

Lava has added a new variant to its Lava Blaze 5G smartphone variants. The company has launched the new powerful variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. To recall, the Lava Blaze 5G was initially showcased by the Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, during the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) which took place last year.

Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant: Price and availability

The Lava Blaze 5G (6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant) is priced at ₹11,999. Interestingly, the company is offering the smartphone variant at an introductory price of ₹11,499 as of now. This smartphone features a glass black design and is offered in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options. It will be available for purchase on the company’s official website and via Amazon.

Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant: Specifications and features

The Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM is quite similar to its original variant. It gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display is a flat edge designed and comes with water drop-notch.

This handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and gets an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. The new variant also gets a memory card slot for expanding the memory by up to 1TB. In terms of battery life, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery optimised by the 7nm SoC.

The Lava smartphone runs on Android 12 OS and is claimed to offer a clean user interface. Interestingly, it gets an anonymous call recording feature which is rare to get in smartphones these days. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking/locking the device.

Speaking of optics, the new variant of Lava Blaze 5G houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor with EIS support and 2K video recording. For selfies and video calling, the device gets an 8MP shooter along with a screen flash.