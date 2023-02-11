Lava Blaze 5G new variant with more RAM and storage launched: Check price, specs

Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM variant: Price and availability

The Lava Blaze 5G (6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant) is priced at ₹11,999. Interestingly, the company is offering the smartphone variant at an introductory price of ₹11,499 as of now. This smartphone features a glass black design and is offered in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options. It will be available for purchase on the company’s official website and via Amazon.