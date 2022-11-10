Lava Blaze 5G to go on sale for first time in India: Details on offer

Lava Blaze 5G is announced to go on sale in India for the first time from November 15 onwards. The handset is powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it was launched recently in India. The Blaze 5G houses a triple rear camera setup and runs on Android 12. This smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery backup.
Lava Blaze 5G: Price and availability
The Lava Blaze 5G would go on sale officially from November 15 at 12PM via Amazon. The handset comes at a price of ₹10,999 and it is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India at the moment. As part of the introductory offer, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of ₹9,999. It comes in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options.
Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications
The Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has 3GB of virtual RAM support.
This handset from Lava packs 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by installing a microSD card. The 5G smartphone runs Android 12 operating system and comes with dual SIM support.
For optics, it features a 50MP primary sensor, a depth camera and a macro shooter with LED flash. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8MP camera. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery.
The smartphone from Lava also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for authentication.
The Lava Blaze 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, the manufacturer claims to deliver up to 50 hours of talk time and a standby time of up to 25 days on a single charge.
To recall, the Lava Blaze 5G was initially showcased by the Minister of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, during the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC) which took place last month.