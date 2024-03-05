Lava Blaze Curve 5G with Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and all you need to know
Lava has launched its latest mid-range offering in India, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and featuring a triple rear camera setup. Lava's latest smartphone starts at a price of ₹17,999 in India and is all set to shake up the sub ₹20,000 smartphone segment in India.