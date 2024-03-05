Lava has launched its latest mid-range offering in India, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and featuring a triple rear camera setup. Lava's latest smartphone starts at a price of ₹17,999 in India and is all set to shake up the sub ₹20,000 smartphone segment in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications: Lava Blaze Curve 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. Lava's latest mid-ranger is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There is also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video call related requirements.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, which is said to take the device from 0-100 in around 83 minutes. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G runs on Android 13 and is guaranteed to receive 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G comes with all the necessary sensors, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer and ambient light sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lava Blaze Curve 5G price in India: The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹18,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available to order from Amazon, Lava website and some retail outlets from March 11. The latest smartphone from Lava will be available in Iron Glass and Viridian Glass colour variants.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!