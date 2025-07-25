Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip launched in India, priced at ₹9,999

Homegrown smartphone maker Lava is on a launch spree in the last few days with a special focus on budget segment devices. The company has now launched a new smartphone called Blaze Dragon 5G with a Snapdragon SoC, HD+ 120Hz display, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and a 5,000mAh battery with a price tag of under ₹10,000.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price: Lava Blaze Dragon is priced at ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. However, Lava is also promising to provide a ₹1,000 bank discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, taking the effective price of the phone to 8,999.

The compay will also offer an additional ₹1,000 off on exchange on any smartphone during the same period.

The new Lava device will be available in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colour variants. It will go on sale on Amazon on 1 August at 12PM onwards.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G specifications:

Lava Blaze dragon features a 6.74 inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.

Notably, Blaze Dragon 5G is the first ever Lava phone to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The current phone comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC which is based on TSMC 4nm process. The phone is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W of wired fast charging (charger supplied inside the box). Much like other Lava phones, the Blaze Dragon also runs on Android 15 with Stock Android skin on top that includes no bloatwares or ads. Lava is promising 1 year of OS updates and 2 years of security patches with the device.